Global Blinds and Shades Market to Hit $15.1 Bn by 2031: Allied Market Research

Surge in construction of residential and commercial structures to boost the global blinds and shades market trends. Favorable features such as thermal insulation, heat resistance, water resistance, durability, and energy preservation will open new growth avenues for the global market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global Blinds and Shades market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Blinds and Shades market accrued revenue worth $10.5 billion in 2021, and will reach $15.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031. The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of oscillating industry trends, top segments, value chains, major investment business scenarios, regional landscape, and competitive space. The study is a major source of information for giant players, entrepreneurs, owners, and managers in creating new business plans for the future and taking steps to improve their market position. The report demonstrates an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $10.5 Billion Market Size in 2031 $15.1 Billion CAGR 3.8% No. of Pages in Report 198 Segments Covered Product Type, Fabric, Application, and Region. Drivers Surge in construction of residential and commercial structures. Renovation and reconstruction of existing households and commercial properties. Swift urbanization and increase in standard of living. Opportunities Favorable features such as thermal insulation, heat resistance, water resistance, durability, and energy preservation. Restraints Easy availability of substitute products.

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 outbreak interrupted manufacture of various kinds of raw materials due to lockdown, thereby severely impacting the growth of the global blades and shades market.

Lack of availability of workforce and supply chain disruption restricted growth of the global market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report offers an in-depth division of the global Blinds and Shades market based on Product Type, Fabric, Application, and Region. It provides an in-depth investigation of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can get insights into market trends. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in knowing which sub-segments are to be explored for achieving massive growth in the ensuing years.

Based on product type, the roller shades segment contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the overall share of the global Blinds and Shades market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant status during the forecast timeline. However, the roman shades and blinds segment is slated to register the highest CAGR of nearly 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.

In terms of the fabric, the natural segment accounted for the highest share of the global market in 2021, contributing nearly three-fifths of the overall share of the global Blinds and Shades market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2031. Furthermore, the natural segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of nearly 3.9% during the forecast timeframe. The report also includes synthetic segment.

On basis of the application, the residential segment accounted for a major share of the global market in 2021, contributing more than half of the global Blinds and Shades market share. Moreover, the segment is set to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the non-residential segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of nearly 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global Blinds and Shades market share. The region is predicted to continue its market dominance by 2031. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific Blinds and Shades market is set to register the fastest CAGR of 4.0% during the assessment period. The report also includes other regions such as LAMEA, North America, and Europe.



Leading Players:

Major players of the global Blinds and Shades market profiled in the research report include Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Blinds.com, Draper Inc., Hunter Douglas N.V., Lafayette Venetian Blind Inc., Legrand, Royal Blinds LLC, Select Blinds Canada, Spring Window Fashions, LLC, and Vertilux Corporation.

The report evaluates these key participants in the global Blinds and Shades industry. These participants have executed a slew of major business plans such as the extension of the consumer base, technology innovation, strategic partnerships, and collaborations for enhancing penetration of new technologies in the global markets and establishing strong market growth globally. The market study report helps in monitoring the performance of each segment along with examining the effect of new technology launches on the overall market earnings.

