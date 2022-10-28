Submit Release
New Morgan County DMV Regional Office Projected to Open in Spring of 2023

Construction began recently in Berkeley Springs on a new, full-service Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) regional office that will bring additional and much needed driver's licensing and vehicle services to the citizens of the Eastern Panhandle. The new office is expected to open in the spring of 2023.
 
"We know how busy our Martinsburg and Charles Town Regional Offices are on a daily basis,” Frazier said. “Population continues to grow in that location, and opening an office in Morgan County will help us to provide accessible, more efficient and convenient customer service to that area.”
 
Full-service DMV Regional Offices offer driver's license skills testing, written knowledge tests, vehicle registration renewals, title work, and more. A motorcycle course will also be built so that the new office will offer motorcycle testing as well. 
 
"We are anticipating a staff of at least a dozen or more at the Morgan County Office, and will begin hiring for that soon," Frazier said. "We hope to be open and fully operational by Spring of 2023."
 
For more information, please visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.​​

