Liquid Makeup Market to Reach USD 10.9 by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.4%, Leading Companies Focus on Strategic Collaborations to Expand their Footprint | By Adroit Market Research

/EIN News/ -- Dallas,Texas, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for liquid makeup is rising along with consumer disposable income. The foundation category leads the liquid makeup market, especially among young adults (18–34), a demographic that is highly conscious of environmental and social issues. The foundation is extremely well-liked by customers because of its benefits and ease of integration with serums and toners. Due to the growth of e-commerce channels, customers may now buy liquid makeup from anywhere in the world. The global liquid makeup industry wad accounted for 7.6 USD billion and it is anticipated that the market will grow to 10.9 USD billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Probiotics and makeup that take into account the microbiome are just two examples of how companies all around the world are using new technologies in their products to increase both their utility and value. The global liquid makeup market's competitors place a high priority on providing goods in visually appealing packaging that is also easy to use and handle. These are raising consumer demand for the products. Due to its small size, ease of storage, and ability to be maintained in a kit or backpack, compact packaging is growing more and more in popularity. Additionally, increasing R&D spending is predicted to support market expansion.

Leading industry players are fast building e-commerce websites in a range of alluring locations because of increased internet usage and consumer need for shopping apps. Along with discounts and other special offers, online businesses provide benefits to their online community members. Along with women, males all across the world are showing interest in beauty and cosmetics. They are making their debut on the liquid makeup market for products for men's grooming. The main factor behind the increase in demand for these products is their versatility, which includes their ability to cover a number of imperfections like acne, scars, dark circles, and discoloration on the face or neck.

Liquid Makeup Market Product Type Overview

Foundation

Concealer

Powder

Primer

Liquid Makeup Market Distribution channel Overview

Offline

Online

Liquid Makeup Market Application area Overview

Eyes

Lips

Face

Others

The foundation segment was dominated by the highest revenue share of the global liquid makeup market in 2021. The increase in the adoption of organic raw materials along with the rising number of manufacturers providing a high range of liquid-based products is driving demand for the liquid foundation segment. The use of liquid foundation offers the consumer full coverage over the powder formulation. Likewise, the base of the liquid foundation majorly usually contains a mixture of silicone and water enabling the consumer to get an even tone to the face.

The Asia Pacific region is dominated by the highest market share in 2021. This is owing to the maximum number of makeup products consumed across the United States region. Likewise, the consumption of chemical-free products is highly demanding in the US as compared to other nations owing to the rising user awareness of organic products. Furthermore, it is expected that the region’s demand for liquid makeup will grow owing to the raised significance of adopting a trendy makeup appearance.

In September 2020, Maybelline New York introduced Falsies Lash Lift Mascara replacing lash treatments. Falsies Lash Lift Mascara is one of the inventive mascaras which quickly add impressive volume and length to the lashes.

Liquid Makeup Market Regional Overview

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

• Mexico

• Brazil

• Rest of South America

Middle East and South Africa

