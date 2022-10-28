Submit Release
Community West Bancshares Earns $3.5 Million, or $0.39 Per Diluted Share, in Third Quarter 2022; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.075 Per Common Share

/EIN News/ -- GOLETA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community West Bancshares (“Community West” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: CWBC), parent company of Community West Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $3.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.6 million, or $0.30 diluted share, for the preceding quarter, and $3.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, the Company reported net income of $10.1 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, compared to $10.2 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2021.

Earnings for the third quarter of 2022 were impacted by a one-time $132,000 recovery related to a prior OREO expense, and a $298,000 provision expense for loan losses. This compared to a $252,000 provision expense recorded during the preceding quarter.

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per common share, payable November 30, 2022, to common shareholders of record on November 14, 2022.

“Our third quarter operating results reflect strong growth in the loan portfolio and continued net interest margin expansion,” stated Martin E. Plourd, President & Chief Executive Officer of Community West Bancshares. “Loan growth has really started to materialize, with total loans increasing 3.6% during the quarter, or 14.5% annually, primarily reflecting increases in the C&I, commercial real estate and manufactured housing portfolios. Additionally, our net interest margin improved substantially on a linked quarter basis, improving 38 basis points to 4.39%, as we took advantage of interest rate increases enacted by the Federal Reserve and invested cash balances into higher yielding loans and securities. We remain well positioned for additional rising interest rates, which should allow us to maintain our strong net interest margin, and ample on-balance sheet liquidity to support loan demand and temper rising deposit costs.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income was $3.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share in the third quarter 2022, compared to $2.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share in second quarter 2022, and $3.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share in third quarter 2021.
  • Net interest income increased to $11.9 million for third quarter 2022, compared to $11.0 million in second quarter 2022 and $10.9 million in third quarter 2021.
  • Net interest margin improved to 4.39% for the third quarter 2022, compared to 4.01% in second quarter 2022, and 3.97% in third quarter 2021.
  • Return on average assets was 1.25% for the third quarter 2022, compared to 0.93% in second quarter 2022, and 1.28% in third quarter 2021.
  • Return on average equity was 12.65% for the third quarter 2022, compared to 9.92% in second quarter 2022, and 14.77% in third quarter 2021.
  • The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $298,000 for third quarter 2022, compared to a provision of $252,000 for second quarter 2022, and a provision of $7,000 for third quarter 2021.
  • The Allowance for Loan Losses (“ALL”) was 1.20% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.22% at June 30, 2022, and 1.19% at September 30, 2021.
  • Net non-accrual loans improved to $239,000 at September 30, 2022, compared to $379,000 at June 30, 2022, and $1.7 million at September 30, 2021.
  • Total loans increased by $33.0 million to $945.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $912.7 million, at June 30, 2022, and increased $55.1 million compared to $890.6 million, at September 30, 2021.
  • Stockholders’ equity increased $2.7 million to $109.8 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $107.1 million at June 30, 2022, and $98.8 million at September 30, 2021. During the quarter, the Company had a $307,000 increase in Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (“AOCI”) related to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities reflecting the increase in market interest rates during the quarter.
  • Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $6.4 million to $243.1 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $236.7 million at June 30, 2022, and increased $23.3 million compared to $219.8 million at September 30, 2021.
  • Book value per common share increased to $12.54 at September 30, 2022, compared to $12.25 at June 30, 2022, and $11.46 at September 30, 2021.
  • The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.83% at September 30, 2022, compared to 9.30% at June 30, 2022, and 8.59% at September 30, 2021.

Income Statement

Net interest income increased 8.3% to $11.9 million in the third quarter 2022, compared to $11.0 million in the preceding quarter and increased 9.1% compared to $10.9 million in third quarter 2021. Interest income from loans increased 6.6% or $738,000 compared to the prior quarter due to increased average balances and loan yields. Interest income from securities and interest-earning deposits increased 36.4% or $210,000 compared to the prior quarter primarily due to increased average security balances and higher earning-deposit yields because of increased market rates. Total interest expense for the quarter increased 5.00% or $35,000 compared to the prior quarter due to increased rates on interest-bearing demand deposits.   

Net interest margin was 4.39% for third quarter 2022, a 38 basis point increase compared to second quarter 2022, and a 42 basis point increase compared to third quarter 2021. “Our net interest margin for the third quarter benefitted from strong net interest income generation, solid loan growth and rising interest rates. New loans that carry a higher interest rate are replacing lower rate PPP loans, which is helping our net interest margin,” said Richard Pimentel, Chief Financial Officer. The yield on loans for the third quarter 2022 increased 11 basis points to 5.03% compared to 4.92% for the second 2022 quarter because of increased loan rates on new originations and the impact of higher market rates. The yield on federal funds and interest-earning deposits increased 128 bps to 2.09% for the third quarter 2022 due to increases in rates earned for overnight deposits and rates money market deposits. The cost of funds for the third quarter increased 2 basis points to 0.30%, compared to 0.28% for the preceding quarter due to changes in portfolio mix.

Non-interest income for the third quarter 2022 decreased $179,000 to $872,000 compared to $1.1 million in second quarter 2022 as a result of lower loan fees and less gain-on-sale of loans. Other loan fees were $292,000 for the third quarter 2022 compared to $377,000 in second quarter 2022. Gain on sale of loans was $49,000 in the third quarter 2022 compared to $136,000 in the second quarter of 2022 as a result of less sales during the quarter. Non-interest income increased 14.4% to $3.2 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to $2.8 million in the first nine months of 2021. The increase was primarily due to a $549,000 BOLI policy payout and a $992,000 recapture of expenses from a lawsuit settlement related to a foreclosed asset during the first quarter of 2022.

Non-interest expense decreased $502,000 to $7.6 million in third quarter 2022 compared to $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to lower salaries and benefits and reductions in all other expense. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $158,000 compared to second quarter 2022 due to lower costs related to vacation, procurement, contract labor and employee relations expense. Other non-interest expense decreased $283,000 compared to the second quarter due to lower OREO expense.

Balance Sheet

Total assets decreased $18.6 million, or 1.7%, to $1.09 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.11 billion, at June 30, 2022, and decreased $47.3 million, or 4.2%, compared to $1.14 billion, at September 30, 2021. Total interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions decreased $50.4 million to $49.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to June 30, 2022, as excess cash balances were deployed into higher yielding loans. Total investment securities were $59.9 million at quarter end, compared to $60.5 million in the prior quarter. Total loans increased by $33.0 million, or 3.6%, to $945.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $912.7 million, at June 30, 2022, and increased $55.1 million, or 6.2%, compared to $890.6 million, at September 30, 2021. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $34.1 million during the quarter and increased $89.4 million compared to September 30, 2021.

Commercial real estate loans outstanding (which include SBA 504, construction and land) were up 15.0% from year ago levels to $544.4 million at September 30, 2022, and comprise 57.6% of the total loan portfolio. Manufactured housing loans were up 6.0% from year ago levels to $310.0 million and represent 32.8% of total loans. Commercial loans (which include agriculture loans) were up 6.1% from year ago levels to $70.8 million and represent 7.5% of the total loan portfolio. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had seven PPP loans totaling $1.8 million remaining on its balance sheet from both the first and second rounds of PPP funding. PPP loans of $1.8 million represent less than one percent of total loans at September 30, 2022, down from $2.9 million at June 30, 2022, and $36.1 million at September 30, 2021.

Total deposits decreased $42.5 million, or 4.7%, to $852.2 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $894.7 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased $79.8 million, or 8.6%, compared to $931.9 million at September 30, 2021. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $243.1 million at September 30, 2022, a $6.4 million increase compared to $236.7 million at June 30, 2022, and a $23.3 million increase compared to $219.8 million at September 30, 2021. Higher cost interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $36.4 million to $439.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $475.9 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased $68.6 million compared to $508.0 million at September 30, 2021. Certificates of deposit, which include brokered deposits, decreased $10.7 million during the quarter to $145.8 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $156.5 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased $37.1 million compared to $182.9 million at September 30, 2021.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $109.8 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $107.1 million at June 30, 2022, and $98.8 million at September 30, 2021. Book value per common share increased to $12.54 at September 30, 2022, compared to $12.25 at June 30, 2022, and $11.46 at September 30, 2021.

Credit Quality

“Credit quality metrics continue to improve, with a substantial decrease in net-nonaccrual loans compared to a year ago,” said William F. Filippin, Chief Credit Officer. At September 30, 2022, asset quality reflected improvement due to positive loan risk rating migrations during the third quarter. Total classified loans and net non-accrual loans decreased year-over-year due to improvements in the loan portfolio and payoffs in these categories. All loans rated “Watch” or worse are monitored monthly and proactive measures are taken when any signs of deterioration to the credit are discovered.

The Company recorded a provision expense of $298,000 in the third quarter 2022, compared to a provision expense of $252,000 in second quarter 2022, and a provision expense of $7,000 in third quarter 2021. The allowance for loan losses was $11.1 million, or 1.20% of total loans held for investment, at September 30, 2022. Net non-accrual loans, plus net other assets acquired through foreclosure, decreased 5.3% to $2.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $2.6 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased 42.3% compared to $4.3 million at September 30, 2021.

Net non-accrual loans improved substantially to $239,000 as of September 30, 2022, compared to $379,000 at June 30, 2022, and $1.7 million at September 30, 2021. Of the $239,000 of net non-accrual loans at September 30, 2022, $153,000 were single family loans and $85,000 were manufactured housing loans.

There was $2.3 million in other assets acquired through foreclosure as of September 30, 2022, and at June 30, 2022. This compared to $2.6 million at September 30, 2021. The OREO balance relates to one property in the net amount of $2.3 million.

Stock Repurchase Program

On August 27, 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had extended the stock repurchase plan until August 31, 2023. The Company did not repurchase shares during the third quarter of 2022, leaving $1.4 million available under the previously announced repurchase program.

Company Overview

Community West Bancshares is a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta, California. The Company is the holding company for Community West Bank, the largest publicly traded community bank serving California’s Central Coast area of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Community West Bank has seven full-service California branch banking offices in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Oxnard and Paso Robles. The principal business activities of the Company are Relationship Banking, Manufactured Housing lending and Government Guaranteed lending.

Industry Accolades

In May of 2022, Community West was ranked #125 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2021.

Community West Bank was awarded a “Super Premier Performance” rating by The Findley Reports. For 52 years, The Findley Reports has been recognizing the financial performance of banking institutions in California and the Western United States. Community West Bank is rated 5-star Superior by Bauer Financial.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about future financial and operational results, expectations, or intentions are forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve and are subject to significant risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control including, but not limited to, risks from the COVID-19 pandemic, the strength of the United States economy in general and of the local economies in which we conduct operations, the effect of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including changes in interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, inflation, weather, natural disasters, climate change, increased unemployment, deterioration in credit quality of our loan portfolio and/or the value of the collateral securing the repayment of those loans, reduction in the value of our investment securities, the costs and effects of litigation and of adverse outcomes of such litigation, the cost and ability to attract and retain key employees, a breach of our operational or security systems, policies or procedures including cyber-attacks on us or third party vendors or service providers, regulatory or legal developments, United States tax policies, including our effective income tax rate, and our ability to implement and execute our business plan and strategy and expand our operations as provided therein. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including the risk factors contained in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available in the “Investor Relations” section of our website, https://www.communitywest.com/sec-filings/documents/default.aspx. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES              
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS              
(unaudited)              
(in 000's, except per share data)              
               
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   September 30,
  2022   2022   2022   2021
               
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,806     $ 2,361     $ 2,043     $ 2,129  
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions   49,489       99,915       191,145       184,806  
Investment securities   59,909       60,513       21,805       23,608  
Loans:              
Commercial   70,811       67,681       70,480       66,713  
Commercial real estate   544,373       516,514       492,181       473,338  
SBA   6,955       7,922       8,403       9,589  
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)   1,810       2,920       7,504       36,109  
Manufactured housing   309,989       305,749       299,969       292,476  
Single family real estate   8,943       9,038       8,824       8,659  
HELOC   3,373       3,380       3,475       3,717  
Other (1)   (560 )     (532 )     (528 )     (6 )
Total loans   945,694       912,672       890,308       890,595  
               
Loans, net              
Held for sale   22,096       23,124       24,193       24,400  
Held for investment   923,598       889,548       866,115       866,195  
Less: Allowance for loan losses   (11,113 )     (10,866 )     (10,547 )     (10,283 )
Net held for investment   912,485       878,682       855,568       855,912  
NET LOANS   934,581       901,806       879,761       880,312  
               
Other assets   42,493       42,233       41,849       44,735  
               
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,088,278     $ 1,106,828     $ 1,136,603     $ 1,135,590  
               
Deposits              
Non-interest-bearing demand $ 243,100     $ 236,696     $ 226,073     $ 219,826  
Interest-bearing demand   439,455       475,869       504,209       508,020  
Savings   23,865       25,626       24,239       21,202  
Certificates of deposit ($250,000 or more)   9,909       8,688       13,197       15,956  
Other certificates of deposit   135,860       147,785       158,022       166,938  
Total deposits   852,189       894,664       925,740       931,942  
Other borrowings   110,000       90,000       90,000       90,000  
Other liabilities   16,268       15,022       16,035       14,881  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   978,457       999,686       1,031,775       1,036,823  
               
Stockholders' equity   109,821       107,142       104,828       98,767  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
$ 1,088,278     $ 1,106,828     $ 1,136,603     $ 1,135,590  
               
Common shares outstanding   8,755       8,744       8,682       8,616  
               
Book value per common share $ 12.54     $ 12.25     $ 12.07     $ 11.46  
               
(1) Includes consumer, other loans, securitized loans, and deferred fees              


COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES              
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS              
(unaudited)              
(in 000's, except per share data)              
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021
               
Interest income              
Loans, including fees $ 11,867   $ 11,576   $ 34,190   $ 33,865  
Investment securities and other   787     259     1,670     676  
Total interest income   12,654     11,835     35,860     34,541  
               
Deposits   528     708     1,598     2,221  
Other borrowings   203     198     593     663  
Total interest expense   731     906     2,191     2,884  
Net interest income   11,923     10,929     33,669     31,657  
Provision (credit) for loan losses   298     7     266     (207 )
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses   11,625     10,922     33,403     31,864  
Non-interest income              
Other loan fees   292     383     915     1,006  
Gains from loan sales, net   49     118     245     366  
Document processing fees   114     145     337     389  
Service charges   114     77     295     218  
Other   303     317     1,422     830  
Total non-interest income   872     1,040     3,214     2,809  
Non-interest expenses              
Salaries and employee benefits   4,752     4,478     14,527     13,422  
Occupancy, net   1,046     802     3,064     2,361  
Professional services   653     434     1,687     1,204  
Data processing   302     292     919     964  
Depreciation   173     191     535     594  
FDIC assessment   131     127     466     339  
Advertising and marketing   196     189     687     536  
Stock-based compensation   71     63     257     189  
Other   286     284     551     780  
Total non-interest expenses   7,610     6,860     22,693     20,389  
Income before provision for income taxes   4,887     5,102     13,924     14,284  
Provision for income taxes   1,409     1,467     3,851     4,077  
Net income $ 3,478   $ 3,635   $ 10,073   $ 10,207  
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 0.40   $ 0.42   $ 1.16   $ 1.19  
Diluted $ 0.39   $ 0.41   $ 1.13   $ 1.17  


COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES                  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS                  
(unaudited)                  
(in 000's, except per share data)                  
                   
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31, September 30,
  2022   2022   2022
   2021   2021
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 11,867   $ 11,129   $ 11,194     $ 11,258   $ 11,576
Investment securities and other   787     577     306       279     259
Total interest income   12,654     11,706     11,500       11,537     11,835
                   
Deposits   528     500     570       614     708
Other borrowings   203     196     194       206     198
Total interest expense   731     696     764       820     906
Net interest income   11,923     11,010     10,736       10,717     10,929
Provision (credit) for loan losses   298     252     (284 )     26     7
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses   11,625     10,758     11,020       10,691     10,922
Non-interest income                  
Other loan fees   292     377     246       343     383
Gains from loan sales, net   49     136     60       109     118
Document processing fees   114     122     101       123     145
Service charges   114     93     88       84     77
Other   303     323     796       285     317
Total non-interest income   872     1,051     1,291       944     1,040
Non-interest expenses                  
Salaries and employee benefits   4,752     4,910     4,865       4,884     4,478
Occupancy, net   1,046     1,021     997       893     802
Professional services   653     635     399       441     434
Data processing   302     307     310       251     292
Depreciation   173     179     183       186     191
FDIC assessment   131     164     171       146     127
Advertising and marketing   196     233     258       198     189
Stock-based compensation   71     94     92       129     63
Other   286     569     (304 )     478     284
Total non-interest expenses   7,610     8,112     6,971       7,606     6,860
Income before provision for income taxes   4,887     3,697     5,340       4,029     5,102
Provision for income taxes   1,409     1,062     1,380       1,135     1,467
Net income $ 3,478   $ 2,635   $ 3,960     $ 2,894   $ 3,635
Earnings per share:                  
Basic $ 0.40   $ 0.30   $ 0.46     $ 0.34   $ 0.42
Diluted $ 0.39   $ 0.30   $ 0.45     $ 0.33   $ 0.41



  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Cost		   Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Cost		   Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Cost
Interest-Earning Assets                      
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $ 76,265   $ 401 2.09 %   $ 149,710   $ 302 0.81 %   $ 182,182   $ 73 0.16 %
Investment securities   65,148     386 2.35 %     45,243     275 2.44 %     27,552     186 2.68 %
Loans (1)   935,169     11,867 5.03 %     907,088     11,129 4.92 %     882,058     11,576 5.21 %
Total earnings assets   1,076,582     12,654 4.66 %     1,102,041     11,706 4.26 %     1,091,792     11,835 4.30 %
Nonearning Assets                      
Cash and due from banks   2,177           2,193           2,162      
Allowance for loan losses   (11,031 )         (10,765 )         (10,174 )    
Other assets   38,022           37,435           39,818      
Total assets $ 1,105,750         $ 1,130,904         $ 1,123,598      
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                      
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 465,317   $ 325 0.28 %   $ 495,821   $ 273 0.22 %   $ 499,301   $ 411 0.33 %
Savings deposits   25,133     14 0.22 %     25,402     16 0.25 %     21,335     18 0.33 %
Time deposits   151,130     189 0.50 %     164,687     211 0.51 %     188,512     279 0.59 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   641,580     528 0.33 %     685,910     500 0.29 %     709,148     708 0.40 %
Other borrowings   90,764     203 0.89 %     90,000     196 0.87 %     90,000     198 0.87 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 732,344   $ 731 0.40 %   $ 775,910   $ 696 0.36 %   $ 799,148   $ 906 0.45 %
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities                      
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   248,538           232,849           211,017      
Other liabilities   15,789           15,646           15,797      
Stockholders' equity   109,079           106,499           97,636      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,105,750         $ 1,130,904           1,123,598      
Net interest income and margin   $ 11,923 4.39 %     $ 11,010 4.01 %     $ 10,929 3.97 %
Net interest spread     4.26 %       3.90 %       3.85 %
                       
Cost of total deposits     0.24 %       0.22 %       0.31 %
Cost of funds     0.30 %       0.28 %       0.36 %


  Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Cost		   Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Cost
Interest-Earning Assets              
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $ 143,455   $ 812 0.76 %   $ 115,265   $ 146 0.17 %
Investment securities   45,903     858 2.50 %     26,792     530 2.64 %
Loans (1)   912,414     34,190 5.01 %     883,280     33,865 5.13 %
Total earnings assets   1,101,772     35,860 4.35 %     1,025,337     34,541 4.50 %
Nonearning Assets              
Cash and due from banks   2,177           2,148      
Allowance for loan losses   (10,805 )         (10,221 )    
Other assets   38,195           39,904      
Total assets $ 1,131,339         $ 1,057,168      
Interest-Bearing Liabilities              
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 493,332   $ 917 0.25 %   $ 449,019   $ 1,359 0.40 %
Savings deposits   24,827     47 0.25 %     20,244     58 0.38 %
Time deposits   163,666     634 0.52 %     182,267     804 0.59 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   681,825     1,598 0.31 %     651,530     2,221 0.46 %
Other borrowings   90,257     593 0.88 %     95,806     663 0.93 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 772,082   $ 2,191 0.38 %   $ 747,336   $ 2,884 0.52 %
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities              
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   236,531           199,861      
Other liabilities   16,352           15,822      
Stockholders' equity   106,374           94,149      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,131,339         $ 1,057,168      
Net interest income and margin   $ 33,669 4.09 %     $ 31,657 4.13 %
Net interest spread     3.97 %       3.98 %
               
Cost of total deposits     0.23 %       0.35 %
Cost of funds     0.29 %       0.41 %


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION                  
(Dollars and shares in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited)                  
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
 		  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
PERFORMANCE MEASURES AND RATIOS September 30, 2022
 		  June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
Return on average common equity   12.65 %     9.92 %     14.77 %     12.66 %     14.49 %
Return on average assets   1.25 %     0.93 %     1.28 %     1.19 %     1.29 %
Efficiency ratio   59.48 %     67.26 %     57.31 %     61.53 %     59.16 %
Net interest margin   4.39 %     4.01 %     3.97 %     4.09 %     4.13 %
                   
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
AVERAGE BALANCES September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
Average assets $ 1,105,750     $ 1,130,904     $ 1,123,598     $ 1,131,339     $ 1,057,168  
Average earning assets   1,076,582       1,102,041       1,091,792       1,101,772       1,025,337  
Average total loans   935,169       907,088       882,058       912,414       883,280  
Average deposits   890,118       918,759       920,165       918,356       851,391  
Average common equity   109,079       106,499       97,636       106,374       94,149  
                   
EQUITY ANALYSIS September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021        
Total common equity $ 109,821     $ 107,142     $ 98,767          
Common stock outstanding   8,755       8,744       8,616          
                   
Book value per common share $ 12.54     $ 12.25     $ 11.46          
                   
ASSET QUALITY September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021        
Nonaccrual loans, net $ 239     $ 379     $ 1,742          
Nonaccrual loans, net/total loans   0.03 %     0.04 %     0.20 %        
Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net $ 2,250     $ 2,250     $ 2,572          
                   
Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net $ 2,489     $ 2,629     $ 4,314          
Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net/total assets   0.23 %     0.24 %     0.38 %        
Net loan (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter $ 51     $ (66 )   $ (36 )        
Net (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter/total loans   0.01 %     (0.01 %)     (0.00 %)        
                   
Allowance for loan losses $ 11,113     $ 10,866     $ 10,283          
Plus: Reserve for undisbursed loan commitments   96       94       106          
Total allowance for credit losses $ 11,209     $ 10,960     $ 10,389          
Allowance for loan losses/total loans held for investment   1.20 %     1.22 %     1.19 %        
Allowance for loan losses/total loans held for investment excluding PPP loans   1.21 %     1.23 %     1.24 %        
Allowance for loan losses/nonaccrual loans, net   4649.79 %     2867.02 %     590.34 %        
                   
Community West Bank *                  
Community bank leverage ratio N/A   N/A     8.59 %        
Tier 1 leverage ratio   9.83 %     9.30 %     8.59 %        
Tier 1 capital ratio   11.30 %     11.07 %     10.93 %        
Total capital ratio   12.46 %     12.22 %     12.11 %        
                   
INTEREST SPREAD ANALYSIS September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021        
Yield on total loans   5.03 %     4.92 %     5.21 %        
Yield on investments   2.35 %     2.44 %     2.68 %        
Yield on interest earning deposits   2.09 %     0.81 %     0.16 %        
Yield on earning assets   4.66 %     4.26 %     4.30 %        
                   
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   0.33 %     0.29 %     0.40 %        
Cost of total deposits   0.24 %     0.22 %     0.31 %        
Cost of borrowings   0.89 %     0.87 %     0.87 %        
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   0.40 %     0.36 %     0.45 %        
Cost of funds   0.30 %     0.28 %     0.36 %        
                   
* Capital ratios are preliminary until the Call Report is filed.                  


Contact: Richard Pimentel, EVP & CFO
  805.692.4410
  www.communitywestbank.com


Primary Logo

Community West Bancshares Earns $3.5 Million, or $0.39 Per Diluted Share, in Third Quarter 2022; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.075 Per Common Share

