Global Wafer-Level Optics Market is Expected to Reach $4,454.3 million by 2027 – Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wafer-level optics market size was US$ 440.7 million in 2021, which is expected to grow to US$ 4,454.3 million by 2027. The global wafer-level optics market will grow at an excellent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.0% during the study period, i.e., 2022-2027, while in terms of volume, the global wafer-level optics market will register the CAGR of 46.6% during the study period.
Wafer-level optics are developed through the semiconductor process on wafers. Wafer-level optics manufacturing can efficiently aid in the development of next-generation optical sensors that finds applications in mobile consumer electronics products like environmental sensing, 3D sensing, infrared sensing, biometric authentication, micro lens arrays, etc.
Moreover, the process of manufacturing wafer-level optics requires a comprehensive description of chemical, optical, and mechanical properties, majorly for high-volume manufacturing (HVM). Himax's wafer-level optics are gaining significant prominence and is expected to shape the outlook of photonic technology in the future.
Growing supply chain collaborations, along with the rising demand for smaller micro-optics, will open doors of opportunities for the wafer-level optics market. Moreover, the rising trend of miniaturization, along with compact technical products, will spark unprecedented growth in the industry. Apart from that, excellent refractive and diffractive micro-optical elements are suitable for applications in precise beam and pupil shaping, which will outline the scope of the global wafer-level optics market.
Partnerships among process equipment manufacturers and materials suppliers will further aid in the development and refinement of processes that require high reliability. Additionally, the growing trend of video meetings will upsurge the usage of biometric security technology.
On the contrary, cross-border issues, such as the US-China trade war, may complicate the growth of the wafer-level optics market.
Market Segmentation
Micro-Lens Array segment, based on type, leads with the highest market share
On the basis of type, the micro-lens array segment leads with the highest market share due to the fact that these are ideal for numerous optical applications, majorly in the consumer electronics segment. Moreover, the microlens array segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate of 49.2% during the forecast period.
The laser medical segment, on the basis of application, will grow at the highest growth rate
On the basis of application, the laser medical segment will lead with the highest growth rate of 51.4%, owing to the steadily accelerating demand for laser surgery in the medical field. However, the consumer electronics segment holds the highest share due to the rapidly growing electronics industry, combined with the rising innovations in smartphones and other smart devices.
On the basis of region, China leads with the highest market share
On the basis of geography, China leads with the highest market share, majorly due to the presence of some of the widely known industry giants like Himax Technologies. In the Asia-Pacific wafer-level optics market, India will register the highest growth rate of 58.2% due to steadily increasing initiatives by industry players.
Company Profile
China Wafer Level CSP Co., Ltd. began its journey back in 2005. The firm is involved in the development and manufacturing of innovative semiconductors and other imaging technologies. It also provides best-in-class co-design and qualification services, along with products ideal for consumer electronics applications, including cameras, mobile phones, game consoles, computers, security, automotive electronics, smart cards, medical electronics, etc.
AMS AG is involved in the development and manufacturing of analog semiconductors, power management solutions, sensors, sensor interfaces, etc. The company's products are ideal for end-user companies thriving in the communications, automotive parts industrial, and medical technology industries. The firm operates under 3D sensing, audio sensing, CMOS imaging, capacitive sensing, spectral sensing, etc.
Himax Technologies, Inc. is a widely recognized developer of semiconductor solutions. The firm's display driver ICs and timing controllers are considered a good fit for applications in laptops, tablets, TVs, monitors, mobile phones, automotive, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices, digital cameras, etc. The company offers a broad range of CMOS image sensors, 3D sensing, wafer-level optics for AR devices, ultralow power smart sensing, etc.
EV Group (EVG) is named among the renowned suppliers of high-volume production equipment, ideal for the development of semiconductors, compound semiconductors, MEMS, power devices, nanotechnology devices, etc. The product portfolio of EVG includes thin-wafer processing and lithography/nanoimprint lithography (NIL) equipment, wafer bonding, photoresist coaters, etc. The firm is constantly working on new developments in wafer-level optics.
Competitive Insight
Some of the key industry players analyzed in the wafer level optics include AAC Technologies, EV Group, AMS AG, Corning, China Wafer Level CSP Co., Ltd., Himax Technologies, Inc., etc.
Segmentation Overview
Global Wafer Level Optics Market is segmented based on type, application and region. The industry trends in global wafer level optics market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global marketplace.
Following are the different segments of the Global Wafer Level Optics Market:
By Type:
Micro-Lens Array
Shack-Hartmann Lens Array
Uniform Compound Eye Lens
Laser Collimator
By Application:
Consumer Electronics
Optical Fiber Communication Camera
Laser Medical
Industrial Laser Shaping
By Region:
North America
Europe
APAC
Rest of the World
