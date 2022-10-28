Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,315 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,332 in the last 365 days.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: STEL) The merger of equals between CBTX, Inc. (CBTX) and Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (Allegiance) became effective as of October 1, 2022, with the combined company renamed Stellar Bancorp, Inc. This press release includes the pre-merger financial results of stand-alone CBTX and stand-alone Allegiance for the periods presented. As such, these financial results do not include the impact of purchase accounting adjustments related to the merger.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (Stellar), formerly known as CBTX, reported net income of $12.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.52 for the third quarter 2022 compared to net income of $14.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.59 for the third quarter 2021. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $35.0 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, compared to $36.1 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Allegiance reported net income of $14.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.71 for the third quarter 2022 compared to net income of $19.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.93 for the third quarter 2021. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $49.4 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, compared to $60.0 million, or $2.95 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • CBTX highlights
    • Loans held for investment grew 12.3% (annualized), or $93.5 million, during the third quarter 2022 to $3.13 billion
    • Net interest income increased 23.3%, or $8.1 million, compared to the second quarter of 2022
    • Tax equivalent net interest margin increased 76 basis points to 4.25% compared to the second quarter of 2022
  • Allegiance highlights
    • Loans held for investment grew 22.4% (annualized), or $243.1 million, during the third quarter 2022 to $4.59 billion
    • Net interest income increased 5.6%, or $3.2 million, compared to the second quarter of 2022
    • Tax equivalent net interest margin increased 32 basis points to 3.85% compared to the second quarter of 2022
  CBTX, Inc.   Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
3Q 2022   2Q 2022   3Q 2022   2Q 2022
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Net income $ 12,747     $ 11,707     $ 14,286     $ 16,437  
Pre-tax, pre-provision income(A) $ 17,140     $ 14,660     $ 19,654     $ 22,282  
Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.52     $ 0.48     $ 0.71     $ 0.80  
Efficiency ratio(B)   63.11 %     61.84 %     69.18 %     62.96 %
Acquisition and merger-related expenses $ 5,897     $ 1,100     $ 10,551     $ 1,667  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income(A)(C) $ 23,037     $ 15,760     $ 30,205     $ 23,949  
Adjusted efficiency ratio(A)(C)   50.42 %     58.98 %     52.61 %     60.19 %
                               

(A)     Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on pages 11 and 18 of this Earnings Release.
(B)     Refer to the calculation of the efficiency ratio on pages 5 and 12 for CBTX and Allegiance, respectively.
(C)     Adjusted results exclude the impact of acquisition and merger-related expenses.

“We are proud to have closed the merger between CBTX and Allegiance to become Stellar,” said Stellar’s Chief Executive Officer Robert R. Franklin, Jr. “Both of our organizations entered this merger from tremendous positions of strength and with great momentum, providing Stellar a solid foundation upon which to build.”

“Our teams have worked diligently to ensure a successful integration of these two organizations. Together we are stronger and committed to providing value for our shareholders as we drive purposeful growth, deliver continued personalized service and invest in the communities that we serve,” concluded Franklin.

CBTX, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Results

CBTX’s net interest income in the third quarter 2022 increased $11.8 million, or 37.6%, to $43.0 million from $31.2 million for the third quarter 2021 and increased $8.1 million, or 23.3%, from $34.9 million for the second quarter 2022. These increases were primarily due to increased interest income on loans and interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions as a result of changes in market interest rates and increases in average loans and securities. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 103 basis points to 4.25% for the third quarter 2022 from 3.22% for the third quarter 2021 and increased 76 basis points from 3.49% for the second quarter 2022.

Noninterest income for the third quarter 2022 was $3.4 million, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 38.0%, compared to $5.6 million for the third quarter 2021 and a decrease of $97 thousand, or 2.7%, compared to $3.5 million for the second quarter 2022. The decrease in noninterest income of $2.1 million during the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021, was primarily due to the impact of earnings on bank-owned life insurance and related gains of $1.9 million during the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter 2022 increased $4.9 million, or 20.3%, to $29.3 million from $24.4 million for the third quarter 2021 and increased $5.6 million, or 23.4%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021, was primarily due to acquisition and merger-related expenses associated with the merger with Allegiance, partially offset by a decrease in professional and director fees, primarily related to BSA/AML compliance matters and legal fees incurred during the third quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to greater acquisition and merger-related expenses.

CBTX’s efficiency ratio decreased to 63.11% for the third quarter 2022 compared to 66.21% for the third quarter 2021 and increased from 61.84% for the second quarter 2022. Third quarter 2022 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.16%, 9.40% and 11.15%, respectively, compared to 1.37%, 10.15% and 11.95% for the third quarter 2021. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the second quarter 2022 were 1.08%, 8.75% and 10.38%, respectively. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 11.

Financial Condition

CBTX’s total assets at September 30, 2022 increased $62.7 million, or 1.5%, to $4.27 billion compared to $4.21 billion at September 30, 2021 and decreased $50.5 million, or 4.6% (annualized), compared to $4.32 billion at June 30, 2022.

Total gross loans at September 30, 2022 increased $517.7 million, or 19.8%, to $3.13 billion compared to $2.61 billion at September 30, 2021, primarily due to organic loan growth, and increased $93.5 million, or 12.3% (annualized) compared to $3.03 billion at June 30, 2022 due to the increase in organic loans.

Deposits at September 30, 2022 increased $192.1 million, or 5.4%, to $3.72 billion compared to $3.53 billion at September 30, 2021 and decreased $32.9 million, or 3.5% (annualized), compared to $3.76 billion at June 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

CBTX’s nonperforming assets totaled $22.4 million, or 0.52% of total assets, at September 30, 2022 compared to $20.6 million, or 0.49% of total assets, at September 30, 2021 and $28.3 million, or 0.65% of total assets at June 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans, excluding loans held for sale, was 1.04% at September 30, 2022, 1.23% at September 30, 2021 and 1.06% at June 30, 2022.

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter 2022 was $1.0 million compared to the recapture of provision for credit losses of $4.9 million for the third quarter 2021 and the provision for credit losses of $126 thousand for the second quarter 2022.

Third quarter 2022 net charge-offs were $33 thousand, or 0.00% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net recoveries of $82 thousand, or 0.01% (annualized) of average loans, for the third quarter 2021 and net recoveries of $166 thousand, or 0.02% (annualized) of average loans, for the second quarter 2022.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Results

Allegiance’s net interest income in the third quarter 2022 increased $2.5 million, or 4.3%, to $60.7 million from $58.2 million for the third quarter 2021 and increased $3.2 million, or 5.6%, from $57.5 million for the second quarter 2022. These increases were primarily due to increased interest income on securities and loans as a result of changes in market interest rates. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 5 basis points to 3.85% for the third quarter 2022 from 3.90% for the third quarter 2021 and increased 32 basis points from 3.53% for the second quarter 2022. The decrease in the margin over the prior year was primarily due to the increase in funding costs. The increase in the margin over the prior quarter was primarily due to changes in market interest rates and the composition of earning assets.

Noninterest income for the third quarter 2022 was $3.0 million, an increase of $896 thousand, or 42.7%, compared to $2.1 million for the third quarter 2021 and an increase of $291 thousand, or 10.8%, compared to $2.7 million for the second quarter 2022. Third quarter 2022 other noninterest income included increased income from Small Business Investment Company investments.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter 2022 increased $9.7 million, or 28.4%, to $44.0 million from $34.3 million for the third quarter 2021 and increased $6.1 million, or 16.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. These increases in noninterest expense over the prior periods were primarily due to greater acquisition and merger-related expenses associated with the merger with CBTX.

Allegiance’s efficiency ratio increased to 69.18% for the third quarter 2022 compared to 56.91% for the third quarter 2021 and 62.96% for the second quarter 2022. Third quarter 2022 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 0.84%, 7.90% and 11.78%, respectively, compared to 1.14%, 9.45% and 13.49% for the third quarter 2021. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the second quarter 2022 were 0.94%, 8.86% and 13.00%, respectively. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 18.  

        Financial Condition

Allegiance’s total assets at September 30, 2022 decreased $29.4 million, or 0.4%, to $6.73 billion compared to $6.76 billion at September 30, 2021 and decreased $1.4 million, or 0.1% (annualized), compared to $6.73 billion at June 30, 2022.

Total gross loans at September 30, 2022 increased $302.4 million, or 7.1%, to $4.59 billion compared to $4.29 billion at September 30, 2021, primarily due to organic loan growth, and increased $243.1 million, or 22.4% (annualized) compared to $4.35 billion at June 30, 2022, primarily due to the increase in organic loans. Core loans, which exclude Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, increased $574.6 million, or 14.4%, to $4.57 billion at September 30, 2022 from $4.00 billion at September 30, 2021 and increased $257.1 million, or 23.8% (annualized), from $4.32 billion at June 30, 2022.

Deposits at September 30, 2022 decreased $6.2 million, or 0.1%, to $5.66 billion compared to $5.67 billion at September 30, 2021 and decreased $219.9 million, or 15.0% (annualized), compared to $5.88 billion at June 30, 2022.

        Asset Quality

Allegiance’s nonperforming assets totaled $21.6 million, or 0.32% of total assets, at September 30, 2022 compared to $29.8 million, or 0.44% of total assets, at September 30, 2021 and $28.2 million, or 0.42% of total assets at June 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.14% at September 30, 2022, 1.18% at September 30, 2021 and 1.16% at June 30, 2022.

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter 2022 was $2.0 million compared to the provision for credit losses of $2.3 million for the third quarter 2021 and the provision for credit losses of $2.1 million for the second quarter 2022.

Third quarter 2022 net recoveries were $245 thousand, or 0.02% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $450 thousand, or 0.04% (annualized) of average loans, for the third quarter 2021 and net charge-offs of $571 thousand, or 0.05% (annualized) of average loans, for the second quarter 2022.

Share Repurchase Authorization

On September 22, 2022, the Board of Directors of CBTX authorized the repurchase of up to $40 million of outstanding CBTX (now Stellar) common stock through September 30, 2023. Repurchases under this program may be made from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or such other manners as will comply with applicable laws and regulations. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, market conditions and other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities. The repurchase program does not obligate Stellar to purchase any particular number of shares and there is no guarantee as to the exact dollar amount or number of shares that will be repurchased by Stellar. Stellar may suspend, modify or terminate the program at any time and for any reason, without prior notice.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Stellar’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on pages 11 and 18 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Stellar’s management team will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss third quarter 2022 results of stand-alone CBTX and stand-alone Allegiance. Individuals and investment professionals may register for the conference call at https://register.vevent.com/register/BId5b581acd6f143fdb46c9666597c0d84 to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. If you need assistance in obtaining a dial-in number, please contact IR@stellarbancorpinc.com. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Stellar’s website at https://IR.stellarbancorpinc.com/events-and-presentations. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of Stellar’s website at IR.stellarbancorpinc.com.

About Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar’s principal banking subsidiary, created by the merger of Allegiance Bank and CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. and to be renamed Stellar Bank upon system conversion, provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers across the Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.

Investor relations:
IR@stellarbancorpinc.com  

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the merger of CBTX, Inc. (now Stellar Bancorp, Inc.)(the "Company") and Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. ("Allegiance"), including future financial performance and operating results, the combined company’s plans, business and growth strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts, including projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “scheduled,” “plans,” “intends,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “would,” or “continue” or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology.

All forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Stellar to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized; (2) disruption to our business as a result of the merger; (3) the risk that the integration of our operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than we expected or that we are otherwise unable to successfully integrate our legacy businesses; (4) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger; (5) reputational risk and the reaction of our customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; (6) the possibility that the merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (7) the dilution caused by Stellar’s issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the merger; (8) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions; and (9) other factors that may affect future results of Stellar including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Texas Department of Banking and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Additional factors which could affect the Company’s future results can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus regarding the merger that CBTX filed with the SEC on April 7, 2022 pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) and Allegiance’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at https:// www.sec.gov. We disclaim any obligation and do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

CBTX, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
  September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   September 30   September 30
  (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Net income (loss) $ 12,747     $ 11,707     $ 10,595     $ (545 )   $ 14,421     $ 35,049     $ 36,143  
                           
Earnings (loss) per share, basic $ 0.52     $ 0.48     $ 0.43     $ (0.02 )   $ 0.59     $ 1.43     $ 1.48  
Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.52     $ 0.48     $ 0.43     $ (0.02 )   $ 0.59     $ 1.43     $ 1.47  
Dividends per share $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.39     $ 0.39  
                           
Return on average assets(A)   1.16 %     1.08 %     0.97 %     (0.05 %)     1.37 %     1.07 %     1.19 %
Return on average equity(A)   9.40 %     8.75 %     7.67 %     (0.38 %)     10.15 %     8.60 %     8.70 %
Return on average tangible
equity(A)(B) 		  11.15 %     10.38 %     9.03 %     (0.45 %)     11.95 %     10.18 %     10.27 %
Net interest margin
(tax equivalent)(A)(C) 		  4.25 %     3.49 %     3.22 %     3.07 %     3.22 %     3.65 %     3.40 %
Efficiency ratio(D)   63.11 %     61.84 %     64.94 %     99.78 %     66.21 %     63.28 %     67.76 %
                           
Capital Ratios                          
CBTX, Inc.(Consolidated)                          
Equity to assets   11.74 %     12.19 %     12.14 %     12.53 %     13.41 %     11.74 %     13.41 %
Tangible equity to tangible
assets(B) 		  9.96 %     10.44 %     10.44 %     10.85 %     11.64 %     9.96 %     11.64 %
Estimated common equity
tier 1 capital		   14.05 %     14.49 %     14.97 %     15.31 %     16.87 %     14.05 %     16.87 %
Estimated tier 1 risk-based
capital		   14.05 %     14.49 %     14.97 %     15.31 %     16.87 %     14.05 %     16.87 %
Estimated total risk-based
capital		   15.09 %     15.53 %     16.06 %     16.42 %     18.12 %     15.09 %     18.12 %
Estimated tier 1 leverage
capital		   11.42 %     11.48 %     11.08 %     11.22 %     11.69 %     11.42 %     11.69 %
CommunityBank of Texas                          
Estimated common equity
tier 1 capital		   13.81 %     13.77 %     14.13 %     14.43 %     15.88 %     13.81 %     15.88 %
Estimated tier 1 risk-based
capital		   13.81 %     13.77 %     14.13 %     14.43 %     15.88 %     13.81 %     15.88 %
Estimated total risk-based
capital		   14.85 %     14.82 %     15.22 %     15.54 %     17.13 %     14.85 %     17.13 %
Estimated tier 1 leverage
capital		   11.22 %     10.91 %     10.47 %     10.58 %     11.01 %     11.22 %     11.01 %
                           
Other Data                          
Weighted average shares:                          
Basic   24,345       24,493       24,497       24,437       24,432       24,445       24,462  
Diluted   24,464       24,593       24,605       24,575       24,544       24,552       24,572  
Period end shares
outstanding		   24,015       24,425       24,502       24,488       24,420       24,015       24,420  
Book value per share $ 20.88     $ 21.56     $ 22.03     $ 22.96     $ 23.12     $ 20.88     $ 23.12  
Tangible book value per share(B) $ 17.38     $ 18.11     $ 18.58     $ 19.50     $ 19.65     $ 17.38     $ 19.65  
Employees - full-time equivalents   487       491       503       506       520       487       520  
                                                       

(A)     Interim periods annualized.
(B)     Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 11 of this Earnings Release.
(C)     Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(D)     Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

CBTX, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

    2022       2021  
  September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30
  (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 41,219     $ 41,951     $ 47,718     $ 27,689     $ 50,642  
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial
institutions		   329,229       442,015       723,273       922,457       948,143  
Total cash and cash equivalents   370,448       483,966       770,991       950,146       998,785  
Available for sale securities, at fair value   511,282       550,083       547,979       425,046       359,539  
Equity investments   17,835       18,073       17,101       17,727       17,349  
Loans held for sale               748       164       327  
Loans held for investment   3,126,421       3,032,914       2,879,880       2,867,524       2,608,402  
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (32,577 )     (32,087 )     (31,442 )     (31,345 )     (32,208 )
Loans, net   3,093,844       3,000,827       2,848,438       2,836,179       2,576,194  
Premises and equipment, net   55,594       56,010       56,665       58,417       59,235  
Goodwill   80,950       80,950       80,950       80,950       80,950  
Other intangible assets, net   3,188       3,353       3,540       3,658       3,702  
Bank owned life insurance   74,274       73,898       73,527       73,156       72,771  
Operating lease right-to-use assets   10,992       11,324       10,850       11,191       11,527  
Deferred tax assets, net   29,581       22,699       16,724       9,973       9,760  
Other assets   23,843       21,120       18,464       19,394       18,980  
Total assets $ 4,271,831     $ 4,322,303     $ 4,445,977     $ 4,486,001     $ 4,209,119  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’
EQUITY		                  
LIABILITIES:                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,780,473     $ 1,810,275     $ 1,801,323     $ 1,784,981     $ 1,628,144  
Interest-bearing                  
  Demand   415,970       445,149       444,571       468,361       386,196  
  Money market and savings   1,273,855       1,239,978       1,348,300       1,336,690       1,257,961  
  Certificates and other time   253,476       261,232       227,031       241,252       259,334  
  Total interest-bearing deposits   1,943,301       1,946,359       2,019,902       2,046,303       1,903,491  
  Total deposits   3,723,774       3,756,634       3,821,225       3,831,284       3,531,635  
Operating lease liabilities   13,748       14,169       13,752       14,142       14,556  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances               50,000       50,000       50,000  
Other liabilities   32,884       24,821       21,277       28,450       48,335  
  Total liabilities   3,770,406       3,795,624       3,906,254       3,923,876       3,644,526  
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                  
Common stock   240       253       253       253       253  
Capital surplus   308,197       334,104       336,214       335,846       335,226  
Retained earnings   262,804       253,180       244,672       237,165       241,012  
Treasury stock         (14,046 )     (14,196 )     (14,196 )     (14,334 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (69,816 )     (46,812 )     (27,220 )     3,057       2,436  
  Total shareholders’ equity   501,425       526,679       539,723       562,125       564,593  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY		 $ 4,271,831     $ 4,322,303     $ 4,445,977     $ 4,486,001     $ 4,209,119  
                                         


CBTX, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    2022     2021       2022     2021  
  September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   September 30   September 30
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INTEREST INCOME:                          
Interest and fees on loans $ 39,058   $ 31,768     $ 31,221   $ 29,882     $ 30,765     $ 102,047   $ 94,723  
Securities   3,046     2,937       2,292     1,796       1,435       8,275     3,940  
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions   2,408     1,238       348     383       340       3,994     740  
Equity investments   161     158       154     168       157       473     461  
Total interest income   44,673     36,101       34,015     32,229       32,697       114,789     99,864  
                           
INTEREST EXPENSE:                          
Deposits   1,661     1,178       1,164     1,180       1,227       4,003     3,844  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances       51       221     222       221       272     663  
Other interest-bearing liabilities                 17                  
Total interest expense   1,661     1,229       1,385     1,419       1,448       4,275     4,507  
NET INTEREST INCOME   43,012     34,872       32,630     30,810       31,249       110,514     95,357  
Provision (recapture) for credit losses for loans   523     479       20     (901 )     (5,057 )     1,022     (8,961 )
Provision (recapture) for credit losses for unfunded commitments   489     (353 )     415     (306 )     162       551     (605 )
Total provision (recapture) for credit losses   1,012     126       435     (1,207 )     (4,895 )     1,573     (9,566 )
Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses   42,000     34,746       32,195     32,017       36,144       108,941     104,923  
                           
NONINTEREST INCOME:                          
Deposit account service charges   1,320     1,386       1,370     1,370       1,352       4,076     3,712  
Card interchange fees   1,056     1,135       1,037     1,081       1,048       3,228     3,119  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance   376     371       371     385       2,323       1,118     3,103  
Net gain on sales of assets   85     58       530     910       360       673     918  
Other   612     596       2,021     354       479       3,229     1,312  
Total noninterest income   3,449     3,546       5,329     4,100       5,562       12,324     12,164  
                           
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:                          
Salaries and employee benefits   14,706     14,698       15,254     16,609       15,000       44,658     43,922  
Occupancy expense   2,595     2,386       2,371     2,606       2,660       7,352     7,778  
Professional and director fees   836     1,140       879     756       1,167       2,855     5,271  
Data processing and software   1,502     1,210       1,763     1,716       1,629       4,475     4,866  
Regulatory fees   599     803       614     8,366       478       2,016     1,535  
Advertising, marketing and business development   350     366       249     263       493       965     1,288  
Telephone and communications   348     349       454     471       516       1,151     1,529  
Security and protection expense   386     170       324     439       425       880     1,352  
Amortization of intangibles   165     172       181     179       182       518     559  
Acquisition and merger-related
expenses		   5,897     1,100       784     1,293       400       7,781     1,689  
Other expenses   1,937     1,364       1,779     2,134       1,422       5,080     3,065  
Total noninterest expense   29,321     23,758       24,652     34,832       24,372       77,731     72,854  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   16,128     14,534       12,872     1,285       17,334       43,534     44,233  
Provision for income taxes   3,381     2,827       2,277     1,830       2,913       8,485     8,090  
NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 12,747   $ 11,707     $ 10,595   $ (545 )   $ 14,421     $ 35,049   $ 36,143  
                           
EARNINGS PER SHARE                          
Basic $ 0.52   $ 0.48     $ 0.43   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.59     $ 1.43   $ 1.48  
Diluted $ 0.52   $ 0.48     $ 0.43   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.59     $ 1.43   $ 1.47  
                                                 


CBTX, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
  Average Outstanding Balance   Interest Earned/
Interest
Paid 		  Average
Yield/
Rate(A) 		  Average Outstanding Balance   Interest Earned/
Interest
Paid 		  Average
Yield/
Rate(A) 		  Average Outstanding Balance   Interest Earned/
Interest
Paid 		  Average
Yield/
Rate(A)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Assets                                  
Interest-Earning Assets:                                  
Total loans(B) $ 3,074,655     $ 39,058   5.04 %   $ 2,897,335     $ 31,768   4.40 %   $ 2,702,248     $ 30,765   4.52 %
Securities   552,901       3,046   2.19 %     562,518       2,937   2.09 %     327,968       1,435   1.74 %
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions   428,196       2,408   2.23 %     593,255       1,238   0.84 %     854,406       340   0.16 %
Equity investments   13,393       161   4.77 %     13,386       158   4.73 %     13,367       157   4.66 %
Total interest-earning assets   4,069,145     $ 44,673   4.36 %     4,066,494     $ 36,101   3.56 %     3,897,989     $ 32,697   3.33 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (32,106 )             (31,081 )             (36,945 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   318,761               315,133               313,901          
Total assets $ 4,355,800             $ 4,350,546             $ 4,174,945          
Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity 		                                 
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,954,854     $ 1,661   0.34 %   $ 1,939,990     $ 1,178   0.24 %   $ 1,895,617     $ 1,227   0.26 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances           0.00 %     5,495       51   3.72 %     50,000       221   1.75 %
Total interest-bearing
liabilities		   1,954,854     $ 1,661   0.34 %     1,945,485     $ 1,229   0.25 %     1,945,617     $ 1,448   0.30 %
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   1,822,323               1,825,400               1,612,985          
Other liabilities   40,684               42,861               52,712          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   1,863,007               1,868,261               1,665,697          
Shareholders' equity   537,939               536,800               563,631          
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity		 $ 4,355,800             $ 4,350,546             $ 4,174,945          
Net interest income     $ 43,012           $ 34,872           $ 31,249    
Net interest spread(C)         4.02 %           3.31 %           3.03 %
Net interest margin(D)         4.19 %           3.44 %           3.18 %
Net interest margin - tax equivalent(E)         4.25 %           3.49 %           3.22 %
                                         

(A)     Annualized.
(B)     Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.
(C)     Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
(D)     Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(E)     Tax equivalent adjustments of $578 thousand, $478 thousand and $369 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.


CBTX, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022       2021  
  Average Outstanding Balance   Interest Earned/
Interest Paid 		  Average Yield/ Rate(A)   Average Outstanding Balance   Interest Earned/
Interest Paid 		  Average Yield/ Rate(A)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Assets                      
Interest-Earning Assets:                      
Total loans(B) $ 2,953,607     $ 102,047   4.62 %   $ 2,812,449     $ 94,723   4.50 %
Securities   537,889       8,275   2.06 %     296,958       3,940   1.77 %
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions   595,458       3,994   0.90 %     668,119       740   0.15 %
Equity investments   13,386       473   4.72 %     14,679       461   4.20 %
Total interest-earning assets   4,100,340     $ 114,789   3.74 %     3,792,205     $ 99,864   3.52 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (31,599 )             (39,594 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   313,938               318,009          
Total assets $ 4,382,679             $ 4,070,620          
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,971,247     $ 4,003   0.27 %   $ 1,846,211     $ 3,844   0.28 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   18,315       272   1.99 %     50,000       663   1.77 %
Total interest-bearing
liabilities		   1,989,562     $ 4,275   0.29 %     1,896,211       4,507   0.32 %
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   1,803,702               1,568,071          
Other liabilities   44,479               50,966          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   1,848,181               1,619,037          
Shareholders' equity   544,936               555,372          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,382,679             $ 4,070,620          
Net interest income     $ 110,514           $ 95,357    
Net interest spread(C)         3.45 %           3.20 %
Net interest margin(D)         3.60 %           3.36 %
Net interest margin - tax equivalent(E)         3.65 %           3.40 %
                           

(A)     Annualized.
(B)     Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.
(C)     Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
(D)     Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(E)     Tax equivalent adjustments of $1.5 million and $989 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.


CBTX, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
    2022       2021  
  September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30
  (Dollars in thousands)
Loan Portfolio:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 568,071     $ 581,443     $ 600,990     $ 634,384     $ 596,251  
Real estate:                  
Commercial real estate   1,242,118       1,181,620       1,142,646       1,091,969       1,029,137  
Construction and development   507,570       560,903       473,326       460,719       393,541  
1-4 family residential   288,456       264,428       263,213       277,273       204,151  
Multi-family residential   370,391       300,582       279,099       286,396       285,852  
Consumer   24,509       26,810       28,230       28,090       27,930  
Agriculture   11,185       8,036       6,287       7,941       8,780  
Other   123,591       118,153       95,187       89,655       71,915  
Gross loans   3,135,891       3,041,975       2,888,978       2,876,427       2,617,557  
Less allowance for credit losses   (32,577 )     (32,087 )     (31,442 )     (31,345 )     (32,208 )
Less deferred fees and unearned discount   (9,470 )     (9,061 )     (8,350 )     (8,739 )     (8,828 )
Less loans held for sale               (748 )     (164 )     (327 )
Loans, net $ 3,093,844     $ 3,000,827     $ 2,848,438     $ 2,836,179     $ 2,576,194  
                   
Deposits:                  
Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 415,970     $ 445,149     $ 444,571     $ 468,361     $ 386,196  
Money market accounts   1,144,969       1,109,265       1,218,082       1,209,659       1,139,167  
Savings accounts   128,886       130,713       130,218       127,031       118,794  
Certificates and other time deposits, $100,000 or greater   161,975       169,616       127,798       134,775       140,740  
Certificates and other time deposits, less than $100,000   91,501       91,616       99,233       106,477       118,594  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,943,301       1,946,359       2,019,902       2,046,303       1,903,491  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,780,473       1,810,275       1,801,323       1,784,981       1,628,144  
Total deposits $ 3,723,774     $ 3,756,634     $ 3,821,225     $ 3,831,284     $ 3,531,635  
                   
Asset Quality:                  
Nonaccrual loans $ 22,410     $ 28,273     $ 22,083     $ 22,568     $ 20,585  
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due                            
Total nonperforming loans   22,410       28,273       22,083       22,568       20,585  
Other real estate                            
Total nonperforming assets $ 22,410     $ 28,273     $ 22,083     $ 22,568     $ 20,585  
                   
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 33     $ (166 )   $ (77 )   $ (38 )   $ (82 )
                   
Nonaccrual loans:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 7,985     $ 8,312     $ 8,765     $ 9,090     $ 9,773  
Real estate:                  
Commercial real estate   11,076       16,481       11,363       11,512       10,419  
Construction and development   139       143       140       142        
1-4 family residential   3,176       3,302       1,777       1,784       351  
Multi-family residential                            
Consumer                            
Agriculture                            
Other   34       35       38       40       42  
Total nonaccrual loans $ 22,410     $ 28,273     $ 22,083     $ 22,568     $ 20,585  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.52 %     0.65 %     0.50 %     0.50 %     0.49 %
Nonperforming loans to loans excluding loans held for sale   0.72 %     0.93 %     0.77 %     0.79 %     0.79 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to
nonperforming loans		   145.37 %     113.49 %     142.38 %     138.89 %     156.46 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to loans excluding loans held for sale   1.04 %     1.06 %     1.09 %     1.09 %     1.23 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)   0.00 %     (0.02 %)     (0.01 %)     (0.01 %)     (0.01 %)
                                       


CBTX, Inc.
GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

CBTX’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. CBTX believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing CBTX’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, CBTX reviews pre-tax, pre-provision income, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets for internal planning and forecasting purposes. CBTX has included in this earnings release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.  These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which CBTX calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
  September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   September 30   September 30
  (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Net income $ 12,747     $ 11,707     $ 10,595     $ (545 )   $ 14,421     $ 35,049     $ 36,143  
Add: Provision for credit losses   1,012       126       435       (1,207 )     (4,895 )     1,573       (9,566 )
Add: Provision for income taxes   3,381       2,827       2,277       1,830       2,913       8,485       8,090  
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 17,140     $ 14,660     $ 13,307     $ 78     $ 12,439     $ 45,107     $ 34,667  
                           
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 17,140     $ 14,660     $ 13,307     $ 78     $ 12,439     $ 45,107     $ 34,667  
Add: Acquisition and merger-related expenses   5,897       1,100       784       1,293       400       7,781       1,689  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 23,037     $ 15,760     $ 14,091     $ 1,371     $ 12,839     $ 52,888     $ 36,356  
                           
Total noninterest expense $ 29,321     $ 23,758     $ 24,652     $ 34,832     $ 24,372     $ 77,731     $ 72,854  
Acquisition and merger-related expenses   5,897       1,100       784       1,293       400       7,781       1,689  
Net interest income   43,012       34,872       32,630       30,810       31,249       110,514       95,357  
Total noninterest income   3,449       3,546       5,329       4,100       5,562       12,324       12,164  
Adjusted efficiency ratio(A)   50.42 %     58.98 %     62.88 %     96.07 %     65.12 %     56.94 %     66.19 %
                           
Total shareholders' equity $ 501,425     $ 526,679     $ 539,723     $ 562,125     $ 564,593     $ 501,425     $ 564,593  
Less:  Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   84,138       84,303       84,490       84,608       84,652       84,138       84,652  
Tangible shareholders’ equity $ 417,287     $ 442,376     $ 455,233     $ 477,517     $ 479,941     $ 417,287     $ 479,941  
                           
Shares outstanding at end of period   24,015       24,425       24,502       24,488       24,420       24,015       24,420  
                           
Tangible book value per share $ 17.38     $ 18.11     $ 18.58     $ 19.50     $ 19.65     $ 17.38     $ 19.65  
                           
Net income $ 12,747     $ 11,707     $ 10,595     $ (545 )   $ 14,421     $ 35,049     $ 36,143  
                           
Average shareholders' equity $ 537,939     $ 536,800     $ 560,315     $ 568,167     $ 563,631     $ 544,936     $ 555,372  
Less:  Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net   84,242       84,413       84,584       84,643       84,753       84,413       84,901  
Average tangible shareholders’ equity $ 453,697     $ 452,387     $ 475,731     $ 483,524     $ 478,878     $ 460,523     $ 470,471  
                           
Return on average tangible equity(B)   11.15 %     10.38 %     9.03 %     (0.45 %)     11.95 %     10.18 %     10.27 %
                           
Total assets $ 4,271,831     $ 4,322,303     $ 4,445,977     $ 4,486,001     $ 4,209,119     $ 4,271,831     $ 4,209,119  
Less:  Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   84,138       84,303       84,490       84,608       84,652       84,138       84,652  
Tangible assets $ 4,187,693     $ 4,238,000     $ 4,361,487     $ 4,401,393     $ 4,124,467     $ 4,187,693     $ 4,124,467  
                           
Tangible equity to tangible assets   9.96 %     10.44 %     10.44 %     10.85 %     11.64 %     9.96 %     11.64 %
                                                       

(A)     Represents total noninterest expense, excluding acquisition and merger-related expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.
(B)     Interim periods annualized.


Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
  September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   September 30   September 30
  (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Net income $ 14,286     $ 16,437     $ 18,657     $ 21,558     $ 19,060     $ 49,380     $ 59,995  
                           
Earnings per share, basic $ 0.72     $ 0.81     $ 0.92     $ 1.06     $ 0.94     $ 2.44     $ 2.97  
Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.71     $ 0.80     $ 0.91     $ 1.06     $ 0.93     $ 2.42     $ 2.95  
Dividends per share $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.12     $ 0.12     $ 0.42     $ 0.36  
                           
Return on average assets(A)   0.84 %     0.94 %     1.04 %     1.23 %     1.14 %     0.94 %     1.25 %
Return on average equity(A)   7.90 %     8.86 %     9.40 %     10.60 %     9.45 %     8.74 %     10.30 %
Return on average tangible
equity(A)(B) 		  11.78 %     13.00 %     13.35 %     15.05 %     13.49 %     12.75 %     14.89 %
Net interest margin
(tax equivalent)(A)(C) 		  3.85 %     3.53 %     3.30 %     3.57 %     3.90 %     3.55 %     4.03 %
Efficiency ratio(D)   69.18 %     62.96 %     58.32 %     60.68 %     56.91 %     63.62 %     58.24 %
                           
Capital Ratios                          
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.(Consolidated)                          
Equity to assets   9.75 %     10.48 %     10.52 %     11.49 %     11.81 %     9.75 %     11.81 %
Tangible equity to tangible
assets(B) 		  6.47 %     7.21 %     7.44 %     8.42 %     8.58 %     6.47 %     8.58 %
Estimated common equity
tier 1 capital		   11.39 %     12.06 %     12.28 %     12.47 %     12.37 %     11.39 %     12.37 %
Estimated tier 1 risk-based
capital		   11.58 %     12.26 %     12.49 %     12.69 %     12.60 %     11.58 %     12.60 %
Estimated total risk-based
capital		   14.66 %     15.47 %     15.76 %     16.08 %     16.13 %     14.66 %     16.13 %
Estimated tier 1 leverage
capital		   9.00 %     8.65 %     8.37 %     8.53 %     8.76 %     9.00 %     8.76 %
Allegiance Bank                          
Estimated common equity
tier 1 capital		   12.20 %     12.51 %     12.48 %     12.63 %     12.81 %     12.20 %     12.81 %
Estimated tier 1 risk-based
capital		   12.20 %     12.51 %     12.48 %     12.63 %     12.81 %     12.20 %     12.81 %
Estimated total risk-based
capital		   14.12 %     14.50 %     14.50 %     14.71 %     14.98 %     14.12 %     14.98 %
Estimated tier 1 leverage
capital		   9.49 %     8.83 %     8.37 %     8.49 %     8.91 %     9.49 %     8.91 %
                           
Other Data                          
Weighted average shares:                          
Basic   19,942       20,357       20,363       20,260       20,221       20,219       20,188  
Diluted   20,114       20,530       20,526       20,423       20,411       20,376       20,369  
Period end shares outstanding   19,837       20,154       20,378       20,337       20,218       19,837       20,218  
Book value per share $ 33.08     $ 35.00     $ 36.90     $ 40.15     $ 39.50     $ 33.08     $ 39.50  
Tangible book value per share(B) $ 21.19     $ 23.25     $ 25.24     $ 28.43     $ 27.67     $ 21.19     $ 27.67  
Employees - full-time equivalents   562       578       586       594       603       562       603  
                                                       

(A)     Interim periods annualized.
(B)     Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 18 of this Earnings Release.
(C)     Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(D)     Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.


Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

      2022       2021  
    September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30
    (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 16,449     $ 17,547     $ 26,629     $ 23,961     $ 23,903  
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial
institutions		   102,118       275,290       672,755       733,548       879,858  
Total cash and cash equivalents   118,567       292,837       699,384       757,509       903,761  
Available for sale securities, at fair value   1,618,995       1,709,321       1,790,707       1,773,765       1,211,476  
Loans held for investment   4,591,912       4,348,833       4,283,514       4,220,486       4,289,469  
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (52,147 )     (50,242 )     (49,215 )     (47,940 )     (50,491 )
Loans, net   4,539,765       4,298,591       4,234,299       4,172,546       4,238,978  
Accrued interest receivable   29,697       29,882       31,505       33,392       33,523  
Premises and equipment, net   57,837       58,482       62,168       63,708       65,140  
Other real estate owned                           1,397  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   16,843       4,078       9,376       9,358       8,326  
Bank owned life insurance   28,305       28,170       28,374       28,240       28,101  
Goodwill   223,642       223,642       223,642       223,642       223,642  
Core deposit intangibles, net   12,406       13,156       13,907       14,658       15,482  
Other assets   84,285       73,605       56,001       28,136       29,935  
Total assets $ 6,730,342     $ 6,731,764     $ 7,149,363     $ 7,104,954     $ 6,759,761  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’
EQUITY		                  
LIABILITIES:                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 2,465,839     $ 2,394,719     $ 2,353,604     $ 2,243,085     $ 2,086,683  
Interest-bearing                  
  Demand   956,920       1,016,381       1,070,855       869,984       594,959  
  Money market and savings   1,471,690       1,510,008       1,552,853       1,643,745       1,604,222  
  Certificates and other time   766,270       959,524       1,185,015       1,290,825       1,381,014  
  Total interest-bearing deposits   3,194,880       3,485,913       3,808,723       3,804,554       3,580,195  
  Total deposits   5,660,719       5,880,632       6,162,327       6,047,639       5,666,878  
Accrued interest payable   2,673       1,500       3,086       1,753       3,296  
Borrowed funds   257,000             89,959       89,956       139,954  
Subordinated debt   109,241       109,109       108,978       108,847       108,715  
Other liabilities   44,407       35,194       33,073       40,291       42,326  
Total liabilities   6,074,040       6,026,435       6,397,423       6,288,486       5,961,169  
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                  
Common stock   19,837       20,154       20,378       20,337       20,218  
Capital surplus   491,878       504,165       512,284       510,797       507,948  
Retained earnings   307,975       296,477       282,896       267,092       247,966  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (163,388 )     (115,467 )     (63,618 )     18,242       22,460  
Total shareholders’ equity   656,302       705,329       751,940       816,468       798,592  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY		 $ 6,730,342     $ 6,731,764     $ 7,149,363     $ 7,104,954     $ 6,759,761  
                                         


Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    2022   2021   2022   2021  
    September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   September 30   September 30
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INTEREST INCOME:                          
Loans, including fees $ 58,025   $ 53,835     $ 52,370   $ 56,855     $ 58,176   $ 164,230   $ 173,858  
Securities:                          
  Taxable   6,655     5,571       5,068     3,933       2,998     17,294     7,956  
  Tax-exempt   2,594     2,557       2,525     2,526       2,498     7,676     7,383  
Deposits in other financial
institutions		   608     877       340     317       221     1,825     356  
  Total interest income   67,882     62,840       60,303     63,631       63,893     191,025     189,553  
                             
INTEREST EXPENSE:                          
Demand, money market and
savings deposits		   3,527     1,859       1,347     1,277       1,267     6,733     4,088  
Certificates and other time
deposits		   1,664     1,922       2,156     2,391       2,583     5,742     9,237  
Borrowed funds   499     114       186     434       436     799     1,444  
Subordinated debt   1,502     1,463       1,442     1,425       1,441     4,407     4,324  
  Total interest expense   7,192     5,358       5,131     5,527       5,727     17,681     19,093  
NET INTEREST INCOME   60,690  