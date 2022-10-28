Cannabis Industry Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the October Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
October 27th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|
Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc.
|OTCQX: CWBHF | TSX: CWEB
|NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
|OTCQX: NLCP
|SNDL, Inc.
|NASDAQ: SNDL
|urban-gro, Inc.
|NASDAQ: UGRO
|Lowell Farms Inc.
|OTCQX: LOWLF | CSE: LOWL
|Zoned Properties, Inc.
|OTCQB: ZDPY
|BioHarvest Sciences, Inc.
|OTCQB: CNVCF | CSE: BHSC
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
