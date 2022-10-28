Metabolic Testing Market Worth US$ 1125.26 million by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global metabolic testing market is expected to clock US$ 1125.26 million by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Owing to increasing funding for research activities and favorable government initiatives, as well as collaborations with industry players. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Metabolic Testing Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/metabolic-testing-market/7900

Market Driver

The rise in the prevalence of lifestyle disorders, as well as rising healthcare expenditure, a large pool of patients, and growing consumer awareness of health-care issues are key drivers influencing the growth of the metabolic testing market. Furthermore, rising investments in the development of advanced technology, as well as an increase in sedentary lifestyle, will drive the growth of the metabolic testing market. Other important factors, such as rising healthcare awareness and living standards, will moderate market growth. Furthermore, the vast untapped market in developing economies, as well as an increase in R&D activities, is providing favourable opportunities for the metabolic testing market to grow.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

On the basis of application, the global metabolic testing market has been segmented into:

Critical Care

Lifestyle Diseases

Others

The lifestyle diseases segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Atherosclerosis, heart disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes are all lifestyle diseases, as are diseases linked to smoking and alcohol consumption. Lifestyle and dietary patterns, for example, have distinct and discernible effects on cardiometabolic disease and other metabolic disorders. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 2.8 million people die each year as a result of obesity, and approximately 17 million people die each year as a result of cardiovascular disease. As a result, the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity are the primary driving factors for the market under consideration.

Speak to our Analyst to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/speak-analyst/metabolic-testing-market/7900

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the region, the global metabolic testing market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America is expected to dominate the global metabolic testing market because of the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and metabolic disorders, as well as the development of metabolic testing equipment and devices. Furthermore, the well-established healthcare infrastructure in the North American region is expected to influence market growth during the forecast period.

Due to the presence of key manufacturers and their focus on research and development of novel products, the European metabolic testing market is expected to hold the second largest position in the global metabolic testing market. Additionally, because of the caliber of key decision-makers and their dynamic focus on new product innovation Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period, owing to rising demand for high-quality medical solutions and rising living standards. Furthermore, rising R&D investments in the healthcare industry, aided by government initiatives and private organizations, are expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the growing geriatric population and increasing awareness are boosting the demand for metabolic testing in the region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

To capitalize on available opportunities, market participants employ sustainability strategies such as collaboration, acquisitions, and expansions. They stand to benefit from being able to cater to their specified target bases on both a global and domestic scale.

Some of the key players operating the market global metabolic testing market include:

Cosmed srl

Geratherm Medical AG

General Electric Company

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

MGC Diagnostics Corporation

Microlife Medical Home Solutions, Inc.

Cortex Biophysik GmbH

OSI Systems, Inc.

Korr Medical Technologies, Inc.

AEI Technologies, Inc.

Endurance Company, LLC

CareFusion Corporation

For instance, in 2019, Centogene N.V. introduced CentoMetabolic, a panel for the detection of rare metabolic diseases. a first-line test for the most common genetic metabolic diseases CentoMetabolic, a combination of genetic and biochemical testing, allows for immediate confirmation and, for many diagnoses, a better understanding of the disease's course, enhanced treatment monitoring, and tailored treatment guidance.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL METABOLIC TESTING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing (CPET) Body Composition Analysis Electrocardiogram (ECG) Portable System GLOBAL METABOLIC TESTING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Vo2 Max Analysis Resting Energy Expenditure (REE) Body Composition Analysis Others

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Metabolic Testing Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=tHVgidA3EwK2Dd8RaQcITKSC9EFIhXQFo0HpXoZc&report_id=7900&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/