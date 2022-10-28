Comedian JP Sears Releases Latest Special “Please Censor This!” Exclusively on Locals, Rumble’s Subscription Platform

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM) announced the release of a comedy special from JP Sears on its subscription platform, Locals. JP Sears is a comedian with over 2.7 million subscribers on YouTube. Sears has chosen to release his comedy special titled “Please Censor This!” exclusively on Locals and to build an online subscription community where he will post bonus content and host livestreams.



“I’m thrilled to be releasing the most exciting content of my career — Please Censor This!” said JP Sears. “Created for freedom lovers, this stand-up special is fully uncensored and something I’ve put my heart and soul into developing. I’ll be honest, bringing it to the light of day with Big Tech wasn’t easy, but thanks to a freedom-loving platform called Locals, I found a home for my work and for my audience to have a community. I consider this release and the Freedom Lovers community on Locals to be a big win for free speech and the freedom movement!”

Please Censor This! joins a variety of content released on Locals’ on-demand feature, Content+. Locals is a platform designed to empower independent creators through a growing catalog of features while allowing creators to maintain control.

“We are excited to host JP’s special on Locals and proud to serve as the technology platform where JP can maintain his independence,” said Assaf Lev, President of Locals.

“Locals gives creators the tools to build their digital home. Creators can connect with their core audience, grow a subscription business, and monetize high value content. With Locals, creators can build a community they own and focus on what they do best—content,” Lev added.

The special can be purchased here: pleasecensorthis.locals.com

ABOUT RUMBLE (Parent Company of LOCALS)