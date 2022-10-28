Red River Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, La., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RRBI), the holding company for Red River Bank (the “Bank”), announced today its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022.



Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $10.2 million, or $1.42 per diluted common share (“EPS”), an increase of $1.0 million, or 11.4%, compared to $9.1 million, or $1.27 EPS, for the second quarter of 2022. For the third quarter of 2022, the return on assets was 1.30%, and the return on equity was 15.48%.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $26.7 million, or $3.71 EPS, an increase of $2.3 million, or 9.3%, compared to $24.4 million, or $3.34 EPS, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the return on assets was 1.13%, and the return on equity was 13.25%.

Third Quarter 2022 Performance and Operational Highlights

The third quarter of 2022 financial results included record-high quarterly net income for the second consecutive quarter and an improved net interest margin fully tax equivalent (“FTE”). Our balance sheet reflects continued solid loan growth, as well as lower securities, deposits, and assets. We also continued to execute our organic expansion plan in the New Orleans market.

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $10.2 million, which was $1.0 million higher than the prior quarter, mainly due to a $1.9 million increase in net interest income.

Net interest income and net interest margin FTE increased in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior quarter. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $23.1 million, compared to $21.1 million for the prior quarter. Net interest margin FTE was 3.06% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 2.75% for the prior quarter. These increases were a result of the impact of a higher interest rate environment and an improved asset mix.

As of September 30, 2022, assets were $3.06 billion, a decrease of $61.4 million from June 30, 2022. The decrease in assets was mainly due to a $53.7 million decrease in deposits primarily due to customer deposit activity in response to the changing interest rate environment.

Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans are materially complete. As of September 30, 2022, PPP loans were $1.4 million, net of $28,000 of deferred income, or 0.1% of loans held for investment (“HFI”).

As of September 30, 2022, loans HFI were $1.88 billion, an increase of $38.1 million, or 2.1%, from June 30, 2022. The growth in loans HFI was primarily a result of loan activity in various markets across Louisiana.

As of September 30, 2022, total securities were $764.5 million, or 25.0% of assets, compared to $810.7 million, or 26.0% of assets, as of June 30, 2022. Securities decreased primarily due to a larger net unrealized loss and principal repayments in the securities portfolio.

Nonperforming assets (“NPA(s)”) were $2.7 million, or 0.09% of assets, as of September 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, the allowance for loan losses (“ALL”) was $20.0 million, or 1.06% of loans HFI.

We paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share in the third quarter of 2022.

We did not repurchase any shares through our stock repurchase program in the third quarter of 2022.

We continued implementing our organic expansion plan in the New Orleans market. We remodeled and received regulatory approval on a leased banking center location in downtown New Orleans, which we opened as the Bank’s first full-service banking center in New Orleans on August 1, 2022.

Blake Chatelain, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “In the third quarter of 2022, earnings were at a record-high level and loans increased, while deposits and assets decreased slightly. As part of our organic expansion plan, we opened our first full-service banking center in New Orleans.

“We are pleased with our overall performance for the third quarter of 2022. Navigating the historical rapid increase in interest rates is a challenge for all banks, including ours. While the increase is beneficial to net interest income and the net interest margin, the higher rates are impacting customer behavior. While loans HFI increased 2.1% in the third quarter, loan demand has slowed compared to the first half of the year as customers respond to the increase in rates.

“As we expected, deposits showed a slight contraction as some customers adjusted their deposit balances, which had accumulated over the past few years. The deposit activity resulted in a 1.9% decrease in deposits and a corresponding 2.0% decrease in assets in the third quarter. Despite the overall decrease in deposit balances, new account activity continued at a healthy pace across our markets. In the future, we anticipate increased competition for deposits and deposit rate pressures, and we will continue to manage deposit rates as prudently as possible.

“We were excited to open our first full-service banking center in the New Orleans market early in the third quarter. This leased banking center is in the New Orleans Central Business District on Baronne Street and is the 28th Red River Bank banking center location in Louisiana. Our New Orleans bankers have been taking care of existing, local customers and welcoming new customers to Red River Bank.”

Chatelain continued, “The economic landscape continues to be complex. Inflation, higher rates, labor shortages, and a possible recession on the horizon are impacting our customers and markets. We will continue to be prudent and vigilant in our loan underwriting and will closely monitor our loan customers for asset quality concerns. Despite these challenges, the overall Louisiana economy remains healthy, bolstered by stable energy prices and investments in the industrial segment.

“As we move into the fourth quarter of 2022, our primary focus remains taking great care of our customers and our communities. Additionally, we are closely managing our liquidity position, balance sheet growth, and asset quality, while building capital from earnings as we look forward to the opportunities and challenges ahead.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin FTE

Net interest income and net interest margin FTE for the third quarter of 2022 were positively impacted by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) increasing the target federal funds rate by 25 basis points (“bp(s)”) in March 2022, 50 bps in May 2022, and 75 bps in each of June, July, and September 2022. Higher loan balances in the third quarter of 2022 also improved net interest income and the net interest margin FTE.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $23.1 million, which was $1.9 million, or 9.2%, higher than the second quarter of 2022, due to a $2.4 million increase in interest and dividend income, partially offset by a $449,000 increase in interest expense. The increase in interest and dividend income was primarily due to an increase in non-PPP loan income and an increase in income on short-term liquid assets. Non-PPP loan income(1) increased $1.9 million due to higher rates on new and renewed non-PPP loans and a $78.4 million increase in the average balance of non-PPP loans(1) when compared to the prior quarter. Income on short-term liquid assets increased $768,000 due to the FOMC’s increases to the target federal funds rate. The increase in interest expense in the third quarter of 2022 was primarily a result of an increase in the rates on interest-bearing transaction deposits.

The net interest margin FTE increased 31 bps to 3.06% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 2.75% for the prior quarter. This increase was driven primarily by the higher interest rate environment and an improved asset mix in the third quarter of 2022. The yield on non-PPP loans(1) increased 18 bps driven by higher rates on new and renewed loans, and the yield on short-term liquid assets increased 144 bps due to the higher interest rate environment. These increases were partially offset by a 12 bp increase in the rate on interest-bearing deposits.

For the third quarter of 2022, PPP loans had a minimal impact on loan yield and the net interest margin FTE. For the third quarter of 2022, PPP loan interest and fees totaled $6,000, compared to $150,000 in interest and fees for the prior quarter. As of September 30, 2022, deferred PPP fees were $28,000.

The FOMC is expected to raise the target federal funds rate in the fourth quarter of 2022 and in early 2023. Our balance sheet is asset sensitive, and interest income on earning assets generally improves in a higher interest rate environment. However, we also expect additional pressure on deposit interest rates due to the higher interest rate environment. As of September 30, 2022, floating rate loans were 14.5% of loans HFI, and floating rate transaction deposits were 3.6% of interest-bearing transaction deposits. Depending on balance sheet activity and excluding PPP loans, we expect an increasing interest rate environment to positively impact our net interest income and net interest margin FTE in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2022 was $600,000, which was $350,000 higher than the provision for loan losses of $250,000 for the prior quarter. This increase was due to potential economic challenges resulting from the current inflationary environment, changing monetary policy, and loan growth. We will continue to evaluate future provision needs in relation to current economic situations, loan growth, and trends in asset quality.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, which was consistent with the previous quarter. The slight increase was mainly due to a gain on the sale and call of securities, higher loan and deposit income, no impact related to equity securities due to their liquidation in the second quarter, and higher Small Business Investment Company (“SBIC”) income, all of which was partially offset by lower mortgage loan income and net debit card income.

The gain on the sale and call of securities was $16,000 for the third quarter of 2022 as a result of a municipal security that was called. In the second quarter of 2022, the loss on the sale and call of securities was $114,000 as a result of portfolio restructuring transactions.

Loan and deposit income for the third quarter was $502,000, an increase of $92,000, or 22.4%, from the prior quarter. This increase was primarily related to annual renewals of letters of credit.

Equity securities were an investment in a Community Reinvestment Act (“CRA”) mutual fund consisting primarily of bonds. The gain or loss on equity securities is a fair value adjustment primarily driven by changes in the interest rate environment. The mutual fund had a loss of $82,000 in the second quarter of 2022. In April 2022, we liquidated all shares invested in the mutual fund.

SBIC income for the third quarter of 2022 was $231,000, an increase of $80,000, or 53.0%, from the prior quarter primarily due to a $95,000 dividend received from the SBIC.

Mortgage loan income for the third quarter of 2022 was $624,000, a decrease of $268,000, or 30.0%, compared to $892,000 from the previous quarter. This decrease was primarily driven by reduced purchase activity due to higher mortgage interest rates.

Debit card income, net, totaled $934,000 for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $122,000, or 11.6%, from the prior quarter. This decrease was mainly due to a decrease in the number of debit card transactions and higher debit card processing fees.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $15.0 million, an increase of $570,000, or 3.9%, compared to $14.5 million for the previous quarter. This increase was mainly due to higher personnel expenses, other business development expenses, legal and professional expenses, and occupancy and equipment expenses.

Personnel expenses totaled $8.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $279,000, or 3.3%, from the previous quarter. This increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount. As of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, we had 358 and 348 total employees, respectively.

Other business development expenses totaled $436,000 for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $96,000, or 28.2%, from the previous quarter. This increase was primarily the result of an increase in community sponsorships and CRA related contributions, as well as expenses associated with an SBIC limited partnership.

Legal and professional expenses totaled $553,000 for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $78,000, or 16.4%, from the previous quarter. This increase was primarily due to higher professional fees and auditing fees.

Occupancy and equipment expenses totaled $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $58,000, or 3.9%, from the previous quarter. This increase was primarily due to $44,000 of nonrecurring expenses related to the third-quarter opening of a new location in our New Orleans market, partially offset by lower expenses due to relocating the staff and closing the Lafayette Loan and Deposit Production Office (“LDPO”) on June 30, 2022.

Asset Overview

As of September 30, 2022, assets totaled $3.06 billion, which was $61.4 million, or 2.0%, lower than $3.12 billion as of June 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a $53.7 million decrease in deposits in the third quarter. During the third quarter of 2022, interest-bearing deposits in other banks decreased $55.5 million, or 17.5%, to $261.6 million and were 8.6% of assets as of September 30, 2022. Total securities decreased $46.2 million, or 5.7%, to $764.5 million in the third quarter and were 25.0% of assets as of September 30, 2022. Loans HFI increased $38.1 million, or 2.1%, compared to the prior quarter due to loan activity. The loans HFI to deposits ratio was 67.22% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 64.61% as of June 30, 2022.

Securities

Total securities as of September 30, 2022, were $764.5 million, a decrease of $46.2 million, or 5.7%, from June 30, 2022. Securities decreased primarily due to a larger net unrealized loss, which was impacted by the increase in market rates, and principal repayments in the securities portfolio.

Securities available-for-sale totaled $609.7 million, net of $89.6 million of unrealized loss as of September 30, 2022, compared to $651.1 million, net of $63.7 million of unrealized loss as of June 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, securities held-to-maturity totaled $154.7 million compared to $159.6 million as of June 30, 2022.

Loans

Loans HFI as of September 30, 2022, totaled $1.88 billion, an increase of $38.1 million, or 2.1%, from June 30, 2022, due to loan activity in various markets across Louisiana.

As of September 30, 2022, PPP loans were materially complete. As of September 30, 2022, PPP loans totaled $1.4 million, net of $28,000 of deferred income, and were 0.1% of loans HFI.

Health care loans are our largest industry concentration and are made up of a diversified portfolio of health care providers. As of September 30, 2022, total health care loans were 7.8% of loans HFI. Within the health care sector, loans to nursing and residential care facilities were 3.9% of loans HFI, and loans to physician and dental practices were 3.8% of loans HFI. The average health care loan size was $344,000 as of September 30, 2022.

On March 5, 2021, it was announced that certain U.S. Dollar London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) rates would cease to be published after June 30, 2023. As of September 30, 2022, 2.1% of our loans HFI were LIBOR-based with a setting that expires June 30, 2023. Alternative rate language is present in each credit agreement with a LIBOR-based rate. We do not anticipate any issues with transitioning each loan to a non-LIBOR-based rate.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

NPAs totaled $2.7 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.7 million, or 179.6%, from $971,000 as of June 30, 2022. This increase was primarily due to additional loans placed on nonaccrual status, partially offset by payments to nonaccrual loans and the sale of foreclosed assets during the third quarter. Due to the sale of all foreclosed assets in the third quarter of 2022, there were no foreclosed assets as of September 30, 2022. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.09% as of September 30, 2022, and 0.03% as of June 30, 2022.

As of September 30, 2022, the ALL was $20.0 million. The ratio of ALL to loans HFI was 1.06% as of September 30, 2022, and 1.05% as of June 30, 2022. The net charge-offs to average loans ratio was 0.00% for the third quarter of 2022 and 0.01% for the second quarter of 2022.

As a Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) registrant with smaller reporting company filing status as determined on June 30, 2019, the current expected credit loss methodology (“CECL”) is effective for us on January 1, 2023. Based upon our preliminary CECL analysis as of September 30, 2022, we expect the adoption of CECL will result in a combined 1.0% to 5.0% increase in our allowance for credit losses and allowance for unfunded commitments.

Deposits

Deposits as of September 30, 2022, were $2.80 billion, a decrease of $53.7 million, or 1.9%, compared to June 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily a result of customer deposit activity in response to the changing interest rate environment. Average deposits for the third quarter of 2022 were $2.82 billion, a decrease of $95.9 million, or 3.3%, from the prior quarter. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $1.17 billion as of September 30, 2022, down $9.6 million, or 0.8%, from June 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, noninterest-bearing deposits were 41.92% of total deposits. Interest-bearing deposits totaled $1.62 billion as of September 30, 2022, down $44.1 million, or 2.6%, compared to June 30, 2022.

Stockholders’ Equity

Total stockholders’ equity as of September 30, 2022, was $243.4 million compared to $253.6 million as of June 30, 2022. The $10.2 million, or 4.0%, decrease in stockholders’ equity during the third quarter of 2022 was attributed to a $20.0 million, net of tax, adjustment to accumulated other comprehensive income related to securities and $503,000 in cash dividends, partially offset by $10.2 million of net income and $74,000 of stock compensation. We paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share on September 22, 2022.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. Certain financial measures used by management to evaluate our operating performance are discussed as supplemental non-GAAP performance measures. In accordance with the SEC’s rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the U.S.

Management and the board of directors review tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, realized book value per share, and PPP-adjusted metrics as part of managing operating performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner that we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that are discussed may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how such other banking organizations calculate and name their financial measures similar to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed by us when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included within the following financial statement tables.

About Red River Bancshares, Inc.

The Company is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 28 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined LDPO in New Orleans, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; the Northshore, which includes Covington; Acadiana, which includes the Lafayette MSA; and New Orleans.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Isabel V. Carriere, CPA, CGMA

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

318-561-4023

icarriere@redriverbank.net

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) As of and for the

Three Months Ended As of and for the

Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Net Income $ 10,186 $ 9,147 $ 8,138 $ 26,725 $ 24,442 Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share, basic $ 1.42 $ 1.27 $ 1.12 $ 3.72 $ 3.35 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.42 $ 1.27 $ 1.12 $ 3.71 $ 3.34 Book value per share $ 33.88 $ 35.34 $ 41.05 $ 33.88 $ 41.05 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 33.67 $ 35.12 $ 40.84 $ 33.67 $ 40.84 Realized book value per share(1) $ 45.54 $ 44.23 $ 41.06 $ 45.54 $ 41.06 Cash dividends per share $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 Shares outstanding 7,183,915 7,176,365 7,276,400 7,183,915 7,276,400 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 7,183,915 7,176,365 7,278,192 7,179,984 7,298,597 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 7,197,100 7,196,643 7,294,011 7,193,958 7,314,938 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.30 % 1.15 % 1.11 % 1.13 % 1.15 % Return on average equity 15.48 % 14.30 % 10.83 % 13.25 % 11.17 % Net interest margin 3.00 % 2.70 % 2.54 % 2.70 % 2.57 % Net interest margin FTE 3.06 % 2.75 % 2.60 % 2.76 % 2.63 % Efficiency ratio 53.80 % 55.64 % 57.61 % 56.52 % 56.07 % Loans HFI to deposits ratio 67.22 % 64.61 % 59.99 % 67.22 % 59.99 % Noninterest-bearing deposits to deposits ratio 41.92 % 41.46 % 42.29 % 41.92 % 42.29 % Noninterest income to average assets 0.62 % 0.61 % 0.77 % 0.60 % 0.89 % Operating expense to average assets 1.93 % 1.82 % 1.86 % 1.84 % 1.90 % Summary Credit Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.09 % 0.03 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.08 % Nonperforming loans to loans HFI 0.14 % 0.02 % 0.09 % 0.14 % 0.09 % Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI 1.06 % 1.05 % 1.18 % 1.06 % 1.18 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.03 % Capital Ratios: Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 7.96 % 8.13 % 9.89 % 7.96 % 9.89 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 7.91 % 8.08 % 9.84 % 7.91 % 9.84 % Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 17.15 % 16.89 % 18.74 % 17.15 % 18.74 % Tier 1 risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 16.16 % 15.92 % 17.60 % 16.16 % 17.60 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 16.16 % 15.92 % 17.60 % 16.16 % 17.60 % Tier 1 risk-based capital to average assets 10.31 % 9.73 % 10.21 % 10.31 % 10.21 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Calculations of this measure and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 39,465 $ 39,339 $ 40,137 $ 23,143 $ 36,614 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 261,608 317,061 506,982 761,721 693,950 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 609,748 651,125 810,804 659,178 568,199 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 154,736 159,562 — — — Equity securities, at fair value — — 7,481 7,846 7,920 Nonmarketable equity securities 3,460 3,452 3,451 3,450 3,449 Loans held for sale 1,536 4,524 6,641 4,290 8,782 Loans held for investment 1,879,669 1,841,585 1,741,026 1,683,832 1,622,593 Allowance for loan losses (19,953 ) (19,395 ) (19,244 ) (19,176 ) (19,168 ) Premises and equipment, net 52,820 52,172 50,605 48,056 47,432 Accrued interest receivable 7,782 7,356 6,654 6,245 5,927 Bank-owned life insurance 28,594 28,413 28,233 28,061 27,886 Intangible assets 1,546 1,546 1,546 1,546 1,546 Right-of-use assets 4,262 4,385 4,506 3,743 3,847 Other assets 34,405 29,988 23,638 12,775 11,807 Total Assets $ 3,059,678 $ 3,121,113 $ 3,212,460 $ 3,224,710 $ 3,020,784 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,172,157 $ 1,181,781 $ 1,181,136 $ 1,149,672 $ 1,143,693 Interest-bearing deposits 1,624,337 1,668,414 1,746,592 1,760,676 1,560,890 Total Deposits 2,796,494 2,850,195 2,927,728 2,910,348 2,704,583 Accrued interest payable 1,194 1,176 1,329 1,310 1,340 Lease liabilities 4,377 4,494 4,610 3,842 3,943 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,200 11,652 13,919 11,060 12,230 Total Liabilities 2,816,265 2,867,517 2,947,586 2,926,560 2,722,096 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES — — — — — STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value — — — — — Common stock, no par value 60,050 60,050 60,050 60,233 65,130 Additional paid-in capital 2,014 1,940 1,877 1,814 1,751 Retained earnings 265,093 255,410 246,766 239,876 231,868 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (83,744 ) (63,804 ) (43,819 ) (3,773 ) (61 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 243,413 253,596 264,874 298,150 298,688 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 3,059,678 $ 3,121,113 $ 3,212,460 $ 3,224,710 $ 3,020,784





RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine

Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 19,740 $ 18,032 $ 16,993 $ 54,543 $ 50,509 Interest on securities 3,572 3,677 2,220 10,210 6,247 Interest on federal funds sold 317 116 20 458 67 Interest on deposits in other banks 1,238 671 202 2,160 432 Dividends on stock 19 2 7 22 9 Total Interest and Dividend Income 24,886 22,498 19,442 67,393 57,264 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 1,798 1,349 1,333 4,428 4,317 Total Interest Expense 1,798 1,349 1,333 4,428 4,317 Net Interest Income 23,088 21,149 18,109 62,965 52,947 Provision for loan losses 600 250 150 1,000 1,750 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 22,488 20,899 17,959 61,965 51,197 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 1,488 1,410 1,258 4,205 3,457 Debit card income, net 934 1,056 1,094 2,926 3,344 Mortgage loan income 624 892 1,770 2,643 7,009 Brokerage income 870 890 851 2,536 2,491 Loan and deposit income 502 410 413 1,283 1,281 Bank-owned life insurance income 181 180 176 533 473 Gain (Loss) on equity securities — (82 ) (41 ) (447 ) (100 ) Gain (Loss) on sale and call of securities 16 (114 ) — (59 ) 193 SBIC income 231 151 136 401 616 Other income (loss) 21 67 (14 ) 107 57 Total Noninterest Income 4,867 4,860 5,643 14,128 18,821 OPERATING EXPENSES Personnel expenses 8,853 8,574 7,956 25,879 24,087 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,531 1,473 1,412 4,496 4,019 Technology expenses 653 695 734 2,118 2,144 Advertising 316 306 282 841 691 Other business development expenses 436 340 283 1,079 889 Data processing expense 604 564 528 1,484 1,445 Other taxes 650 647 527 1,933 1,584 Loan and deposit expenses 164 185 325 479 773 Legal and professional expenses 553 475 453 1,446 1,189 Regulatory assessment expenses 280 251 251 781 665 Other operating expenses 1,001 961 933 3,037 2,753 Total Operating Expenses 15,041 14,471 13,684 43,573 40,239 Income Before Income Tax Expense 12,314 11,288 9,918 32,520 29,779 Income tax expense 2,128 2,141 1,780 5,795 5,337 Net Income $ 10,186 $ 9,147 $ 8,138 $ 26,725 $ 24,442





RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

Interest Interest Average Earned/ Average Average Earned/ Average Balance Interest Yield/ Balance Interest Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Outstanding Paid Rate Outstanding Paid Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans(1,2) $ 1,871,834 $ 19,740 4.13 % $ 1,796,322 $ 18,032 3.97 % Securities - taxable 658,245 2,536 1.54 % 690,772 2,615 1.52 % Securities - tax-exempt 207,182 1,036 2.00 % 211,672 1,062 2.01 % Federal funds sold 55,201 317 2.25 % 53,216 116 0.86 % Interest-bearing balances due from banks 219,845 1,238 2.21 % 351,092 671 0.76 % Nonmarketable equity securities 3,452 19 2.24 % 3,451 2 0.22 % Total interest-earning assets 3,015,759 $ 24,886 3.24 % 3,106,525 $ 22,498 2.87 % Allowance for loan losses (19,667 ) (19,293 ) Noninterest-earning assets 100,685 99,687 Total assets $ 3,096,777 $ 3,186,919 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction deposits $ 1,323,081 $ 938 0.28 % $ 1,410,270 $ 547 0.16 % Time deposits 321,547 860 1.06 % 328,420 802 0.98 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,644,628 1,798 0.43 % 1,738,690 1,349 0.31 % Other borrowings — — — % — — — % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,644,628 $ 1,798 0.43 % 1,738,690 $ 1,349 0.31 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,173,387 1,175,251 Accrued interest and other liabilities 17,756 16,459 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,191,143 1,191,710 Stockholders’ equity 261,006 256,519 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,096,777 $ 3,186,919 Net interest income $ 23,088 $ 21,149 Net interest spread 2.81 % 2.56 % Net interest margin 3.00 % 2.70 % Net interest margin FTE(3) 3.06 % 2.75 % Cost of deposits 0.25 % 0.19 % Cost of funds 0.24 % 0.17 % (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $2.7 million and $3.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

(2) Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield.

(3) Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21.0% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.





RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. LOAN INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST RATIOS EXCLUDING PPP LOANS (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED) The following table presents interest income for total loans, PPP loans, and total non-PPP loans (non-GAAP), as well as net interest income and net interest ratios excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022. For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

/Fees

Earned Average

Yield Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

/Fees

Earned Average

Yield Loans(1,2) $ 1,871,834 $ 19,740 4.13 % $ 1,796,322 $ 18,032 3.97 % Less: PPP loans, net Average 1,350 4,202 Interest 4 11 Fees 2 139 Total PPP loans, net 1,350 6 1.62 % 4,202 150 14.30 % Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3) $ 1,870,484 $ 19,734 4.13 % $ 1,792,120 $ 17,882 3.95 % Net interest income, excluding PPP loan income (non-GAAP) Net interest income $ 23,088 $ 21,149 PPP loan income (6 ) (150 ) Net interest income, excluding PPP loan income (non-GAAP)(3) $ 23,082 $ 20,999 Ratios excluding PPP loans, net (non-GAAP)(3) Net interest spread 2.81 % 2.55 % Net interest margin 3.00 % 2.68 % Net interest margin FTE(4) 3.06 % 2.73 % (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $2.7 million and $3.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

(2) Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield.

(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. Calculations of this measure and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(4) Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21.0% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.





RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans(1,2) $ 1,786,864 $ 54,543 4.03 % $ 1,610,449 $ 50,509 4.14 % Securities - taxable 635,594 7,029 1.48 % 318,354 3,145 1.32 % Securities - tax-exempt 211,375 3,181 2.01 % 199,556 3,102 2.07 % Federal funds sold 53,896 458 1.12 % 70,841 67 0.13 % Interest-bearing balances due from banks 385,556 2,160 0.74 % 521,118 432 0.11 % Nonmarketable equity securities 3,451 22 0.86 % 3,448 9 0.34 % Total interest-earning assets $ 3,076,736 $ 67,393 2.90 % $ 2,723,766 $ 57,264 2.78 % Allowance for loan losses (19,390 ) (19,152 ) Noninterest-earning assets 108,124 133,400 Total assets $ 3,165,470 $ 2,838,014 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction deposits $ 1,383,628 $ 1,940 0.19 % $ 1,177,220 $ 1,238 0.14 % Time deposits 327,477 2,488 1.02 % 341,847 3,079 1.20 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,711,105 4,428 0.35 % 1,519,067 4,317 0.38 % Other borrowings — — — % — — — % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,711,105 $ 4,428 0.35 % 1,519,067 $ 4,317 0.38 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,167,412 1,009,188 Accrued interest and other liabilities 17,244 17,324 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,184,656 1,026,512 Stockholders’ equity 269,709 292,435 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,165,470 $ 2,838,014 Net interest income $ 62,965 $ 52,947 Net interest spread 2.55 % 2.40 % Net interest margin 2.70 % 2.57 % Net interest margin FTE(3) 2.76 % 2.63 % Cost of deposits 0.21 % 0.23 % Cost of funds 0.19 % 0.21 % (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $3.6 million and $9.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(2) Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield.

(3) Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21.0% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.





RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. LOAN INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST RATIOS EXCLUDING PPP LOANS (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED) The following table presents interest income for total loans, PPP loans, and total non-PPP loans (non-GAAP), as well as net interest income and net interest ratios excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

/Fees

Earned Average

Yield Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

/Fees

Earned Average

Yield Loans(1,2) $ 1,786,864 $ 54,543 4.03 % $ 1,610,449 $ 50,509 4.14 % Less: PPP loans, net Average 5,502 93,408 Interest 42 734 Fees 598 3,827 Total PPP loans, net 5,502 640 15.54 % 93,408 4,561 6.51 % Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3) $ 1,781,362 $ 53,903 3.99 % $ 1,517,041 $ 45,948 4.00 % Ratios excluding PPP loans, net (non-GAAP)(3) Net interest spread 2.52 % 2.27 % Net interest margin 2.68 % 2.43 % Net interest margin FTE(4) 2.73 % 2.49 % (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $3.6 million and $9.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(2) Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield.

(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. Calculations of this measure and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(4) Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21.0% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.



