WisdomTree Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results - Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.50 ($0.06, as adjusted)

U.S. Equity products inflowing at a YTD annualized rate of 13% (inflows of $1.2 billion in the quarter)

WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) inflows of $2.8 billion in the quarter

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

$81.2 million net income ($9.3(1) million net income, as adjusted); see “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements” for additional information.

$77.9 million non-cash gain associated with the revaluation of deferred consideration–gold payments due to an increase in the discount rate used to compute the present value of the annual payment obligations.

$70.9 billion of ending AUM, a decrease of 4.6% arising from market depreciation, partly offset by net inflows.

$1.7 billion of net inflows, primarily driven by inflows into our fixed income and U.S. equity products, partly offset by outflows from our commodity products.

0.38% average advisory fee, a decrease of 1 basis point due to AUM mix shift.

$72.4 million of operating revenues, a decrease of 6.3% due to lower average AUM and a lower average advisory fee.



77.5% gross margin(1), a 1.7 point decrease from the previous quarter due to lower revenues.

20.5% operating income margin, a 2.6 point decrease compared to our adjusted operating margin of 23.1%(1) in the prior quarter due to lower revenues.

$0.03 quarterly dividend declared, payable on November 23, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on

November 9, 2022.

Update from Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree CEO

“WisdomTree is in its ninth consecutive quarter of net inflows and we see opportunities for continued organic growth in our ETF franchise based on our broad and deep product lineup, strong performance, solutions offerings and a growing managed models business. Additionally, our vision for digital assets and blockchain-enabled financial services is fast becoming a reality with the recent SEC approval of our first blockchain-enabled fund, the WisdomTree Short-Term Treasury Digital Fund (WTSY) and our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™, on track to launch early next year.



WisdomTree has a tremendous and holistic opportunity ahead in both our ETF business and as an early mover in digital assets and blockchain-enabled financial services. On November 7th, we are simplifying our name by dropping ‘Investments’ and expanding our image and broadening our mission by dropping ‘ETF’ from our ticker (new ticker symbol: WT), acknowledging that WisdomTree is more than ETFs and more than investments, with a nod toward our natural evolution and history of innovation.”



Update from Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree COO and President

“WisdomTree’s broad and growing managed models business continues to gain traction and win new mandates, which should bolster organic growth going forward, as these assets tend to be sticky. As markets normalize, our scalable business model should result in WisdomTree being one of the only asset managers with both a margin improvement story and an inflow story.



Moreover, our approach is to bring crypto mainstream, and to bring mainstream exposures, like fixed income, equities and commodities, into the digital world through blockchain-enabled funds and tokenized exposures. We’re building the foundation that will allow us to lead in the coming evolution of financial services and lay claim to the deepest exposures in the digital wrapper, positioning us, in an even larger opportunity, to expand into blockchain-enabled finance, where spending, saving and investing are merged.”



OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended

Sept. 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Sept. 30,

2021 Consolidated Operating Highlights ($ in billions) : AUM—end of period $ 70.9 $ 74.3 $ 79.4 $ 77.5 $ 72.8 Net inflows $ 1.7 $ 3.9 $ 1.3 $ 1.9 $ 0.5 Average AUM $ 74.7 $ 77.7 $ 77.8 $ 76.0 $ 74.5 Average advisory fee 0.38 % 0.39 % 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.41 % Consolidated Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except per share amounts) : Operating revenues $ 72.4 $ 77.3 $ 78.4 $ 79.2 $ 78.1 Net income/(loss) $ 81.2 $ 8.0 $ (10.3 ) $ 11.2 $ 5.8 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share $ 0.50 $ 0.05 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.04 Operating income margin 20.5 % 20.5 % 22.6 % 28.5 % 31.0 % As Adjusted (Non-GAAP ( 1)): Gross margin 77.5 % 79.2 % 80.2 % 80.5 % 80.6 % Net income, as adjusted $ 9.3 $ 11.3 $ 14.1 $ 15.7 $ 16.3 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 Operating income margin, as adjusted 20.5 % 23.1 % 25.7 % 28.5 % 31.0 %

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Company News

In September 2022, we appointed Daniela Mielke to the Board of Directors; and WisdomTree Europe was certified as one of the UK’s ‘Great Places to Work’ by Great Place to Work UK.

In October 2022, we reported our monthly metrics for September 2022, including AUM and flow data by asset class; we announced our collaboration with Stride Bank and Galileo Financial Technologies as key banking and payments partners for our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™; we announced the transfer of our common stock listing to the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “WT” and our corporate name change to WisdomTree, Inc., both on November 7, 2022, to align with our natural brand evolution and expansion; and we were named “Best U.S. Fixed Income ETF Issuer ($1B- $5B)” at the ETF Express US Awards 2022. Product News In September 2022, we launched the WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-China Fund (XC) on the NYSE; we launched the WisdomTree Blockchain UCITS ETF (WBLK) on the London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Börse and Borsa Italiana; and we launched the WisdomTree Global Automotive Innovators UCITS ETF (WCAR) on the London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Börse and Borsa Italiana.

In October 2022, we achieved a key milestone toward blockchain-enabled financial products and services with SEC approval of WisdomTree Short-Term Treasury Digital Fund (WTSY); and we filed for nine additional blockchain-enabled funds with the SEC.

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

Mar. 31,

2022

Dec. 31,

2021

Sept. 30,

2021

Sept. 30,

2022

Sept. 30,

2021 Operating Revenues: Advisory fees $ 70,616 $ 75,586 $ 76,517 $ 77,441 $ 76,400 $ 222,719 $ 220,611 Other income 1,798 1,667 1,851 1,734 1,712 5,316 4,532 Total revenues 72,414 77,253 78,368 79,175 78,112 228,035 225,143 Operating Expenses: Compensation and benefits 23,714 24,565 24,787 23,178 22,027 73,066 64,985 Fund management and administration 16,285 16,076 15,494 15,417 15,181 47,855 43,495 Marketing and advertising 3,145 3,894 4,023 4,565 2,925 11,062 9,525 Sales and business development 2,724 3,131 2,609 2,668 2,935 8,464 7,239 Contractual gold payments 4,105 4,446 4,450 4,262 4,250 13,001 12,834 Professional fees 2,367 4,308 4,459 2,099 1,583 11,134 5,517 Occupancy, communications and equipment 986 1,049 753 725 1,163 2,788 3,904 Depreciation and amortization 58 53 47 45 185 158 693 Third-party distribution fees 1,833 1,818 2,212 1,830 1,873 5,863 5,346 Other 2,324 2,109 1,845 1,823 1,787 6,278 5,110 Total operating expenses 57,541 61,449 60,679 56,612 53,909 179,669 158,648 Operating income 14,873 15,804 17,689 22,563 24,203 48,366 66,495 Other Income/(Expenses): Interest expense (3,734 ) (3,733 ) (3,732 ) (3,740 ) (3,729 ) (11,199 ) (8,592 ) Gain/(loss) on revaluation of deferred consideration—gold payments 77,895 2,311 (17,018 ) (3,048 ) 1,737 63,188 5,066 Interest income 811 770 794 864 689 2,375 1,145 Impairments — — — — (15,853 ) — (16,156 ) Other losses, net (5,289 ) (4,474 ) (24,707 ) (1,368 ) (714 ) (34,470 ) (6,558 ) Income/(loss) before income taxes 84,556 10,678 (26,974 ) 15,271 6,333 68,260 41,400 Income tax expense/(benefit) 3,327 2,673 (16,713 ) 4,084 500 (10,713 ) 2,790 Net income/(loss) $ 81,229 $ 8,005 $ (10,261 ) $ 11,187 $ 5,833 $ 78,973 $ 38,610 Earnings/(loss) per share—basic $ 0.50 (2) $ 0.05 (2) $ (0.08 )(2) $ 0.07 (2) $ 0.04 $ 0.49 (2) $ 0.24 (2) Earnings/(loss) per share—diluted $ 0.50 (2) $ 0.05 $ (0.08 )(2) $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.49 (2) $ 0.24 Weighted average common shares—basic 143,120 143,046 142,782 142,070 142,070 142,984 144,445 Weighted average common shares—diluted 158,953 158,976 142,782 159,826 159,213 158,741 161,706 As Adjusted (Non-GAAP ( 1) ) Total operating expenses $ 57,541 $ 59,425 $ 58,244 $ 56,612 $ 53,909 Operating income $ 14,873 $ 17,828 $ 20,124 $ 22,563 $ 24,203 Income before income taxes $ 12,645 $ 14,498 $ 17,674 $ 19,968 $ 20,991 Income tax expense $ 3,323 $ 3,241 $ 3,611 $ 4,232 $ 4,674 Net income $ 9,322 $ 11,257 $ 14,063 $ 15,736 $ 16,317 Earnings per share—diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.10

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues decreased 6.3% from the second quarter of 2022 due to lower average AUM and a lower average advisory fee.

Operating revenues decreased 7.3% from the third quarter of 2021 due to a lower average advisory fee.

Our average advisory fee was 0.38%, 0.39% and 0.41% during the third quarter of 2022, the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021, respectively.



Operating Expenses

Operating expenses decreased 6.4% from the second quarter of 2022 due to lower professional fees, incentive compensation, marketing expenses, sales and business development expenses and contractual gold payments, partly offset by higher fund management and administration costs and other expenses. The prior quarter included $2.0 million of professional fees incurred in response to an activist campaign.

Operating expenses increased 6.7% from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher incentive compensation and headcount, fund management and administration costs, professional fees incurred in connection with our digital assets initiative and other expenses, partly offset by lower sales and business development expenses, occupancy expenses, contractual gold payments and depreciation and amortization expenses.

Other Income/(Expenses )

Interest expense was essentially unchanged from the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021.

We recognized a non-cash gain on revaluation of deferred consideration of $77.9 million during the third quarter of 2022. The gain arose primarily from an increase in the discount rate (from 9.0% to 12.3%) used to compute the present value of the annual payment obligations as well as lower spot gold prices, partly offset by a steepening of the forward-looking gold curve. The magnitude of any gain or loss recognized is highly correlated to changes in the discount rate and the magnitude of the change in the forward-looking price of gold.

Interest income was essentially unchanged from the second quarter of 2022. Interest income increased 17.7% from the third quarter of 2021 due to an increase in our securities owned.

Other net losses were $5.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 and included losses on our securities owned of $6.3 million. Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold earned from management fees paid by our physically-backed gold ETPs, foreign exchange fluctuations and other miscellaneous items.

Income Taxes

Our effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.9%, resulting in income tax expense of $3.3 million. Our tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to a non-taxable gain on revaluation of deferred consideration. This was partly offset by an increase in the deferred tax asset valuation allowance on losses recognized on securities owned.

Our adjusted effective income tax rate was 26.3%(1), or 21.8% excluding prior-period taxes accrued associated with exposure to the Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income, or GILTI, provisions of the 2017 U.S. Tax Reform Act and other adjustments identified upon filing our 2021 income tax returns.

NINE MONTH HIGHLIGHTS

Operating revenues were essentially unchanged as compared to 2021.

Operating expenses increased 13.3% as compared to 2021 primarily due to higher incentive compensation and headcount, professional fees including $4.5 million incurred in response to an activist campaign and professional fees associated with our digital assets initiative, fund management and administration costs, marketing expenses, sales and business development expenses, other expenses and third-party distribution fees. These increases were partly offset by lower occupancy expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses.

Significant items reported in other income/(expense) in 2022 include: an increase in interest expense of 30.3% due to a higher level of debt outstanding; a non-cash gain on revaluation of deferred consideration of $63.2 million; an increase in interest income of 107.4% due to an increase in our securities owned; a non-cash charge of $19.9 million upon the release of tax-related indemnification assets arising from a favorable resolution of certain tax audits as well as the expiration of the statute of limitations (an equal and offsetting benefit was recognized in income tax expense); and losses on our securities owned of $15.6 million. Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold earned on management fees paid by our physically-backed gold ETPs, foreign exchange fluctuations and other miscellaneous items.

Our effective income tax rate for 2022 was negative 15.7%, resulting in an income tax benefit of $10.7 million. Our tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to the reduction in unrecognized tax benefits associated with the release of the tax-related indemnification asset described above, a non-taxable gain on revaluation of deferred consideration and a lower tax rate on foreign earnings. These items were partly offset by an increase in the deferred tax asset valuation allowance on losses recognized on securities owned.

DIAL-IN AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Participants can register for the conference call by clicking the Registration Link and will be provided with a dial-in number and a unique PIN. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

All earnings materials and the webcast can be accessed through the WisdomTree Investor Relations website at: https://ir.wisdomtree.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the call.

ABOUT WISDOMTREE

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”) is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $74.6 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

(1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements.”

(2) Earnings/(loss) per share (“EPS”) is calculated pursuant to the two-class method as it results in a lower EPS amount as compared to the treasury stock method.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

Key Operating Statistics (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Sept. 30,

2022 June 30,

2022

Mar. 31,

2022

Dec. 31,

2021

Sept. 30,

2021 GLOBAL ETPs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 74,292 $ 79,384 $ 77,450 $ 72,755 $ 73,918 Inflows/(outflows) 1,747 3,852 1,319 1,902 548 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (5,162 ) (8,940 ) 615 2,808 (1,711 ) Fund closures — (4 ) — (15 ) — End of period assets $ 70,877 $ 74,292 $ 79,384 $ 77,450 $ 72,755 Average assets during the period $ 74,681 $ 77,735 $ 77,790 $ 75,967 $ 74,527 Average advisory fee during the period 0.38 % 0.39 % 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.41 % Revenue days 92 91 90 92 92 Number of ETFs—end of the period 347 344 341 329 322 U.S. LISTED ETFs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 47,255 $ 48,622 $ 48,210 $ 44,742 $ 45,129 Inflows/(outflows) 3,812 4,278 2,250 1,865 612 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (3,024 ) (5,645 ) (1,838 ) 1,618 (999 ) Fund closures — — — (15 ) — End of period assets $ 48,043 $ 47,255 $ 48,622 $ 48,210 $ 44,742 Average assets during the period $ 49,473 $ 48,278 $ 47,504 $ 46,945 $ 45,507 Number of ETFs—end of the period 78 77 77 75 73 EUROPEAN LISTED ETPs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 27,037 $ 30,762 $ 29,240 $ 28,013 $ 28,789 (Outflows)/inflows (2,065 ) (426 ) (931 ) 37 (64 ) Market (depreciation)/appreciation (2,138 ) (3,295 ) 2,453 1,190 (712 ) Fund closures — (4 ) — — — End of period assets $ 22,834 $ 27,037 $ 30,762 $ 29,240 $ 28,013 Average assets during the period $ 25,208 $ 29,457 $ 30,286 $ 29,022 $ 29,020 Number of ETPs—end of the period 269 267 264 254 249 PRODUCT CATEGORIES ($ in millions) U.S. Equity Beginning of period assets $ 21,058 $ 23,738 $ 23,860 $ 21,383 $ 21,285 Inflows/(outflows) 1,239 306 779 784 351 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (1,344 ) (2,986 ) (901 ) 1,693 (253 ) End of period assets $ 20,953 $ 21,058 $ 23,738 $ 23,860 $ 21,383 Average assets during the period $ 22,540 $ 22,370 $ 23,139 $ 22,964 $ 21,792 Commodity & Currency Beginning of period assets $ 23,625 $ 26,302 $ 24,598 $ 23,825 $ 24,772 (Outflows)/inflows (2,179 ) (475 ) (1,053 ) (251 ) (249 ) Market (depreciation)/appreciation (1,885 ) (2,202 ) 2,757 1,024 (698 ) End of period assets $ 19,561 $ 23,625 $ 26,302 $ 24,598 $ 23,825 Average assets during the period $ 21,628 $ 25,771 $ 25,892 $ 24,424 $ 24,850 Fixed Income Beginning of period assets $ 9,191 $ 5,416 $ 4,351 $ 3,524 $ 3,435 Inflows/(outflows) 2,627 4,038 1,242 837 115 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (124 ) (263 ) (177 ) (10 ) (26 ) End of period assets $ 11,694 $ 9,191 $ 5,416 $ 4,351 $ 3,524 Average assets during the period $ 10,077 $ 7,424 $ 4,687 $ 4,113 $ 3,496





Three Months Ended Sept. 30,

2022 June 30,

2022

Mar. 31,

2022

Dec. 31,

2021

Sept. 30,

2021 International Developed Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 9,958 $ 11,401 $ 11,870 $ 11,159 $ 10,772 (Outflows)/inflows (115 ) 79 97 440 404 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (661 ) (1,522 ) (566 ) 271 (17 ) End of period assets $ 9,182 $ 9,958 $ 11,401 $ 11,870 $ 11,159 Average assets during the period $ 10,027 $ 10,682 $ 11,522 $ 11,502 $ 11,126 Emerging Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 8,386 $ 9,991 $ 10,375 $ 10,666 $ 11,519 Inflows/(outflows) 114 (223 ) 189 (3 ) (149 ) Market (depreciation)/appreciation (1,005 ) (1,382 ) (573 ) (288 ) (704 ) End of period assets $ 7,495 $ 8,386 $ 9,991 $ 10,375 $ 10,666 Average assets during the period $ 8,329 $ 9,155 $ 10,116 $ 10,550 $ 11,038 Leveraged & Inverse Beginning of period assets $ 1,618 $ 1,856 $ 1,775 $ 1,663 $ 1,691 Inflows/(outflows) 45 90 (2 ) 10 41 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (140 ) (328 ) 83 102 (69 ) End of period assets $ 1,523 $ 1,618 $ 1,856 $ 1,775 $ 1,663 Average assets during the period $ 1,589 $ 1,765 $ 1,830 $ 1,761 $ 1,715 Alternatives Beginning of period assets $ 305 $ 293 $ 261 $ 222 $ 198 Inflows/(outflows) 16 34 29 56 22 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (15 ) (22 ) 3 (17 ) 2 End of period assets $ 306 $ 305 $ 293 $ 261 $ 222 Average assets during the period $ 313 $ 299 $ 275 $ 229 $ 214 Cryptocurrency Beginning of period assets $ 151 $ 383 $ 357 $ 295 $ 229 Inflows/(outflows) — 3 37 28 12 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 12 (235 ) (11 ) 34 54 End of period assets $ 163 $ 151 $ 383 $ 357 $ 295 Average assets during the period $ 178 $ 265 $ 324 $ 406 $ 277 Closed ETPs Beginning of period assets $ — $ 4 $ 3 $ 18 $ 17 Inflows/(outflows) — — 1 1 1 Market depreciation — — — (1 ) — Fund closures — (4 ) — (15 ) — End of period assets $ — $ — $ 4 $ 3 $ 18 Average assets during the period $ — $ 4 $ 5 $ 18 $ 19 Headcount 274 264 253 241 235



WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Sept. 30,

2022

Dec. 31,

2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,700 $ 140,709 Securities owned, at fair value 125,110 127,166 Accounts receivable 25,306 31,864 Prepaid expenses 6,035 3,952 Other current assets 332 276 Total current assets 289,483 303,967 Fixed assets, net 575 557 Indemnification receivable 1,220 21,925 Securities held-to-maturity 267 308 Deferred tax assets, net 6,947 8,881 Investments 26,339 14,238 Right of use assets—operating leases 1,720 520 Goodwill 85,856 85,856 Intangible assets 603,204 601,247 Other noncurrent assets 766 361 Total assets $ 1,016,377 $ 1,037,860 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Convertible notes—current $ 173,760 $ — Compensation and benefits payable 26,455 32,782 Fund management and administration payable 21,466 20,661 Deferred consideration—gold payments 15,162 16,739 Income taxes payable 2,094 3,979 Operating lease liabilities 1,186 209 Accounts payable and other liabilities 13,122 9,297 Total current liabilities 253,245 83,667 Convertible notes—long term 146,805 318,624 Deferred consideration—gold payments 149,595 211,323 Operating lease liabilities 554 328 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,220 21,925 Total liabilities 551,419 635,867 Preferred stock—Series A Non-Voting Convertible, par value $0.01; 14.750 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 132,569 132,569 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01; 400,000 shares authorized: Issued and outstanding: 146,520 and 145,107 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,465 1,451 Additional paid-in capital 289,284 289,736 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income (5,209 ) 682 Retailed earnings/(accumulated deficit) 46,849 (22,445 ) Total stockholders’ equity 332,389 269,424 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,016,377 $ 1,037,860

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30,

2022 Sept. 30,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 78,973 $ 38,610 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Gain on revaluation of deferred consideration—gold payments (63,188 ) (5,066 ) Advisory and license fees paid in gold, other precious metals and cryptocurrency (44,886 ) (57,617 ) Losses on securities owned, at fair value 15,633 2,099 Contractual gold payments 13,001 12,834 Stock-based compensation 7,822 7,661 Deferred income taxes 2,233 1,515 Amortization of issuance costs—convertible notes 1,941 1,542 Amortization of right of use asset 648 1,860 Depreciation and amortization 158 693 Impairments — 16,156 Gain on sale—Canadian ETF business, including remeasurement of contingent consideration — (787 ) Other (223 ) (369 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,076 (1,273 ) Prepaid expenses (2,356 ) (1,888 ) Gold and other precious metals 33,598 44,006 Other assets (503 ) (315 ) Intangibles—software development (1,958 ) — Fund management and administration payable 1,369 2,868 Compensation and benefits payable (4,990 ) 1,756 Income taxes payable (1,822 ) (1,050 ) Operating lease liabilities (644 ) (15,462 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 4,231 2,336 Net cash provided by operating activities 43,113 50,109 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of securities owned, at fair value (41,240 ) (97,570 ) Purchase of investments (11,863 ) (5,750 ) Purchase of fixed assets (211 ) (237 ) Proceeds from the sale of securities owned, at fair value 27,650 10,976 Proceeds from held-to-maturity securities maturing or called prior to maturity 38 114 Net cash used in investing activities (25,626 ) (92,467 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (14,521 ) (14,662 ) Shares repurchased (3,418 ) (34,506 ) Convertible notes issuance costs — (4,297 ) Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes — 150,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 815 Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (17,939 ) 97,350 Decrease in cash flow due to changes in foreign exchange rate (7,557 ) (493 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (8,009 ) 54,499 Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 140,709 73,425 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 132,700 $ 127,924 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 8,769 $ 7,332 Cash paid for interest $ 6,156 $ 3,719



Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In an effort to provide additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, we also disclose certain non-GAAP information which we believe provides useful and meaningful information. Our management reviews these non-GAAP financial measurements when evaluating our financial performance and results of operations; therefore, we believe it is useful to provide information with respect to these non-GAAP measurements so as to share this perspective of management. Non-GAAP measurements do not have any standardized meaning, do not replace nor are superior to GAAP financial measurements and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measurements should be considered in the context with our GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial measurements contained in this press release include:

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Expenses, Income Before Income Taxes, Income Tax Expense, Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share

We disclose adjusted operating income, operating expenses, income before income taxes, income tax expense, net income and diluted earnings per share as non-GAAP financial measurements in order to report our results exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe presenting these non-GAAP financial measurements provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our performance. These non-GAAP financial measurements exclude the following:

Unrealized gains or losses on the revaluation of deferred consideration: Deferred consideration is an obligation we assumed in connection with the ETFS acquisition that is carried at fair value. This item represents the present value of an obligation to pay fixed ounces of gold into perpetuity and is measured using forward-looking gold prices. Changes in the forward-looking price of gold and changes in the discount rate used to compute the present value of the annual payment obligations may have a material impact on the carrying value of the deferred consideration and our reported financial results. We exclude this item when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as it is not core to our operating business. The item is not adjusted for income taxes as the obligation was assumed by a wholly-owned subsidiary of ours that is based in Jersey, a jurisdiction where we are subject to a zero percent tax rate.

Gains or losses on securities owned: We account for our securities owned as trading securities, which requires these instruments to be measured at fair value with gains and losses reported in net income. In the third quarter of 2021, we began excluding these items when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as these securities have become a more meaningful percentage of total assets and the gains and losses introduce volatility in earnings and are not core to our operating business.

Tax shortfalls and windfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards: GAAP requires the recognition of tax windfalls and shortfalls within income tax expense. These items arise upon the vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards and the magnitude is directly correlated to the number of awards vesting/exercised as well as the difference between the price of our stock on the date the award was granted and the date the award vested or was exercised. We exclude these items when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as they introduce volatility in earnings and are not core to our operating business.

Other items: Unrealized gains and losses recognized on our investments, changes in the deferred tax asset valuation allowance on securities owned, expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign, impairment charges and the remeasurement of contingent consideration payable to us from the sale of our Canadian ETF business.

Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate

We disclose our adjusted effective income tax rate as a non-GAAP financial measurement in order to report our effective income tax rate exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe reporting our adjusted effective income tax rate provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our income taxes. Our adjusted effective income tax rate is calculated by dividing adjusted income tax expense by adjusted income before income taxes. See above for information regarding the items that are excluded.

Gross Margin and Gross Margin Percentage

We disclose our gross margin and gross margin percentage as non-GAAP financial measurements because we believe they provide investors with a consistent way to analyze the amount we retain after paying third-party service providers to operate our ETPs. These measures also assist us in analyzing the profitability of our products. We define gross margin as total operating revenues less fund management and administration expenses. Gross margin percentage is calculated as gross margin divided by total operating revenues.

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (CONSOLIDATED)

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share:



Sept. 30,

2022 June 30,

2022

Mar. 31,

2022

Dec. 31,

2021

Sept. 30,

2021





Net income/(loss), as reported $ 81,229 $ 8,005 $ (10,261 ) $ 11,187 $ 5,833 Deduct/add back: (Gain)/loss on revaluation of deferred consideration (77,895 ) (2,311 ) 17,018 3,048 (1,737 ) Add back: Losses on securities owned, net of income taxes 4,778 3,165 3,893 1,501 1,006 Add back: Increase in deferred tax asset valuation allowance on securities owned and investments 1,454 901 2,010 — — Deduct/add back: Unrealized (gain)/loss recognized on our investments, net of income taxes (248 ) (55 ) 124 — — Add back/deduct: Tax shortfalls/(windfalls) upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards 4 20 (565 ) — — Add back: Expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign, net of income taxes — 1,532 1,844 — — Add back: Impairments, net of income taxes (where applicable) — — — — 12,002 Deduct: Remeasurement of contingent consideration – sale of Canadian ETF business — — — — (787 ) Adjusted net income $ 9,322 $ 11,257 $ 14,063 $ 15,736 $ 16,317 Weighted average common shares—diluted 158,953 158,976 158,335 159,826 159,213 Adjusted earnings per share—diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 Three Months Ended

Gross Margin and Gross Margin Percentage:



Sept. 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022

Dec. 31,

2021

Sept. 30,

2021





Operating revenues $ 72,414 $ 77,253 $ 78,368 $ 79,175 $ 78,112 Less: Fund management and administration (16,285 ) (16,076 ) (15,494 ) (15,417 ) (15,181 ) Gross margin $ 56,129 $ 61,177 $ 62,874 $ 63,758 $ 62,931 Gross margin percentage 77.5 % 79.2 % 80.2 % 80.5 % 80.6 %





Three Months Ended

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating

Income Margin:

Sept. 30,

2022 June 30,

2022

Mar. 31,

2022

Dec. 31,

2021

Sept. 30,

2021





Operating revenues $ 72,414 $ 77,253 $ 78,368 $ 79,175 $ 78,112 Operating income $ 14,873 $ 15,804 $ 17,689 $ 22,563 $ 24,203 Add back: Expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign — 2,024 2,435 — — Adjusted operating income $ 14,873 $ 17,828 $ 20,124 $ 22,563 $ 24,203 Adjusted operating income margin 20.5 % 23.1 % 25.7 % 28.5 % 31.0 %





Three Months Ended Adjusted Total Operating Expenses:

Sept. 30,

2022 June 30,

2022

Mar. 31,

2022

Dec. 31,

2021

Sept. 30,

2021





Total operating expenses $ 57,541 $ 61,449 $ 60,679 $ 56,612 $ 53,909 Deduct: Expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign — (2,024 ) (2,435 ) — — Adjusted total operating expenses $ 57,541 $ 59,425 $ 58,244 $ 56,612 $ 53,909 Three Months Ended

Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes:

Sept. 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022

Dec. 31,

2021

Sept. 30,

2021



Income/(loss) before income taxes $ 84,556 $ 10,678 $ (26,974 ) $ 15,271 $ 6,333 Deduct/add back: (Gain)/loss on revaluation of deferred consideration (77,895 ) (2,311 ) 17,018 3,048 (1,737 ) Add back: Losses on securities owned 6,311 4,180 5,142 1,649 1,329 Add back: Expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign — 2,024 2,435 — — Deduct/add back: Unrealized (gain)/loss recognized on investments (327 ) (73 ) 163 — — Add back: Impairments — — — — 15,853 Add back: Loss recognized upon reduction of a tax-related indemnification asset — — 19,890 — — Deduct: Remeasurement of contingent consideration—sale of Canadian ETF business — — — — (787 ) Adjusted income before income taxes $ 12,645 $ 14,498 $ 17,674 $ 19,968 $ 20,991





Three Months Ended

Adjusted Income Tax Expense and Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate:

Sept. 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

Mar. 31,

2022

Dec. 31,

2021

Sept. 30,

2021

Adjusted income before income taxes (above) $ 12,645 $ 14,498 $ 17,674 $ 19,968 $ 20,991 Income tax expense/(benefit) $ 3,327 $ 2,673 $ (16,713 ) $ 4,084 $ 500 Add back: Tax benefit arising from losses on securities owned 1,533 1,015 1,249 148 323 Deduct: Increase in deferred tax asset valuation allowance on securities owned (1,454 ) (901 ) (2,010 ) — — Add back: Tax benefit arising from expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign — 492 591 — — Deduct/add back: Tax (expense)/benefit on unrealized gains and losses on investments (79 ) (18 ) 39 — — Deduct/add back: Tax (shortfalls)/windfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards (4 ) (20 ) 565 — — Add back: Tax benefit arising from impairments — — — — 3,851 Add back: Tax benefit arising from reduction of a tax-related indemnification asset — — 19,890 — — Adjusted income tax expense $ 3,323 $ 3,241 $ 3,611 $ 4,232 $ 4,674 Adjusted effective income tax rate 26.3 % 22.4 % 20.4 % 21.2 % 22.3 %

