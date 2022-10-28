Aircraft Sensors Market by Aircraft Type, Application, Sensor Type, End-use, Connectivity and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aircraft Sensors Market by aircraft type (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing, UAVs, AAM), Application (Engine, Aerostructures, Fuel & Hydraulic, Cabin), Sensor Type, End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Aircraft Sensors Market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period

The aviation industry is witnessing major transformations in terms of technological advancements in aircraft models. This has given rise to improvements in the sensor networks used in aircraft. More electric and hybrid electric aircraft are part of the future of the aviation industry, with their adoption rate expected to significantly increase in the future.

Fixed Wing segment to witness largest market share in the forecast period

By Aircraft Type, the fixed wing segment is expected to growth the highest in the forecast period. The increase in air traffic is driving the demand for commercial aircraft across all regions.

The increasing air traffic is also driving the need to ensure safety and health of these aircrafts. Hence advanced and efficient sensors solutions are required to ensure health and safety of these aircraft. This is one of the major factors driving the need for aircraft sensors.

Temperature Sensors to witness highest growth in the forecast period

Based on Sensor type, the Temperature sensors are witnessing highest growth in the forecast period. Temperature sensors are widely used for application in fuel temperatures, outside air temperature, cabin temperature, cargo temperature, and turbine inlet temperature.

Increasing air traffic, higher operating costs, and greater performance demands have made precision air data measurements necessary for safety and maximum performance. Thus, accurate and reliable total temperature measurement is essential for the efficient operation of aircraft.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Players in Aircraft Sensors Market

4.2 Aircraft Sensors Market, by End Use

4.3 Aircraft Sensors Market, by Aircraft Type

4.4 Aircraft Sensors Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Usage of Sensors for Data Sensing & Measurement

5.2.1.2 Advancements in Micro-Electrical-Mechanical Systems (Mems) Technology

5.2.1.3 High Demand for Sensors in Military UAVs

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Frequent Calibration of Sensors to Ensure Efficient Working of Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Adoption of Internet of Things in Aviation Industry

5.2.3.2 Increasing Need for Sensors for Structural Monitoring

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Cybersecurity Risks

5.3 Aircraft Sensors Market: Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Aircraft Sensors Market Ecosystem

5.4.1 Prominent Companies

5.4.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.4.3 End-users

5.5 Trade Data Statistics

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.6.1 Increased Situational Awareness

5.6.2 Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (Mems) and Nano Technology

5.6.3 Next-Generation Sensor Systems

5.7 Case Study Analysis

5.7.1 Use Case: Wireless Aircraft Tire Brake & Temperature Monitoring System

5.7.2 Use Case: Can-Bus Data Connectivity Sensors

5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.8.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Aircraft Sensor Manufacturers

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.11 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape for Aerospace Industry

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3 Technology Trends in Aircraft Sensors Market

6.3.1 Wireless Sensing Systems

6.3.2 Multi-Sensor Pod Systems

6.4 Impact of Megatrends

6.5 Aircraft Sensors Market: Patent Analysis

7 Aircraft Sensors Market, by Sensor Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pressure Sensors

7.2.1 Increased Usage in Cabin Pressure Sensing and Liquid Pressure Sensing

7.3 Temperature Sensors

7.3.1 Used in Commercial and Military Aircraft for Optimal System Temperature

7.4 Force Sensors

7.4.1 Increasing Adoption in Electronic Control Systems to Improve Response Time

7.5 Torque Sensors

7.5.1 Increase in Demand for High-Quality Sensors with Regulation Stamps

7.6 Speed Sensors

7.6.1 Used to Monitor Rpm of Aircraft Engines

7.7 Position & Displacement Sensors

7.7.1 Required in Critical Flight Control Systems with Engines and Hydraulic Systems

7.8 Level Sensors

7.8.1 Integral to Monitoring of Fuel and Other Fluid Levels

7.9 Proximity Sensors

7.9.1 Vital to Safety of Aerostructure and Other Subsystems

7.10 Flow Sensors

7.10.1 Indicate Flow Level of Fluids Across All Systems

7.11 Optical Sensors

7.11.1 Increasing Usage in Military and Autonomous Applications

7.12 Motion Sensors

7.12.1 Used for Navigation and to Measure Vibrations

7.13 Radar Sensors

7.13.1 Wide-Scale Usage in Weather and Communication Systems

7.14 Smoke Detection Sensors

7.14.1 Increasing Demand to Detect and Prevent Fires

7.15 Gps Sensors

7.15.1 Used as Parallel System to Measure Speed and Position

7.16 Others

7.16.1 Technological Developments in Cabins and Flight Decks on the Rise

8 Aircraft Sensors Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fuel, Hydraulic, and Pneumatic Systems

8.2.1 Used for Optimum Operation of Systems

8.3 Engine/Propulsion

8.3.1 Used in Electrical Systems of Commercial and Military Aircraft

8.4 Cabin & Cargo Environmental Controls

8.4.1 Advancements in Cabins Enhance Passenger Experience

8.5 Aerostructure & Flight Controls

8.5.1 Increasing Adoption to Maintain Optimum Conditions

8.6 Flight Decks

8.6.1 Sensors Used to Provide More Information on Flight and System Operations

8.7 Landing Gear Systems

8.7.1 Integral for Safety of Aircraft

8.8 Weapon Systems

8.8.1 Increasing Technological Advancements Drive Demand for Sensors

8.9 Others

8.9.1 Ensure Optimum Health of Aircraft

9 Aircraft Sensors Market, by Aircraft Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fixed-Wing Aircraft

9.2.1 Commercial Aviation

9.2.1.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft

9.2.1.1.1 Ideal to Accommodate High Air Passenger Traffic

9.2.1.2 Wide-Body Aircraft

9.2.1.2.1 Increase in Long-Haul Travel Boosts Production

9.2.1.3 Regional Transport Aircraft

9.2.1.3.1 Increasing Use in Us and Japan

9.2.2 Business & General Aviation

9.2.2.1 Business Jets

9.2.2.1.1 Increase in Private Aviation Companies Across the Globe

9.2.2.2 Light Aircraft

9.2.2.2.1 Technology Advancements and Modernization of General Aviation

9.2.3 Military Aviation

9.2.3.1 Fighter Aircraft

9.2.3.1.1 Growing Use in Regions with Border Tensions

9.2.3.2 Transport Aircraft

9.2.3.2.1 Increasing Demand in Military Operations

9.2.3.3 Special Mission Aircraft

9.2.3.3.1 Demand Driven by High Defense Spending and Territorial Disputes

9.3 Rotary-Wing Aircraft

9.3.1 Commercial Helicopters

9.3.1.1 Increasing Usage for Corporate and Emergency Purposes

9.3.2 Military Helicopters

9.3.2.1 Technologically Advanced with Next-Generation Electro-Optic Systems

9.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

9.4.1 Fixed-Wing Uavs

9.4.1.1 Surveillance and Communication Drones Widely Used

9.4.2 Fixed-Wing Hybrid Vtol Uavs

9.4.2.1 Increasing Usage for Cargo Delivery and Transportation

9.4.3 Rotary-Wing Uavs

9.4.3.1 Used in Law Enforcement and Agriculture

9.5 Advanced Air Mobility

9.5.1 Air Taxis

9.5.1.1 Manned Taxis

9.5.1.2 Drone Taxis

9.5.2 Air Shuttles & Air Metros

9.5.3 Personal Aerial Vehicles

9.5.4 Cargo Air Vehicles

9.5.5 Last-Mile Delivery Vehicles

9.5.6 Air Ambulances & Medical Emergency Vehicles

10 Aircraft Sensors Market, by End Use

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (Oem)

10.2.1 Increasing Need for New Aircraft Drives Manufacturing

10.3 Aftermarket

10.3.1 Focus on Reduced Repair Time and Improved Readiness

11 Aircraft Sensors Market, by Connectivity

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Wired Sensors

11.2.1 Conventional and Reliable Method of Data Measurement and Control

11.3 Wireless Sensors

11.3.1 Focus on Enhanced Accuracy and Precision

12 Regional Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Share Analysis, 2021

13.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players, 2021

13.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.4.1 Stars

13.4.2 Emerging Leaders

13.4.3 Pervasive Players

13.4.4 Participants

13.5 Start-Ups/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

13.5.1 Progressive Companies

13.5.2 Responsive Companies

13.5.3 Dynamic Companies

13.5.4 Starting Blocks

13.5.5 Competitive Benchmarking

13.6 Competitive Scenario

13.6.1 Deals

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Key Players

14.2.1 Honeywell International Inc.

14.2.2 Safran Group

14.2.3 Te Connectivity Ltd.

14.2.4 Meggitt plc

14.2.5 Ametek Inc.

14.2.6 Lockheed Martin Corporation

14.2.7 Woodward Inc.

14.2.8 General Electric Company

14.2.9 Thales Group

14.2.10 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

14.2.11 The Bosch Group

14.2.12 Trimble Inc.

14.2.13 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

14.2.14 Eaton Corporation

14.2.15 Crane Aerospace & Electronics

14.2.16 Lord Sensing Stellar Technology

14.2.17 Amphenol Corporation

14.2.18 Kongsberg Gruppen Asa

14.2.19 Tdk Corporation

14.2.20 Ultra Electronics

14.2.21 Vectornav Technologies LLC

14.2.22 Systron Donner Inertial

14.3 Other Players

14.3.1 Aerosonic

14.3.2 Sensor Systems LLC

14.3.3 Circor Aerospace

15 Appendix

