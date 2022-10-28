High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Bottles Market is Expected to Account for a Healthy US$ 73 Bn Revenue by Year 2032 end at a steady CAGR Value | Get Data Insights by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Europe is predicted to hold a market share of 23% of the global market for high density polyethylene (HDPE) bottles market. Recycled HDPE bottles are an emerging alternative that manufacturers are using to reduce dependence on raw material prices.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del: , Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high-density polyethylene (HDPE) bottle market is expected to grow with a stagnant CAGR of around 3.4% during the forecast period between 2022 to 2032. The global market is expected to hold a forecasted share of US$ 52533.5 million in 2022 and is likely to surpass US$ 73390.9 million by 2032.



The emergence of panel-less technology has been extremely valuable. The panel-less technology not just solves several issues, but also allows bottles to withstand harsh temperatures, by simultaneously absorbing vacuum distortion, which helps in enabling the sidewalls to be molded. This allows the manufacturers to achieve glass's performance, aesthetics, and feel.

Get Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2166

High-density polyethylene (HDPE) bottles are gaining traction over the projection period owing to the rise in popularity for myriad reasons. Manufacturers are paying more heed to the pivotal trend of customized bottles which is expected to have an immense benefit over the market. It helps end-users by designing and developing customized bottles that efficiently meet the customer’s specific needs and requirements. In addition to that, it is further helpful to develop not only a custom-tailored bottle but also a supply program that optimizes packaging requirements through their supply chain.

According to recent research, the blow-molding form segment was considered the largest in 2015. This specific type of HDPE bottle is extremely desirable and offers excellent properties including temperature resistance and tensile strength, which are anticipated to expand their applications to diverse aspects. Besides food and beverages, blow-molding HDPE bottles are extensively used in lubricant packaging and pharmaceutical bottles.



Key market players working on installing sprayers and dispensers, comprising 300 microliters dosage in HDPE "Airless" Packaging or Bottles. By making these bottles available in different volumes including50 ml, 100 ml, 200 ml, etc., these bottles come to be ideal for cosmetic products like creams and perfumes.

Key Takeaways

The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) bottle market continues to surge owing to the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging and the expanding use of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) bottles in the domestic sector. Attributing to the easy recycling ability of HDPE plastic, this assists in eliminating the non-biodegradable waste from landfills, and the market for high-density polyethylene (HDPE) bottles are expected to grow significantly in the future.



Unlike various other materials, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) is extremely resistant to mildew, mold, and rot, which makes it the most suitable material for the production of bottles. Furthermore, HDPE bottles are efficiently sterilized by boiling so that they become the perfect material for storing food and beverage products. Accounting for these properties, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) bottles are expected to increase in demand.

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Competitive Landscape

Key market players in the industry are benefitting from joint ventures in order to pool resources and reach a wider customer base by increasing awareness regarding the virtues of the concerned product. HDPE bottles are anticipated to be sold at an affordable price point to reach a global audience. Furthermore, a large chunk of the population seems to be traveling long distances for work, they require sturdy bottles. Hence, manufacturers are developing HDPE bottles that are super lightweight.

More Insights into the High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Bottles Market

North America is expected to dominate the global high-density polyethylene (HDPE) bottles market by accounting for around 27% of the overall market share. North America dominates the global market attributing to the stringent regulations and norms in using a particular grade of plastic bottles.

A substantial proportion of HDPE bottles has gained traction due to their chemical composition. Europe is the second leading market after the United States accounting for around 23% of the global market. According to the reports of the Bottled Water Organization, the region prefers plastic containers for its drinking water.

The growing demand for healthier food alternatives is also being met by fresh milk, considered more nutritious and beneficial than shelf-stable milk. Moreover, the fast-paced lifestyle encourages the region's working class to consume packaged drinks on the go. In the European region, many manufacturers of ready-to-drink beverages are using recycled HDPE bottles.

Have Conversation with Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2166

Key Segments Profiled in the High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Bottles Survey

By End Users:

Domestic Use

Chemical Industries

Cosmetic Industries

Pharmaceutical Industries

By Sales Channel:

B2B

B2C

By Region:

North America

Latin America

The Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe



Report Preview @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/high-density-polyethylene-hdpe-bottles-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

TOC to be continued..

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2166

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Packaging Domain:

High Density Polyethylene Film Market Share: The usage of high density polyethylene film market tends to increase with the increase in pharmaceutical and automobile industries especially in the European region.

Bottles Market Forecast: The global bottles market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 108.0 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.0% by 2022-2032.

Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market Size: The driving forces for boosting the growth of sugarcane based PET bottles are fluctuating price of crude oil and high resistance to breakage.

Bottle Sealing Wax Market Demand: In addition to this, the introduction of a new line of bottle sealing wax referred to as “CalGlo” is also expected to drive growth for the global bottle sealing wax market.

Bottle Shippers Market Growth: The global bottle shippers market size is anticipated to be valued at US$ 4.6 Billion in 2022 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 2.5% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com