Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTC: MSVI) Now Mushrooms Inc., Announces Positioning for Global Acquisitions and Shareholder Update

/EIN News/ -- ESTERO, Fla., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (the “Company”)(OTC: MSVI) now Mushrooms Inc., Announces Positioning for Global Acquisitions and Shareholder Update.



Direction: The Company is pleased to announce that the resources that were allocated for the development and sales of Telogenix, a company developing nutraceutical mushroom products, has been re-allocated to the development of the Company’s own proprietary provisional patent technology and mushroom related business acquisitions.

Acquisitions: The Company is in the final stages of setting up a Dublin, Ireland office to head the acquisition of mushroom related business in the EU. This office is headed by Andrii Bruznia, who is a Ukrainian refugee with an extensive leadership background in global marketing and growth. Andrii delivered project management and business consulting services to scale 100+ projects for international clients such as HubSpot, Deluxe Marketing Solutions, Virgin, General Electric, Peace Corps, Franklin Covey, Oxford University Press, Harvard University, Vodafone, H&M, Marriott, National Geographic, Starbucks, Disney, Walmart and Victoria’s Secret. Working with clients from over 40 countries, Andrii has proven his ability in start-up launches, life cycle management, and has proven outcomes using Earned Media and Paid Media. His achievements include consultation services to the Head of the Ukrainian Business Support Center to win $4M Peace Corps grant to develop the economy of Ukraine, winner of 10 educational, economic, scientific and business development awards for the development of the Ukrainian financial system and growth of the economy. He was selected by the Ukrainian Executive Committee as official interpreter in negotiations between former US Ambassador to Ukraine (Carlos Pascual) and the Mayor of Mykolaiv (Vladimir Chajka). His lists of experience and achievements continues, and Mushrooms Inc. is proud to have him on the team. Andrii graduated with his MBA from the Wisconsin International University, with his MA in Finance and BA in Economics from European University of Finance, Management and Business.

Andrii Bruznia, Director of Acquisitions says, “I am looking forward to this new chapter in my life and the life of my family, as I join the Mushrooms Inc. team. This position will allow me to implement my skills in business and communication to unite Mushroom related companies with an opportunity for growth. I have spent a majority of time understanding the success and expansion potential of companies on both large and small scales and implementing solid pathways to financial gain. Because of this, I believe I am able to assess the acquisition value for both Mushrooms Inc. and the potential acquisition companies, bringing forth a mutually beneficial union.”

Innovation: We have focused our US resources on the prototype development of our textile innovation. Crossing borders to better understand and develop this new product is enabling for a broader perspective, privacy of formulation and is adding years of technological research to the team. We look forward to sharing the progress and ask for the patience of our shareholders in updates due to the nature of the work with its patent potential.

Kimberly Carlson, CEO, stated, “Working with mycelium to grow replacements for plastic and textiles is an amazing opportunity for Mushrooms Inc. to join a market with significant growth potential in its early stages, to be the first publicly traded company in the industrial mushroom market in the US, and to allow early supporters of regenerative agriculture to grow with us as investors.”

Name and Ticker Change: The Company is still in the process of the name and ticker change with FINRA. We are awaiting approval now.

About Mushrooms Inc. (MSVI)

New Venture - Mushroom Technology Development

On June 28, 2022 Marijuana Strategic Ventures filed a name change to Mushrooms Inc. with the Nevada Secretary of State, to reflect the Company’s new business direction towards the mushroom industry. The Company is currently processing the official name and ticker symbol change corporate actions with FINRA while our newly amplified management team implements our industrial mushroom market and mushroom related business acquisition plan.

Mushrooms, Inc. is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets with the stock symbol MSVI. We anticipate that the new ticker symbol for its Common Stock will be MYCO. We chose the trading symbol MYCO which is a prefix that denotes a relationship to fungus. From the Greek “mykes”, meaning fungus.

The vision for Mushrooms, Inc. is to support the growth of the mushroom industry through collaboration, innovation and development. Creating and supporting environmentally beneficial product innovation is at the heart of Mushrooms, Inc. Our current focus is on the industrial application of Mycelium for the creation of carbon neutral products for the building and health care industries. Research and Development is the path to achieving great innovation and the pioneers are the ones we look to for their fortitude and enduring dedication to the world of mycology. The working relationships we foster will result in scientifically proven products that advance health of body, mind and environment.

