Superdisintegrants Market Size to Hit US$571.7 Million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% (2022-2027)

Pharmaceutical Tableting Based On Functionalized Nanocellulose Hydrogels is Therefore Fueling The Growth Of Superdisintegrants Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Superdisintegrants Market size is estimated to reach $571.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Superdisintegrants are applied as a structural weakener for the disintegrable solid dosage forms. Superdisintegrants are the class of disintegrants that have been demonstrated to be efficient at excipient concentrations as reduced as 2% to 10% in comparison with conventional disintegrant starches, which may require concentrations as great as 20% (Augsburger et al. 2007). The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Superdisintegrants market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America (Superdisintegrants market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the great industrialization fueling the production of pharmaceuticals in the region.

2. The Superdisintegrants Market growth is being driven by the surging inclusion of Superdisintegrants in solid dosage forms like capsules or tablets. However, the concern associated with safety and quality is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Superdisintegrants Market.

3. The Superdisintegrants Market Detailed Analysis on the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market would be provided in the Superdisintegrants Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Superdisintegrants Market Segment Analysis - by Product Type: Furthermore, the Natural Superdisintegrants segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring benefits of natural superdisintegrants like ispaghulla, gellan gum, fenugreek seed mucilage and gum karaya over Synthetic Superdisintegrants, like biodegradability, chemical inertness and non-toxicity.

Superdisintegrants Market Segment Analysis - by Formulation: Tablets and capsules have fast-dissolving dosage forms. The superdisintegrants like sodium starch glycolate as excipients included in instant discharge and oral dispersible tablet formulations at low concentrations are further propelling the growth of this segment.

Superdisintegrants Market Segment Analysis - by Geography: The growth of this region is owing to the presence of key players like Ashland Global Holdings Inc., in the North American region. The well-entrenched healthcare infrastructure is further propelling the growth of the Superdisintegrants Industry, thereby contributing to the Superdisintegrants Industry Outlook, in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Superdisintegrants industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

3. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

4. Roquette Freres

5. DFE Pharma

