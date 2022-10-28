Submit Release
Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market to Reach $903 Million by 2027

6% over the period 2020-2027. Implants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.2% CAGR and reach US$557 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $129.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.8% CAGR

The Veterinary Orthopedics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$129.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$200.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 8.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
B. Braun Vet Care GmbH
BioMedtrix, LLC
Everost, Inc.
GerMedUSA
Integra LifeSciences
KYON Pharma, Inc.
Ortho Max Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd.
Surgical Holdings
Veterinary Orthopedic Implants

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Veterinary Orthopedics - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals & Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Veterinary Orthopedics Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Orthopedics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Implants by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Implants by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Instruments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for TTA
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for TTA by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for TTA by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Total Knee Replacement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Total Knee Replacement by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Total Knee Replacement
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Total Hip Replacement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Total Hip Replacement by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Total Hip Replacement
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Total Elbow Replacement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Total Elbow Replacement by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Total Elbow Replacement
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trauma Fixation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: World Historic Review for Trauma Fixation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Trauma Fixation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for TPLO
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: World Historic Review for TPLO by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for TPLO by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Fixation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: World Historic Review for Lateral Fixation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Fixation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Veterinary Orthopedics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Orthopedics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by Product - Implants and Instruments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
Product - Implants and Instruments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Orthopedics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Implants and
Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by Application - Other Applications,
TTA, Total Knee Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Total Elbow
Replacement, Trauma Fixation, TPLO and Lateral Fixation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
Application - Other Applications, TTA, Total Knee Replacement,
Total Hip Replacement, Total Elbow Replacement, Trauma
Fixation, TPLO and Lateral Fixation Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Orthopedics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, TTA, Total Knee Replacement, Total Hip
Replacement, Total Elbow Replacement, Trauma Fixation, TPLO and
Lateral Fixation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Orthopedics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by Product - Implants and Instruments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
Product - Implants and Instruments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Orthopedics
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Implants
and Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by Application - Other Applications,
TTA, Total Knee Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Total Elbow
Replacement, Trauma Fixation, TPLO and Lateral Fixation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
Application - Other Applications, TTA, Total Knee Replacement,
Total Hip Replacement, Total Elbow Replacement, Trauma
Fixation, TPLO and Lateral Fixation Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Orthopedics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, TTA, Total Knee Replacement, Total Hip
Replacement, Total Elbow Replacement, Trauma Fixation, TPLO and
Lateral Fixation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Veterinary Orthopedics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Orthopedics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by Product - Implants and Instruments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
Product - Implants and Instruments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Orthopedics
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Implants
and Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by Application - Other Applications,
TTA, Total Knee Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Total Elbow
Replacement, Trauma Fixation, TPLO and Lateral Fixation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
Application - Other Applications, TTA, Total Knee Replacement,
Total Hip Replacement, Total Elbow Replacement, Trauma
Fixation, TPLO and Lateral Fixation Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Orthopedics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, TTA, Total Knee Replacement, Total Hip
Replacement, Total Elbow Replacement, Trauma Fixation, TPLO and
Lateral Fixation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Veterinary Orthopedics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Orthopedics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by Product - Implants and Instruments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
Product - Implants and Instruments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Orthopedics
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Implants
and Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by Application - Other Applications,
TTA, Total Knee Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Total Elbow
Replacement, Trauma Fixation, TPLO and Lateral Fixation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
Application - Other Applications, TTA, Total Knee Replacement,
Total Hip Replacement, Total Elbow Replacement, Trauma
Fixation, TPLO and Lateral Fixation Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Orthopedics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, TTA, Total Knee Replacement, Total Hip
Replacement, Total Elbow Replacement, Trauma Fixation, TPLO and
Lateral Fixation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Veterinary Orthopedics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Orthopedics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Orthopedics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by Product - Implants and Instruments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
Product - Implants and Instruments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Orthopedics
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Implants
and Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by Application - Other Applications,
TTA, Total Knee Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Total Elbow
Replacement, Trauma Fixation, TPLO and Lateral Fixation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
Application - Other Applications, TTA, Total Knee Replacement,
Total Hip Replacement, Total Elbow Replacement, Trauma
Fixation, TPLO and Lateral Fixation Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Orthopedics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, TTA, Total Knee Replacement, Total Hip
Replacement, Total Elbow Replacement, Trauma Fixation, TPLO and
Lateral Fixation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Veterinary Orthopedics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Orthopedics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by Product - Implants and Instruments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
Product - Implants and Instruments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Orthopedics
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Implants
and Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by Application - Other Applications,
TTA, Total Knee Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Total Elbow
Replacement, Trauma Fixation, TPLO and Lateral Fixation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
Application - Other Applications, TTA, Total Knee Replacement,
Total Hip Replacement, Total Elbow Replacement, Trauma
Fixation, TPLO and Lateral Fixation Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Orthopedics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, TTA, Total Knee Replacement, Total Hip
Replacement, Total Elbow Replacement, Trauma Fixation, TPLO and
Lateral Fixation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Veterinary Orthopedics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary
Orthopedics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by Product - Implants and Instruments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics
by Product - Implants and Instruments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary
Orthopedics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Implants and Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by Application - Other Applications,
TTA, Total Knee Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Total Elbow
Replacement, Trauma Fixation, TPLO and Lateral Fixation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics
by Application - Other Applications, TTA, Total Knee
Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Total Elbow Replacement,
Trauma Fixation, TPLO and Lateral Fixation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary
Orthopedics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Other Applications, TTA, Total Knee Replacement,
Total Hip Replacement, Total Elbow Replacement, Trauma
Fixation, TPLO and Lateral Fixation for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

ITALY
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Orthopedics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by Product - Implants and Instruments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
Product - Implants and Instruments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Orthopedics
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Implants
and Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by Application - Other Applications,
TTA, Total Knee Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Total Elbow
Replacement, Trauma Fixation, TPLO and Lateral Fixation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
Application - Other Applications, TTA, Total Knee Replacement,
Total Hip Replacement, Total Elbow Replacement, Trauma
Fixation, TPLO and Lateral Fixation Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Orthopedics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, TTA, Total Knee Replacement, Total Hip
Replacement, Total Elbow Replacement, Trauma Fixation, TPLO and
Lateral Fixation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Veterinary Orthopedics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Orthopedics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by Product - Implants and Instruments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
Product - Implants and Instruments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Orthopedics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Implants and
Instruments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Orthopedics by Application - Other Applications,
TTA, Total Knee Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Total Elbow
Replacement, Trauma Fixation, TPLO and Lateral Fixation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: UK Historic Review for Veterinary Orthopedics by
Application - Other Applications, TTA, Total Knee Replacement,
Total Hip Replacement, Total Elbow Replacement, Trauma

Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market to Reach $903 Million by 2027

