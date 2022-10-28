Scoliosis Management Market Factors Will Contribute To The Industry Comprehensive Growth In The Coming Years.

Scoliosis Management

Scoliosis is a condition of occurring side-to-side spinal curves characterized by complex lateral and rotational curvature and deformity of the spine.

Scoliosis is a condition of occurring side-to-side spinal curves characterized by complex lateral and rotational curvature and deformity of the spine. It is typically classified as congenital (caused by vertebral anomalies present at birth), idiopathic (sub-classified as infantile, juvenile, adolescent or adult according to when onset occurred) or as having developed as a secondary symptom of another condition such as cerebral palsy or spinal muscular atrophy. Most cases of scoliosis are diagnosed during adolescence and symptoms decrease as the spinal curve straightens with growth. However, more severe curvature may lead to pain and other problems during adulthood.

Scoliosis Management Market Size Projections :

The global scoliosis management market was valued at US$ 2,267.8 Mn in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2022 – 2028).

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of scoliosis among global population is expected to increase the adoption of scoliosis management systems in the near future. There are not many studies that can provide data of high relevance regarding prevalence of scoliosis, globally. Several studies that provide such data have substantial weaknesses such as varying definitions of scoliosis, study protocols, and age-groups. However, scoliosis is the most common spinal disorder in children and adolescents. The scoliosis is characterized by a side-to-side curvature of the spine >10°, usually combined with a rotation of the vertebrae and most often a reduced kyphosis in thoracic curves.

Furthermore, increasing engagement of healthcare regulatory organizations in creating awareness regarding scoliosis deformities screening at early-stage to reduce the therapeutic procedures and the associated costs in health services is expected to drive the market growth in the near future.

For instance, in the U.S., National Scoliosis Awareness Month is conducted by Scoliosis Research Society (SRS), annually in June with the goal of highlighting rising need for education, early detection, and to create awareness among public regarding scoliosis and its prevalence within the community.

List of Key players in the global Scoliosis Management Market: Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics, Aspen Medical Products, Lawall Prosthetics and Orthotics, Horton’s Orthotics & Prosthetics, Spinal Technology Inc., Ortholutions GmbH & Co. KG, Ossur Hf, Charleston Bending Brace, UNYQ, and Pro-Tech Orthopedics.

SWOT Analysis of Global Scoliosis Management Market

In addition to market share analysis of companies, in-depth profile, product/service, and business overview, the study focuses on revenue analysis, as well as SWOT analysis, to better correlate market competitiveness.

Information source and Research Methodology:

Our researchers compiled the study utilizing primary (surveys and interviews) and secondary (industry body databases, reliable paid sources, and trade magazines) data collection methods. The report contains a thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis. Growth trends, micro-and macroeconomic indicators, as well as legislation and government policies are all covered in the research.

Finally, the report majorly enlightens the key growth and limiting factors which majorly targets at the center of the market affecting the growth and its development in either positive or negative extent. The report also specifies the impact of regulations and policies implemented by the administration over the current growth and upcoming opportunities that may lead to the market development escalation. The Scoliosis Management Market report offers a superior vision of the global market, which will help clients to manage the business precisely with better growth and expansion compared to its contenders in the market.

