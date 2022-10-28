Clinical Trial Packaging Market Expected to Reach $6.21 Billion by 2031 | Industry, Revenue Growth & Trends Analysis

Clinical Trial Packaging Industry

The clinical trial packaging market size was valued at $2.58 billion in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Clinical Trial Packaging Market," The clinical trial packaging market size was valued at $2.58 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.21 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031. Clinical trial packaging is an important factor to place devices in the market safe and secured during the shelf life. Packaging performs protection and communication with the environment, humans, and vice versa. For a medical device, protection is necessary by maintaining package integrity, usually, proper packaging is required for medical equipment to avoid, physical damage, biological contamination, and other external disturbance. In addition, other motive is the proper identification of the device by means of labeling.

Clinical trial packaging market growth includes aging population, coupled with growing investments in the healthcare sector, especially in several emerging countries is projected to augment demand for medical devices, which is expected to drive demand for clinical trial packaging during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in focus of packaging companies on providing sustainable and cost-effective packaging for medical devices is further anticipated to propel the market growth./

North America is expected to account for the largest share in the market. Growth is largely driven by the U.S., owing to presence of a large number of clinical trial packaging companies, coupled rapid innovations in the pharmaceutical industry which is expected to favor the market. In addition, clinical trial equipment are also exported to several countries, which is further anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Rapid advancements in the technology involved in medical equipment, coupled with introduction of new and innovation devices require specialized and smart packing solutions, which also drives the market growth. Moreover, increase in number of patients with acute and chronic ailments have a direct and positive impact on the demand for clinical trial packaging, rise in environmental concerns, coupled with increased expenditure on healthcare infrastructure has led to production and innovation of eco-friendly packing solutions. However, strict rules & regulations imposed by the government across the world may hamper the global clinical trial packaging market growth. Conversely, increase in need for sterile packaged, tamper-proof, and nonreactive products with great performance & reducing total cost of ownership are few factors that create lucrative opportunities for the clinical trial packaging industry in the future.

The global clinical trial packaging market segmented on the basis of packaging type, material, end user, and region. On the basis of packaging type, it is further classified into syringes, vials & ampoules, bottles, bags & pouches and others. By material, it is divided into plastic, glass, metal, paper, and corrugated fiber. By end user, it is categorized into research laboratories, clinical research organizations, and drug manufacturing facilities. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in the global clinical trial packaging market analysis include, Almac Group Limited, 3M Company, Bilcare Limited, Corden Pharma International, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Mawdsley-Brooks & Co. Ltd., Parexel International Corporation, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Sharp Services, LLC, Caligor Coghlan, Next Pharma Technologies Holding Limited, PCI Pharma Services, Sentry BioPharma Services, Westrock Company, Körber Medipak Systems AG, WuXi AppTec, and Xerimis Inc.end userend user. Major companies in the market have adopted product launch, partnership, business expansion and acquisition as their key developmental strategies to offer better products and services to customers and boost the clinical trial packaging market share.

Key findings of the study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global clinical trial packaging market trends and dynamics.

Depending on packaging type, the bags & pouches segment was the largest revenue generator in 2021.

By material, the plastic segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

Based on end user, the research laboratories segment dominated the market in 2021.

Region wise, North America is anticipated to dominate the global clinical trial packaging market throughout the study period.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the global clinical trial packaging market opportunities of the market.

The global clinical trial packaging market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.



