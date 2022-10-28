Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,249 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,200 in the last 365 days.

Westbound St. Albans Exit (Exit 44) on I-64 to close temporarily Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

Page Content

The westbound St. Albans exit on Interstate 64 (Exit 44) will be closed from 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
 
Westbound traffic wishing to get off at St. Albans should proceed west to the US 35 exit (Exit 40) and get back onto I-64 East. Drivers can then proceed to the eastbound St. Albans exit (Exit 44).​​

You just read:

Westbound St. Albans Exit (Exit 44) on I-64 to close temporarily Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.