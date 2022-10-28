Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size to Hit US$55.6 Billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 15.7% (2021-2026)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Telemedicine Is Expected To Boost The Demand Of Healthcare Cloud Computing Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market size is estimated to reach $55.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Cloud Computing is a particularly created data destination that reduces depository costs and acts as the enterprise transformation platform. Healthcare Cloud Computing involves technology put into use to beat two important industry trials, namely boosting cost-effectiveness and constructing a self-sustaining health ecosystem. The increased adeptness and cost-effectiveness of healthcare-associated applications owing to cloud computing in healthcare is fuelling the growth of the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16779/healthcare-cloud-computing-market.html

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Healthcare Cloud Computing market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Healthcare Cloud Computing Market accounted for the highest revenue share is poised to dominate the market over the period 2021-2026 owing to the U.S. being the market forerunner in healthcare cloud computing, and due to excellent adoption rate of healthcare IT services like SaaS solutions and electronic medical record and continuous financial and supervisory backing from government agencies in the North American region.

2. Healthcare Cloud Computing Market growth is being driven by the advantages of cloud computing in healthcare like cost decrease, healthcare data security, scalability, and disaster recovery facilitated through SaaS solutions and electronic medical records. However, the scarcity of competent consultants in terms of the incapability of obtaining the software firm that does work with this brand spanking new technology, restricted functionality, and security problems in terms of privacy threats are some of the major factors hampering the growth of Healthcare Cloud Computing Market.

3. Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16779

Segmental Analysis:

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Segment Analysis – By Service: The Software as a Service (SaaS) segment held the largest market share in 2020. This growth is owing to the greater acceptance of this model in clinical settings. SaaS involves SaaS solutions comprising services varying from inventory control to web-based email and database processing.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Segment Analysis – By Cloud Deployment Model: The Private Segment held the largest market share in 2020. This growth is owing to the model being greatly secured and regulated by the company. The private model is termed “Internal Cloud” and is a safe platform that only offers access to approved users. Furthermore, the Hybrid segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: This region's growth is owing to the technological advancement in the healthcare industry involving SaaS solutions and electronic medical records, heightening concentration on healthcare digitization, and expanding distribution of cloud-based Health Care Intranet Technologies (HCIT) solutions by healthcare providers to enhance the care procedure.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Healthcare Cloud Computing industry are -

1. CareCloud Corporation

2. Carestream Health

3. ClearDATA

4. IBM Corporation

5. Athenahealth

Click on the following link to buy the Healthcare Cloud Computing market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16779

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. North American Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16775/north-american-healthcare-cloud-computing-market.html

B. Latin American Healthcare IT Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18179/latin-american-healthcare-it-market-research-report-analysis.html