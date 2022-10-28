Submit Release
Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033240/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the period 2020-2027. Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.1% CAGR and reach US$784.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Readers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $165 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.8% CAGR

The Veterinary Rapid Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$165 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$252.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 8.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -
BioNote, Inc.
Biopanda Reagents, Ltd.
Fassisi GmbH
Heska Corporation
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
Megacor Diagnostik GmbH
Swissavanss AG
Virbac
Woodley Equipment Company, Ltd.
Zoetis, Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033240/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Veterinary Rapid Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Companion Animals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Companion Animals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Companion Animals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Livestock Animals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Livestock Animals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Animals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Viral
Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Viral Diseases by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Viral Diseases by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bacterial Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Bacterial Diseases by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Bacterial Diseases by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parasitic Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Parasitic Diseases by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Parasitic Diseases by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Allergies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Allergies by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Allergies by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Veterinary Rapid Testing Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Kits
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Kits by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Kits by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Readers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Readers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Readers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Veterinary Rapid Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Animal Type - Companion Animals and
Livestock Animals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by
Animal Type - Companion Animals and Livestock Animals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Companion Animals and Livestock Animals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Application - Viral Diseases,
Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by
Application - Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic
Diseases, Allergies and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral
Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Product - Kits and Readers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by
Product - Kits and Readers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Kits and
Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Animal Type - Companion Animals and
Livestock Animals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Animal Type - Companion Animals and Livestock Animals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Companion Animals and Livestock Animals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Application - Viral Diseases,
Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Application - Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic
Diseases, Allergies and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases,
Allergies and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Product - Kits and Readers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Product - Kits and Readers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Kits and Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Veterinary Rapid Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Animal Type - Companion Animals and
Livestock Animals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by
Animal Type - Companion Animals and Livestock Animals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Companion Animals and Livestock Animals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Application - Viral Diseases,
Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by
Application - Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic
Diseases, Allergies and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases,
Allergies and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Product - Kits and Readers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by
Product - Kits and Readers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Kits and Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Veterinary Rapid Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Animal Type - Companion Animals and
Livestock Animals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: China Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by
Animal Type - Companion Animals and Livestock Animals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Companion Animals and Livestock Animals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Application - Viral Diseases,
Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: China Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by
Application - Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic
Diseases, Allergies and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases,
Allergies and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Product - Kits and Readers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by
Product - Kits and Readers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Kits and Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Veterinary Rapid Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Animal Type - Companion Animals and
Livestock Animals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Animal Type - Companion Animals and Livestock Animals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Companion Animals and Livestock Animals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Application - Viral Diseases,
Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Application - Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic
Diseases, Allergies and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases,
Allergies and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Product - Kits and Readers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Product - Kits and Readers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Kits and Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Veterinary Rapid Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Animal Type - Companion Animals and
Livestock Animals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: France Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Animal Type - Companion Animals and Livestock Animals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Companion Animals and Livestock Animals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Application - Viral Diseases,
Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: France Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Application - Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic
Diseases, Allergies and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases,
Allergies and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Product - Kits and Readers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Product - Kits and Readers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Kits and Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Veterinary Rapid Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Animal Type - Companion Animals and
Livestock Animals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Animal Type - Companion Animals and Livestock Animals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Companion Animals and Livestock Animals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Application - Viral Diseases,
Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Application - Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic
Diseases, Allergies and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases,
Allergies and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Product - Kits and Readers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Product - Kits and Readers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Kits and Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Animal Type - Companion Animals and
Livestock Animals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by
Animal Type - Companion Animals and Livestock Animals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Companion Animals and Livestock Animals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Application - Viral Diseases,
Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Application - Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic
Diseases, Allergies and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases,
Allergies and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Product - Kits and Readers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Product - Kits and Readers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Kits and Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Veterinary Rapid Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Animal Type - Companion Animals and
Livestock Animals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: UK Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by
Animal Type - Companion Animals and Livestock Animals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Companion Animals and Livestock Animals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Application - Viral Diseases,
Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: UK Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by
Application - Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic
Diseases, Allergies and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral
Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Product - Kits and Readers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by
Product - Kits and Readers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Kits and
Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Animal Type - Companion Animals and
Livestock Animals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Animal Type - Companion Animals and Livestock Animals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Companion Animals and Livestock Animals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Application - Viral Diseases,
Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Application - Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic
Diseases, Allergies and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases,
Allergies and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Product - Kits and Readers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Product - Kits and Readers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Kits and Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Animal Type - Companion Animals and
Livestock Animals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Animal Type - Companion Animals and Livestock Animals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid
Testing by Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Companion Animals and Livestock Animals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Rapid Testing by Application - Viral Diseases,
Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing
by Application - Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic
Diseases, Allergies and Other Applications Markets -

