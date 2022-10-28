Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,328 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,272 in the last 365 days.

Koss Corporation Releases First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) (the “Company”), the U.S. based high-fidelity headphone company, has reported its results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Sales for the first quarter of the current fiscal year were $3,354,529, a decline of 23.2% compared to $4,365,067 for the same period in the prior year. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased to $9,944,743, compared to a net loss of $99,359 for the same three-month period one year ago. Basic income per common share for the quarter was $1.09 compared to basic loss per common share of $0.01 for the three-month period one year ago. Diluted income per common share for the quarter was $1.01 compared to diluted loss per common share of $0.01 for the three-month period one year ago.

“Softness in certain of our domestic distributors as a result of tighter inventory management and diminishing COVID stimulus money, coupled with a marked reduction in sales to Europe, drove the decline in overall sales for the quarter,” Michael J. Koss, Chairman and CEO, said today. “Fortunately gains experienced with other US distributors, which nearly doubled over the same period in the prior year, and appreciable growth in our direct-to-consumer (DTC) business helped to offset some of the decline.”

“Gross margins were slightly below the prior year’s first quarter,” Koss continued. “While the mix of sales was favorable with increased higher margin DTC and other US distribution sales, the impact of working through inventory purchased at higher freight rates negatively affected the margins. The Company did benefit from lower freight rates during the quarter as a result of reduced container demand, however, the renewed threat of rail strikes could result in increased future costs.”

About Koss Corporation

Koss Corporation markets a complete line of high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth® speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, wireless headphones, and compact disc recordings of American Symphony Orchestras on the Koss Classics® label.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aims,” "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," “thinks,” "may," "will," “shall,” "should," “could,” “would,” "forecasts," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating forward-looking statements, you should specifically consider various factors that may cause actual results to vary from those contained in the forward-looking statements, such as general economic conditions, inflationary cost environment, supply chain disruption, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical instability and war, consumer demand for the Company's and its customers' products, competitive and technological developments, foreign currency fluctuations, and costs of operations. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or new information. In addition, such uncertainties and other operational matters are discussed further in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


KOSS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

           
           
  Three Months Ended
  September 30
  2022     2021  
Net sales $ 3,354,529     $ 4,365,067  
Cost of goods sold   2,168,305       2,783,230  
Gross profit   1,186,224       1,581,837  
           
Selling, general and administrative expenses   23,670,596       1,780,798  
           
(Loss) from operations   (22,484,372 )     (198,961 )
           
Other income   33,000,000       100,000  
Interest income   27,056       633  
           
Income (loss) before income tax provision   10,542,684       (98,328 )
           
Income tax provision   597,941       1,031  
           
Net income (loss) $ 9,944,743     $ (99,359 )
           
Income (loss) per common share:          
Basic $ 1.09     $ (0.01 )
Diluted $ 1.01     $ (0.01 )
           
Weighted-average number of shares:          
Basic   9,157,284       8,843,946  
Diluted   9,849,043       8,843,946  


   
CONTACT: Michael J. Koss
  Chairman & CEO
  (414) 964-5000
  mjkoss@koss.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Koss Corporation Releases First Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.