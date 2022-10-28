Submit Release
Altimmune to Present Pemvidutide Clinical Data at the Upcoming AHA Scientific Sessions and AASLD The Liver Meeting®

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will be presenting at two upcoming scientific conferences in November 2022:

  • American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022, Chicago, IL
    Saturday, November 5, 2022
    Poster Presentation at 11:00 am Central Time
    Title: Effect of Pemvidutide (ALT-801), a Novel GLP-1/Glucagon Dual Receptor Agonist, on Pathogenic Lipid Mediators
    Lead Author: Jorge Plutzky, MD, Director, Preventive Cardiology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital
  • American Association for the Study of Liver Disease, The Liver Meeting®, Washington, DC
    Monday, November 7, 2022
    Poster Presentation at 1:00 pm Eastern Time
    Title: Effects of a Balanced GLP-1/Glucagon Receptor Dual Agonist on Reduction of Liver Fat and Weight Loss: Results of a Phase 1b Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Trial in Patients with Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
    Lead Author: Stephen A. Harrison, MD, Medical Director, Pinnacle Research

A copy of the presentation materials will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcell™, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Altimmune Investor & Media Contact:

Richard Eisenstadt
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
reisenstadt@altimmune.com


