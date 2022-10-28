Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,301 in the last 365 days.

TWITTER INVESTOR ALERT: December 12 Filing Deadline in Musk-Related Securities Fraud Class Action - Contact Lieff Cabraser

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP recommends thatTwitter, Inc. ("Twitter") TWTR investors who sold shares in Twitter and suffered losses between May 13, 2022 and October 4, 2022 contact our securities and financial fraud attorneys immediately regarding the pending securities fraud class action against Elon Musk. The last day to apply to be a lead plaintiff is December 12, 2022.

Class Period: May 13, 2022 - October 4, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 12, 2022

Case information: https://www.lieffcabraser.com/securities/elon-musk/

Contact us: Email or text investorinfo@lchb.com or call 1-800-541-7358

The securities class action alleges that Elon Musk made false and/or misleading statements about his acquisition of Twitter, including termination notices that falsely claimed that Twitter had breached terms of the merger agreement. On May 13, 2022, Musk tweeted that the merger was "temporarily on hold," followed by statements three days later, on May 17, 2022, that the merger "cannot go forward" and that almost 20% of Twitter accounts were fake. Musk subsequently issued three notices terminating the merger that falsely claimed that Twitter had breached terms of the merger agreement by not giving him documents about spam. Musk, however, was not entitled to due diligence and had in fact waived due diligence, and was aware of Twitter's problem with bots and spam. The action alleges that there was no legally justifiable reasons for Musk to terminate the merger, and that investors who sold Twitter stock at a depressed price during the Class Period were harmed.

On October 4, 2022, just two weeks before his trial against Twitter over the merger was set to begin, Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter on the original terms. On this news, the price of Twitter stock rose $9.46, or 22.2%, from a closing price of $42.54 on October 3, 2022, to close at $52.00 per share on October 4, 2022, on elevated trading volume.

About Lieff Cabraser
Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with over 100 attorneys in offices in San Francisco, New York, Nashville, and Munich, Germany, is an internationally-recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility. Recognized as a "Plaintiffs' Powerhouse" by Law360, Lieff Cabraser has litigated some of the most important civil cases in the United States, and has assisted clients in recovering over $124 billion in verdicts and settlements. Lieff Cabraser is committed to ensuring access to justice for all.

SOURCE: Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/722718/TWITTER-INVESTOR-ALERT-December-12-Filing-Deadline-in-Musk-Related-Securities-Fraud-Class-Action--Contact-Lieff-Cabraser

You just read:

TWITTER INVESTOR ALERT: December 12 Filing Deadline in Musk-Related Securities Fraud Class Action - Contact Lieff Cabraser

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.