Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Value to Gain USD 15.21 Billion by 2026

Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Size

Increase in demand for cloud-based predictive analytics solutions & ongoing smart factory initiatives anticipated to create growth opportunities for the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global manufacturing operations management software market accounted for $7.21 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $15.21 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Chief reasons for market fluctuations

Advent of Industry 4.0, implementation of robotic process automation (RPA), and rise in need for compliance with stringent healthcare regulations drive the growth of the global manufacturing operations management software market. However, high initial investment hampers the market growth. On the contrary, increased adoption of supervisory control and data acquisition and advancements in Industrial IoT (IIoT) are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The software segment dominated the market

Based on component, the software segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global manufacturing operations management software market. The emergence of digitalization in manufacturing production areas to optimize production performance and improve flexibility, efficiency, and time-to-market drive the growth of this segment. On the other hand, the services segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 311 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6305

Prescription segment to portray fastest growth by 2026

Based on enterprise size, the small and medium enterprises segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The proliferation of lean manufacturing among SMEs to eliminate almost all waste from production processes is a major factor that drives the growth of the segment. However, the large enterprises segment dominated the global manufacturing operations management software market in 2018, accounting for four-fifths of the market. Large industries have gained high traction of manufacturing operations management software to have consistent manufacturing operations across all its locations, which drives the growth of the segment.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6305

North America to lead throughout the forecast period

The global manufacturing operations management software market across the North America region held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. The region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The emergence of extensive technological advancements in manufacturing and increase in the global competitiveness among manufactures. On the other hand, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in demand for technology-based services and growth in number of manufacturing facilities.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6305

Major market players -

• Aegis Industrial Software Corporation

• Aspen Technology, Inc.

• Critical Manufacturing

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Plex Systems

• Siemens AG

• ABB Ltd.

• Critical Manufacturing

• Dassault Systems SE

• Emerson Electric Co.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Report:

1. Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

