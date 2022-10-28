PCCA Honors Kevin “Otis” Oberlander, RPh, with the 2022 L. David Sparks Advocacy Award

Created in 2021, this PCCA award recognizes the women and men passionately advocating for compounding.

/EIN News/ -- Houston, Texas, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA has honored Kevin “Otis” Oberlander, RPh, from Dakota Pharmacy in Bismarck, North Dakota, as the recipient of the L. David Sparks Advocacy Award. Named for PCCA’s chief executive officer, this award celebrates passionate, committed and tenacious advocates for pharmacy compounding. PCCA Vice President of Public Affairs, Communications, Education and Human Relations Lizzie Harbin recognized Sparks’ legacy and presented the award with him to Oberlander on Thursday, October 27, during PCCA’s International Seminar in Houston.

“Kevin is a tireless compounding champion for patient access, both human and animal,’” Harbin said. “His lifetime experience in the compounding profession makes him a trusted resource for his elected officials. Kevin has invested in these relationships with his lawmakers over many years, and he regularly invites officials to tour his pharmacy and see firsthand how compounding benefits patients. He consistently attends industry legislative conferences, including our PCCA ACT Conference and Compounders on Capitol Hill. He has a knack for explaining complex policy issues in a simplified way that cuts right to the chase.”

A PCCA member since 1990, Oberlander is also involved with the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding, the National Community Pharmacists Association and the Sixth District Pharmaceutical Association. He has served as president, board member and on numerous committees for the North Dakota Pharmacy Association (NDPhA). Oberlander is currently serving a second Governor-appointed term on the North Dakota Board of Integrative Health Care. He is also a PCCA Concierge Group facilitator and past Advisory Council member.

The owner and compounding pharmacist of Dakota Pharmacy for more than 35 years, Oberlander recently renovated and transformed his pharmacy into a multidimensional practice that includes prescriptive services, state-of-the-art compounding laboratories, private consultation sessions, wellness screening modules and a natural health center that employs two naturopathic doctors and a registered nurse.

Oberlander earned his Master of Science degree from North Dakota State University in 1980. He received the Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award from Marion Laboratories in 1989 and PCCA’s Compounding Pharmacist of the Month in August 1997. Oberlander has also received the DuPont/Pharma Innovative Pharmacy Practice Award and the 1998 NDPhA Pharmacy Leadership Award. In 2004, NDPhA also presented Oberlander with the Al Doerr Award, which honors pharmacists in North Dakota who have an outstanding record for community and pharmacy service. In 2015, the American Pharmacists Association Foundation also honored him with the Bowl of Hygeia Award for his community leadership.

# # #

ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacies and health systems, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 40 years. Learn more at pccarx.com.

Attachment

Kim Speairs, APR, MBA PCCA 817-729-5064 kspeairs@pccarx.com