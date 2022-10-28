Westbound St. Albans Exit (Exit 44) on I-64 to close temporarily Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

The westbound St. Albans exit on Interstate 64 (Exit 44) will be closed from 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Westbound traffic wishing to get off at St. Albans should proceed west to the US 35 exit (Exit 40) and get back onto I-64 East. Drivers can then proceed to the eastbound St. Albans exit (Exit 44).
