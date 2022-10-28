Submit Release
Tigris Valley in India; New sought after wellness destination in World's best biodiversity hotspot - the Western Ghats

NEW DELHI, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigris Valley Wellness retreat centre in Kerala, India, is situated amidst the splendid green environment of the Western Ghats, one of 8 global biodiversity hotspots. Older than the Himalayas, and home to over 10000 varieties of rare flora.

Tigris Valley offers natural wellness routines based on herbal and medicinal plants which won them the prestigious national award the APN-Swadesh Samman for their contribution to the health & wellness sector. The award was received by Dr. UK Muhammed Shareef, MD and Chairman of Tigris Valley, at a prestigious function held in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Tigris Valley near the Thusharagiri waterfall is blessed with rain for more than nine months a year. The lush greenery and the herb-laden breeze from the Western Ghats energizes all. Tigris Valley offers varieties of traditional, herb-based health packages. Gentle practices that embrace holistic wellness and lead to rejuvenation of body and spirit. This private, cozy place hosts state of the art facilities, from swimming pools, health spas to Herbs House (A natural pharmacy), a physiotherapy & rejuvenation centre to a dental studio. There's nutritious food at the multi-cuisine wellness restaurant, and soothing spaces like the library, a large board room, the café, walking tracks, gazebos, pools, an organic farm, an amphitheater and sprawling gardens. Tigris Valley promises the best wellness treatments, adhering to wisdom of Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Yoga, Siddha and Naturopathy systems. Ancient Chinese techniques like Acupuncture features in their treatments. The packages at Tigris offer a medicine-free life. Tigris Valley has experts in different areas of treatment and wellness care, making them a trustable place for those globally seeking health, rejuvenation, and internal bliss.

Today, Tigris Valley is a globally appreciated wellness retreat centre with people coming from foreign countries like Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Russia, Ukraine, Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, Austria and Switzerland besides India. At a time when people are increasingly going back to nature for healing, Tigris Valley, by syncing modern facilities with pure, untouched nature attracts people worldwide.

About Tigris Valley:

Tigris Valley offers a transformational healing journey with a totally holistic approach. In the foothills of Wayanad, bordered by the Western Ghats, one among the eight mighty biodiversity hotspots of the world ,Tigris Valley stands tall, casting a magical spell of wellness.

