OKX is coming to Hong Kong Fintech Week 2022

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency exchange, is coming to the world's first cross-border FinTech event, Hong Kong Fintech Week. OKX is a Diamond Sponsor for the event.

Taking place from October 31 to November 4 at the Wanchai Expo Center, Hong Kong Fintech Week is Asia’s global financial technology event, and attracts thousands of fintech entrepreneurs, investors, regulators and visionaries from over 60 economies. The week-long event will feature multi-track conferences with prominent speakers, the FintechHK Global Final, the Fast Track Programme, exhibitions, deal floors, networking events and demo shows.

Two OKX representatives will speak at the event. On November 1 in a closing fireside presentation, Director of Financial Markets Lennix Lai will deliver a presentation entitled ‘What Hong Kong Should Do to Become the Hub of Virtual Assets in the Future’. Also on November 1, Vice President of Engineering Jerry Le will speak in a panel session on the Web 3 Stage. The name of the panel session is ‘The Role of Crypto in a Fiat World’.

Lennix Lai, Director of Financial Markets, OKX, said, “Hong Kong is a market that has always offered some of the very best tech and finance talent, and that has given rise to some of the most exciting crypto projects. We are very excited to both be participating in this leading global conference, and to see the steps that Hong Kong takes going forward to further provide an environment that is conducive to innovation in the space.”

As part of OKX’s goal to build the world’s most beloved crypto brand, the company is executing on an impactful calendar of events that will help deepen its relationships with a broad range of users and industry contributors.

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.