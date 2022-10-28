Paraben Market Size Worth $164.8 Million by 2031 | CAGR: 6.2%: AMR

Extensive use of parabens in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food & beverages to boost the global paraben market. However, the reduction in the purchase and sale of personal care & cosmetic products during the COVID-19 period adversely impacted the size of the global market. In terms of type, the methylparaben segment contributed the largest market share in 2021. Based on region, North America contributed the largest market share in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Paraben market accrued revenue worth $91.1 million in 2021, and will reach $164.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of oscillating industry trends, top segments, value chains, major investment business scenarios, regional landscape, and competitive space. The study is a major source of information for giant players, entrepreneurs, owners, and managers in creating new business plans for the future and taking steps to improve their market position. The report demonstrates an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $91.1 Million Market Size in 2031 $164.8 Million CAGR 6.2% No. of Pages in Report 200 Segments Covered Type, application, and region. Drivers Extensive use of parabens in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverages, and others. Parabens arrest the proliferation of germs & fungi in food products and increase their shelf life. Opportunities Surge in product penetration in food processing activities. Escalating demand for convenience foods. Restrains Adverse effects of parabens on the skin such as skin irritation and reproductive health of women.



Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 outbreak moderately impacted the global Paraben market growth due to increase in demand for parabens as food preservatives during the pandemic period.

However, the reduction in purchase and sale of personal care & cosmetic products during the COVID-19 period adversely impacted the size of the global market.

The report offers an in-depth division of the global Paraben market based on Type, Application, and Region. It provides an in-depth investigation of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can get insights into market trends. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in knowing which sub-segments are to be explored for achieving massive growth in the ensuing years.

Based on the type, the methylparaben segment contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the overall share of the global paraben market. However, the butylparaben segment is predicted to retain its dominant status during the forecast timeline. Moreover, this segment is slated to register the highest CAGR of nearly 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

In terms of application, the cosmetics and personal care segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of nearly 7.3% during the forecast timeframe. The report also includes other segments such as pharmaceutical, food and beverages, and others.

Based on region, North America contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global paraben market share. The region is predicted to continue its market dominance by 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific paraben market is set to register the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the assessment period.

Major players of the global paraben market profiled in the research report include Central Drug House (P) Ltd., ChemPoint.com Inc., Croda International Plc, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Hexon Laboratories Private Limited, Jiangsu Huanxin High-Tech Materials Co. Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Nu Skin International, Inc., Shandong Ailitong New Material Co., Ltd, Sharon Laboratories Ltd., Shreeji Pharma International, Toronto Research Chemicals Inc, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Ltd., and Zhejiang Shengxiao Chemicals Co Ltd.

The report evaluates these key participants in the global paraben market. These participants have executed a slew of major business plans such as the extension of the consumer base, technology innovation, strategic partnerships, and collaborations for enhancing penetration of new technologies in the global markets and establishing strong market growth globally. The market study report helps in monitoring the performance of each segment along with examining the effect of new technology launches on the overall market earnings.

