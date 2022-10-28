Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,251 in the last 365 days.

Itaú Corpbanca Announces Third Quarter 2022 Management Discussion & Analysis Report

/EIN News/ -- SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) announced today its Management Discussion & Analysis Report (“MD&A Report”) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. For the full MD&A Report, please refer to the following link.

https://ir.itau.cl/files/doc_financials/2022/q3/Itau-Corpbanca-3Q22-MD-A.pdf 

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Santiago time (10:00 A.M. ET), the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results. The call will be hosted by Gabriel Moura, Itaú Corpbanca’s Chief Executive Officer and Rodrigo Couto, Itaú Corpbanca’s Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call Details:

Online registration: https://conferencingportals.com/event/LcAnNmZD

Phone registration: +1 (800) 770-2030 or +1 (647) 362-9199

Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID used to track attendance on the conference call (Access Code: 61362#). Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Please provide this registration information to those participants that you would like to attend your conference call.

Telephone and Virtual Q&A session:

Telephone Q&A session will be available as well as written Q&A through a box on the console, where attendees can type in their questions. We will read and answer selected questions verbally.

Slides and Audio Webcast:

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call, available through the Company’s website. Participants in the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The webcast can be found at:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/587251591

Webcast will be available on-demand via the same address as the live event afterwards.

Investor Relations – Itaú Corpbanca 
+56 (2) 2660-1701 / IR@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Itaú Corpbanca Announces Third Quarter 2022 Management Discussion & Analysis Report

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.