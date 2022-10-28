ETHICANN PHARMACEUTICALS AWARDED 1st IN IMPACT TRACK COMPETITION AT BEND VENTURE CONFERENCE OCT. 21st
Ethicann Pharmaceuticals is an Emerging Global Leader Developing High Value Cannabinoid-Based Ethical Drug Therapies reformulating approved drugs into oral dissolving tablets (ODT) & rapid approvals”BETHESDA, MARYLAND, USA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethicann Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Canadian/US specialty pharmaceutical company, was awarded first place in the Impact category competition at the Bend Venture Conference, hosted by EDCO, which was held on Oct. 20-21, 2022. The Bend Venture Conference is the largest Angel Conference in the Pacific Northwest. Ethicann was selected the winner from among 8 entrepreneurial companies competing in the Impact category, received an investment prize of $60,000.
Ethicann Pharmaceuticals is an Emerging Global Leader Developing High-Value Cannabinoid-Based Ethical Drug Therapies.
Ethicann Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a Canadian/US specialty pharmaceutical company reformulating approved drugs using the oral dissolving tablet (ODT) delivery technology, which provides a metered drug dose that can be delivered under the tongue and dissolves in 3 to 6 seconds. Ethicann’s first product, EPI-002, contains THC:CBD (1:1 ratio) is intended to treat MS spasticity, which a dog pharmacokinetic PK study has shown to be comparable in API blood levels as Sativex®, a GW Pharma/Jazz Pharma, 1:1 THC:CBD, in 50% ethanol impure botanical product sprayed onto the inner cheek tissue. EPI-002 is a freeze-dried, metered oral dissolving tablet (ODT), and contains no ethanol and should be easier for MS spasticity patients to use.
Ethicann is also reformulating Epidiolex®, a CBD liquid drug squirted into the mouths of pediatric epilepsy patients. Here also a metered freeze-dried CBD Zydis oral dissolving tablet, should be easier for these pediatric patients to use. In addition, Ethicann is applying the Zydis oral dissolving tablet delivery system to other indications, such as, chemotherapeutic-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) and chronic cancer pain.
Business Summary: Ethicann (Canada/US) is an Emerging Global Leader Developing High-Value Cannabinoid-Based Ethical Drug Therapies and has positioned itself as a cost-efficient pharmaceutical development company, using established multinational partners to source ultra-purified Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and the proprietary sublingual Zydis orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) technology. Ethicann is leveraging these partnerships to formulate and further develop cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug products and avoid deploying capital in building and fully staffing its own facilities. This business reformulation strategy coupled with the use of abbreviated regulatory approval pathways in various countries will also be used for rapid development of its Zydis-based pipeline drugs to treat other clinical indications.
Information in this news release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information, particularly in respect of the future outlook of Ethicann Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Ethicann) and anticipated events or results, are assumptions based on beliefs of Ethicann's senior management as well as information currently available to it. While these assumptions were considered reasonable by Ethicann at the time of preparation, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of Ethicann to take advantage of business opportunities in the biomedical industry, the granting of necessary approvals by regulatory authorities, general economic, market and business conditions, as well as other risks and uncertainties. Ethicann does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should these assumptions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Ethicann securities.
