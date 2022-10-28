Submit Release
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter 2022 Results With Earnings Per Share Increasing By 10% On a Year-Over-Year Basis

/EIN News/ -- Robust Quarterly Loan Originations and Net Interest Margin Expansion Drive Net Interest Income Growth

Deposit Costs Remain Well Controlled

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $37.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, or $0.98 per diluted common share, compared to $36.7 million, or $0.94 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $36.6 million, or $0.89 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Kevin M. O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “During the third quarter, we had robust loan originations resulting in another quarter of record loan growth of over $450 million. The high level of non-interest-bearing deposits on our balance sheet allowed us to keep our deposit costs well contained. Strong growth in average earning assets and net interest margin expansion resulted in quarterly net interest income surpassing $100 million. We continue to prioritize prudent expense management as demonstrated by a core efficiency ratio of 47% on a year-to-date basis.”

Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2022 Included:

  • Total loans held for investment, net, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, increased by 19% on an annualized basis versus the linked quarter;
  • The net interest margin expanded by 9 basis points versus the linked quarter;
  • The cost of deposits remained well-controlled; on a linked quarter basis, the cost of deposits increased by only 23 basis points compared to the 150 basis points change in the Federal Funds rate between July and September;
  • Credit quality continues to be strong with non-performing assets and loans 90 days past due and accruing remaining stable and representing only 0.34% of total assets as of September 30, 2022; and
  • The Company repurchased 200,346 shares of its common stock, which represented approximately 0.5% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the period, at a weighted-average price of $30.97 per share.

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $100.4 million compared to $93.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $94.8 million for the third quarter of 2021.

The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported net interest margin (“NIM”) and adjusted NIM excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion on the loan portfolio.

                     
(Dollars in thousands)   Q3 2022   Q2 2022   Q3 2021  
Net interest income   $ 100,438     $ 93,512   $ 94,828    
Purchase accounting accretion on loans ("PAA")     (57 )     117     (2,541 )  
Adjusted net interest income excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP)   $ 100,381     $ 93,629   $ 92,287    
                     
Average interest-earning assets   $ 11,782,361     $ 11,412,350   $ 11,765,298    
                     
NIM (1)     3.38   %     3.29 %   3.20   %
Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP) (2)     3.38   %     3.29 %   3.11   %

(1)   NIM represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2)   Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes net interest income on PAA loans divided by average interest-earning assets.

Loan Portfolio

The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”)(1) on the total loan portfolio was 4.33% at September 30, 2022, a 39 basis point increase compared to the ending WAR on the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2022.

Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the period ended as indicated.

                                 
    September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021  
($ in thousands)      Balance      WAR      Balance      WAR      Balance      WAR  
Loans held for investment balances at period end:                                
Commercial and industrial ("C&I")   $ 900,768   5.90 %   $ 941,944   4.97 % $ 878,332   4.10 %
Owner-occupied commercial real estate     1,090,417   4.69     1,043,184   4.20     966,895   4.11  
Business loans     1,991,185   5.24     1,985,128   4.57     1,845,227   4.11  
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment     722,081   3.77     691,586   3.60     683,665   3.68  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3)     3,968,244   3.83     3,654,164   3.62     3,468,262   3.57  
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate     3,174,102   4.33     3,048,188   3.89     2,847,793   3.70  
Acquisition, development, and construction     241,019   6.75     252,108   5.41     285,379   4.69  
Other loans     8,927   7.29     10,789   7.16     20,462   4.97  
Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans     10,105,558   4.33     9,641,963   3.95     9,150,788   3.76  
PPP loans     11,383   1.00     18,944   1.00     134,083   1.00  
Total loans held for investment, including PPP loans   $ 10,116,941   4.33 %   $ 9,660,907   3.94 % $ 9,284,871   3.72 %

(1)  Weighted average rate is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total amount of loans in the category.
(2)  Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(3)  While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

Outlined below are the loan originations, excluding PPP loans, for the quarter ended as indicated.

($ in millions)   Q3 2022   Q2 2022      Q3 2021
Loan originations, excluding PPP loans   $ 800.9     $ 901.5     $ 464.5  


Deposits

Total average deposits for the third quarter were $10.6 billion, compared to $10.3 billion for the second quarter. The cost of deposits increased by 23 basis points on a linked quarter basis. CEO O’Connor stated, “Despite the significant increase in interest rates, we grew average deposit balances on a linked quarter basis, maintained our non-interest bearing deposit ratio at approximately 37% and kept overall deposits costs relatively well-contained.”

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $9.4 million during the third quarter of 2022, $12.1 million during the second quarter of 2022, and $9.7 million during the third quarter of 2021. Included in non-interest income during the third quarter of 2022 was a $1.4 million gain on the sale of a branch property. Included in non-interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $2.2 million of income related to mortality proceeds from a death claim. Excluding the net gain on sale of securities and other assets, adjusted non-interest income was $8.0 million during the third quarter of 2022 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $48.3 million during the third quarter of 2022, $51.8 million during the second quarter of 2022, and $56.8 million during the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, branch restructuring, severance expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and amortization of other intangible assets, adjusted non-interest expense was $47.9 million during the third quarter of 2022, $48.5 million during the second quarter of 2022, and $49.1 million during the third quarter of 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.54% during the third quarter of 2022, compared to 1.71% during the linked quarter and 1.80% for the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, branch restructuring, severance expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and amortization of other intangible assets, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.53% during the third quarter of 2022, compared to 1.60% during the linked quarter and 1.56% for the third quarter of 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The efficiency ratio was 44.0% during the third quarter of 2022, compared to 49.1% during the linked quarter and 54.3% during the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, branch restructuring, severance expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets, and gain on sale of securities and other assets, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 44.2% during the third quarter of 2022, compared to 45.9% during the linked quarter and 46.9% during the third quarter of 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Income Tax Expense

The reported effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 28.1%, compared to 28.4% for the second quarter of 2022, and 27.5% for the third quarter of 2021.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans at September 30, 2022 were $41.1 million, or 0.41% of total loans.

A credit loss provision of $6.6 million was recorded during the third quarter of 2022, compared to a credit loss provision of $44 thousand during the second quarter of 2022, and a credit loss recovery of $5.2 million during the third quarter of 2021. The credit loss provision for the third quarter was primarily associated with changes to the forecasted macroeconomic conditions used in the Bank’s allowance for credit loss model.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.81% at September 30, 2022 as compared to 0.82% at June 30, 2022 and 0.88% at September 30, 2021.

Capital Management

The Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of September 30, 2022.

CEO O’Connor commented, “During the third quarter, we continued to execute on our share repurchase program and we repurchased $6.2 million of common stock. On a year-to-date basis we have repurchased approximately $46.5 million of common stock, representing approximately 4% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the year. Our regulatory capital ratios, which exclude the impact of the accumulated other comprehensive loss component of stockholders’ equity, continue to be very strong. Our solid asset quality metrics and internal stress testing analyses continue to provide support for growing our balance sheet and future capital return to shareholders.”

Dividends per common share were $0.24 during the third quarter of 2022.

Book value per common share was $26.55 at September 30, 2022 compared to $26.41 at June 30, 2022. Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $22.34 at September 30, 2022 compared to $22.20 at June 30, 2022. Excluding the impact of AOCI, the adjusted tangible common book value per share was $24.75 at September 30, 2022 compared to $24.01 at June 30, 2022 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Earnings Call Information

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, October 28, 2022, during which CEO O’Connor will discuss the Company’s third quarter 2022 financial performance, with a question-and-answer session to follow.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast (listen only) and archived for a period of one year at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/927279052.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in for Live Call:

United States: 
International:
Access code:
 1-844-200-6205
+1-929-526-1599
728364
   

Telephone Replay:

A recording will be available until Friday, November 11, 2022.

United States: 
International:
Access code:		 1-866-813-9403
+44-204-525-0658
471079
   

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $12.8 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island(1).

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks less than $20 billion in assets.

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as “annualized," “anticipate," "believe," “continue,” "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," “likely,” "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may affect demand for our products and reduce interest margins and the value of our investments; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company; changes in the quality and composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios or unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses may negatively affect the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; and litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict what effects the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. The pandemic and related local and national economic disruption may, among other effects, result in a decline in demand for our products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; branch closures, work stoppages and unavailability of personnel; and increased cybersecurity risks, as employees work remotely. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and updates set forth in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

   
Contact: Avinash Reddy  
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer  
718-782-6200 extension 5909  



DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)

       September 30,       June 30,       December 31, 
    2022   2022   2021
Assets:                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 312,996     $ 281,487     $ 393,722  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     962,927       1,007,757       1,563,711  
Securities held-to-maturity     591,403       579,965       179,309  
Loans held for sale     289       530       5,493  
Loans held for investment, net:                   
C&I     900,768       941,944       867,542  
Owner-occupied commercial real estate     1,090,417       1,043,184       1,030,240  
Total business loans     1,991,185       1,985,128       1,897,782  
One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment     722,081       691,586       669,282  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (1)(2)     3,968,244       3,654,164       3,356,346  
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate     3,174,102       3,048,188       2,915,708  
Acquisition, development, and construction     241,019       252,108       322,628  
Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans     11,383       18,944       66,017  
Other loans     8,927       10,789       16,898  
Allowance for credit losses     (81,935 )     (79,426 )     (83,853 )
Total loans held for investment, net     10,035,006       9,581,481       9,160,808  
Premises and fixed assets, net     47,406       48,686       50,368  
Premises held for sale           556       556  
Restricted stock     65,656       42,110       37,732  
Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI")     331,105       328,928       295,789  
Goodwill     155,797       155,797       155,797  
Other intangible assets     6,915       7,346       8,362  
Operating lease assets     57,916       59,511       64,258  
Derivative assets     162,679       106,917       45,086  
Accrued interest receivable     41,567       38,382       40,149  
Other assets     114,241       107,632       65,224  
Total assets   $ 12,885,903     $ 12,347,085     $ 12,066,364  
Liabilities:                   
Non-interest-bearing checking   $ 3,830,676     $ 3,839,724     $ 3,920,423  
Interest-bearing checking     936,082       870,974       905,717  
Savings     2,237,409       2,011,609       1,158,040  
Money market     2,553,729       2,884,382       3,621,552  
Certificates of deposit     930,774       959,312       853,242  
Total deposits     10,488,670       10,566,001       10,458,974  
FHLBNY advances     620,000       100,000       25,000  
Other short-term borrowings     2,124       2,162       1,862  
Subordinated debt, net     200,305       200,327       197,096  
Derivative cash collateral     158,200       115,790       4,550  
Operating lease liabilities     60,252       61,850       66,103  
Derivative liabilities     144,343       93,420       40,728  
Other liabilities     71,218       67,013       79,431  
Total liabilities     11,745,112       11,206,563       10,873,744  
Stockholders' equity:                   
Preferred stock, Series A     116,569       116,569       116,569  
Common stock     416       416       416  
Additional paid-in capital     495,232       495,266       494,125  
Retained earnings     733,783       705,371       654,726  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes     (93,036 )     (69,950 )     (6,181 )
Unearned equity awards     (9,177 )     (10,260 )     (7,842 )
Treasury stock, at cost     (102,996 )     (96,890 )     (59,193 )
Total stockholders' equity     1,140,791       1,140,522       1,192,620  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 12,885,903     $ 12,347,085     $ 12,066,364  

(1)  Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(2)  While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.



DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
       September 30,       June 30,       September 30,       September 30,       September 30, 
    2022   2022   2021   2022   2021
Interest income:                                     
Loans   $ 106,306     $ 93,102     $ 94,045     $ 285,828     $ 269,715  
Securities     7,374       7,067       6,030       21,572       15,537  
Other short-term investments     847       741       583       1,956       2,562  
Total interest income     114,527       100,910       100,658       309,356       287,814  
Interest expense:                                      
Deposits and escrow     10,154       3,731       3,565       16,416       13,666  
Borrowed funds     3,483       3,573       2,265       9,334       8,225  
Derivative cash collateral     452       94             547        
Total interest expense     14,089       7,398       5,830       26,297       21,891  
Net interest income     100,438       93,512       94,828       283,059       265,923  
Provision (credit) for credit losses     6,587       44       (5,187 )     5,039       6,344  
Net interest income after provision (credit)     93,851       93,468       100,015       278,020       259,579  
Non-interest income:                                      
Service charges and other fees     3,866       4,337       4,581       12,261       11,377  
Title fees     474       683       482       1,578       1,603  
Loan level derivative income     549       1,685       445       2,240       2,796  
BOLI income     2,177       4,143       2,249       8,159       5,181  
Gain on sale of SBA loans     211       723       348       1,176       1,485  
Gain on sale of PPP loans                             20,697  
Gain on sale of residential loans     54       191       304       393       1,533  
Net gain on equity securities                             131  
Net gain on sale of securities and other assets     1,397                   1,397       730  
Loss on termination of derivatives                             (16,505 )
Other     634       362       1,319       1,485       2,861  
Total non-interest income     9,362       12,124       9,728       28,689       31,889  
Non-interest expense:                                      
Salaries and employee benefits     29,188       28,454       28,276       88,476       80,693  
Severance           2,193             2,193       1,875  
Occupancy and equipment     7,884       7,396       7,814       22,864       22,913  
Data processing costs     3,434       3,913       3,573       11,152       12,132  
Marketing     1,531       1,515       1,054       4,341       2,702  
Professional services     2,116       2,028       2,751       6,238       7,154  
Federal deposit insurance premiums     800       1,150       1,173       3,100       3,046  
Loss on extinguishment of debt           740             740       1,751  
Curtailment loss                             1,543  
Merger expenses and transaction costs                 2,472             42,250  
Branch restructuring                 4,518             6,177  
Amortization of other intangible assets     431       430       715       1,447       1,907  
Other     2,918       4,019       4,437       9,477       10,327  
Total non-interest expense     48,302       51,838       56,783       150,028       194,470  
Income before taxes     54,911       53,754       52,960       156,681       96,998  
Income tax expense     15,430       15,269       14,565       44,184       28,359  
Net income     39,481       38,485       38,395       112,497       68,639  
Preferred stock dividends     1,822       1,822       1,822       5,465       5,465  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 37,659     $ 36,663     $ 36,573     $ 107,032     $ 63,174  
Earnings per common share ("EPS"):                                      
Basic   $ 0.98     $ 0.94     $ 0.89     $ 2.74     $ 1.62  
Diluted   $ 0.98     $ 0.94     $ 0.89     $ 2.74     $ 1.62  
                                     
Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS     38,165,681       38,631,683       40,426,161       38,678,894       38,574,857  



DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

                                 
    At or For the Three Months Ended   At or For the Nine Months Ended  
       September 30,       June 30,       September 30,       September 30,       September 30,   
    2022   2022   2021   2022   2021  
Per Share Data:                                
Reported EPS (Diluted)   $ 0.98   $ 0.94   $ 0.89   $ 2.74   $ 1.62  
Cash dividends paid per common share     0.24     0.24     0.24     0.72     0.72  
Book value per common share     26.55     26.41     26.64     26.55     26.64  
Tangible common book value per share (1)     22.34     22.20     22.60     22.34     22.60  
Tangible common book value per share excluding AOCI (1)     24.75     24.01     22.63     24.75     22.63  
Common shares outstanding     38,572     38,769     40,715     38,572     40,715  
Dividend payout ratio     24.49 %     25.53 %   26.97 %   26.28 %   44.44 %
                                 
Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):                                 
Return on average assets     1.26 %     1.27 %   1.22 %   1.22 %   0.76 %
Return on average equity     13.56     13.44     12.69     12.83     8.00  
Return on average tangible common equity (1)     17.15     17.08     15.96     16.20     9.84  
Net interest margin     3.38     3.29     3.20     3.29     3.15  
Non-interest expense to average assets     1.54     1.71     1.80     1.63     2.16  
Efficiency ratio (1)     44.0     49.1     54.3     48.1     65.3  
Effective tax rate     28.10     28.41     27.50     28.20     29.24  
                                 
Balance Sheet Data:                                 
Average assets   $ 12,550,626   $ 12,121,949   $ 12,584,372   $ 12,292,051   $ 12,009,522  
Average interest-earning assets     11,782,361     11,412,350     11,765,298     11,511,149     11,277,257  
Average tangible common equity (1)     885,182     865,329     929,131     889,044     873,481  
Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period     96.5     91.4     87.0     96.5     87.0  
                                 
Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated: (3)                                 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     6.77 %     7.07 %   7.54 %            
Tangible common equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (1)     7.45     7.60     7.55              
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)     7.69     8.02     8.50              
Tangible equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (1)     8.36     8.55     8.51              
Tier 1 common equity ratio     9.13     9.28     9.92              
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     10.25     10.44     11.17              
Total risk-based capital ratio     12.98     13.26     14.13              
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.61     8.71     8.37              
CRE consolidated concentration ratio (2)     555     534     516              
Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans     0.81     0.82     0.88              
Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans     199.45     218.80     238.84              
                                 

(1)  See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets.
(2)  The CRE consolidated concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. September 30, 2022 amounts are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.
(3)  September 30, 2022 amounts are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.



DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands)

    Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
                Average               Average               Average
    Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/
    Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost
Assets:                                                         
Interest-earning assets:                                                         
Real estate loans   $ 8,981,848   $ 92,309   4.08 %     $ 8,532,979   $ 81,454   3.83 %   $ 8,289,973   $ 78,820   3.77 %
Commercial and industrial loans     940,628     13,837   5.84       935,813     11,503   4.93       1,134,980     14,786   5.17  
Other loans     10,566     160   6.01       11,571     145   5.03       21,391     439   8.14  
Securities     1,666,398     7,374   1.76       1,695,702     7,067   1.67       1,438,348     6,030   1.66  
Other short-term investments     182,921     847   1.84       236,285     741   1.26       880,606     583   0.26  
Total interest-earning assets     11,782,361     114,527   3.86 %       11,412,350     100,910   3.55 %     11,765,298     100,658   3.39 %
Non-interest-earning assets     768,265                   709,599                 819,074            
Total assets   $ 12,550,626                 $ 12,121,949               $ 12,584,372            
                                                       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                                                         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                         
Interest-bearing checking   $ 833,386   $ 970   0.46 %     $ 858,402   $ 604   0.28 %   $ 1,000,435   $ 388   0.15 %
Money market     2,651,459     2,046   0.31       3,148,472     1,240   0.16       3,698,124     1,467   0.16  
Savings     2,243,887     4,951   0.88       1,509,776     859   0.23       1,335,310     170   0.05  
Certificates of deposit     988,827     2,187   0.88       827,286     1,028   0.50       1,138,853     1,540   0.54  
Total interest-bearing deposits     6,717,559     10,154   0.60       6,343,936     3,731   0.24       7,172,722     3,565   0.20  
FHLBNY advances     166,739     430   1.02       79,176     172   0.87       25,000     59   0.94  
Subordinated debt, net     200,320     2,553   5.06       273,470     3,309   4.85       197,172     2,206   4.44  
Other short-term borrowings     75,975     500   2.61       54,229     92   0.68       2,290        
Total borrowings     443,034     3,483   3.12       406,875     3,573   3.52       224,462     2,265   4.00  
Derivative cash collateral     111,325     452   1.61       98,995     94   0.38       1,695        
Total interest-bearing liabilities     7,271,918     14,089   0.77 %       6,849,806     7,398   0.43 %     7,398,879     5,830   0.31 %
Non-interest-bearing checking     3,894,093                   3,935,765                 3,787,928            
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities     219,883                   191,066                 186,977            
Total liabilities     11,385,894                   10,976,637                 11,373,784            
Stockholders' equity     1,164,732                   1,145,312                 1,210,588            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 12,550,626                 $ 12,121,949               $ 12,584,372            
Net interest income          $ 100,438                $ 93,512               $ 94,828      
Net interest rate spread                 3.09 %                 3.12 %               3.08 %
Net interest margin                 3.38 %                 3.29 %                 3.20 %
Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts)   $ 10,611,652   $ 10,154   0.38 %     $ 10,279,701   $ 3,731   0.15 %   $ 10,960,650   $ 3,565   0.13 %



DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)

       At or For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,       June 30,       September 30, 
Asset Quality Detail   2022   2022   2021
Non-performing loans ("NPLs") (1)                   
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment   $ 3,219     $ 3,128     $ 4,938  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use                 859  
Commercial real estate     7,673       5,020       4,122  
Acquisition, development, and construction     657       657        
C&I     29,532       27,365       23,727  
Other           131       374  
Total Non-accrual loans   $ 41,081     $ 36,301     $ 34,020  
Total Non-performing assets ("NPAs")   $ 41,081     $ 36,301     $ 34,020  
                   
Loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent")                   
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment   $     $ 341     $ 5,021  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use                  
Commercial real estate                 1,004  
Acquisition, development, and construction                  
C&I     2,781       24       257  
Other                  
90+ Delinquent   $ 2,781     $ 365     $ 6,282  
                   
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent   $ 43,862     $ 36,666     $ 40,302  
                   
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets     0.34 %     0.30 %     0.33 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) ("NCOs")   $ 3,932     $ 555     $ 4,191  
NCOs / Average loans (1)     0.16 %     0.02 %     0.18 %

(1)  Calculated based on annualized NCOs to average loans, excluding loans held for sale.    



DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with the Company’s February 2021 merger with Bridge Bancorp, Inc., as well as a gain on sale of a branch property, branch restructuring, gain on sale of PPP loans, severance, and loss on extinguishment of debt:  

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
       September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,  
    2022   2022   2021   2022   2021  
Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders                                
Reported net income available to common stockholders   $ 37,659     $ 36,663     $ 36,573     $ 107,032     $ 63,174    
Adjustments to net income (1):                                 
Provision for credit losses - Non-PCD loans (double-count)                             20,278    
Gain on sale of PPP loans                             (20,697 )  
Net gain on sale of securities and other assets     (1,397 )                 (1,397 )     (710 )  
Loss on termination of derivatives                             16,505    
Severance           2,193             2,193       1,875    
Loss on extinguishment of debt           740             740       1,751    
Curtailment loss                             1,543    
Merger expenses and transaction costs (2)                 2,472             42,250    
Branch restructuring                 4,518             6,177    
Income tax effect of adjustments and other tax adjustments     440       (295 )     (2,191 )     145       (19,187 )  
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)   $ 36,702     $ 39,301     $ 41,372     $ 108,713     $ 112,959    
                                 
Adjusted Ratios (Based upon non-GAAP as calculated above)                                
Adjusted EPS (Diluted)   $ 0.95     $ 1.01     $ 1.01     $ 2.78     $ 2.90    
Adjusted return on average assets     1.23   %     1.36   %   1.37   %   1.24   %   1.31   %
Adjusted return on average equity     13.23       14.36       14.27       13.02       13.80    
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity     16.72       18.30       18.02       16.45       17.44    
Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets     1.53       1.60       1.56       1.58       1.54    
Adjusted efficiency ratio     44.2       45.9       46.9       46.9       47.4    

(1)  Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's statutory tax rate of approximately 31% unless otherwise noted.
(2)  Certain merger expenses and transaction costs are non-taxable expense.


The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
 		 
       September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,  
    2022   2022   2021   2022   2021  
Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported   1.54   %   1.71   %   1.80   %   1.63   %   2.16   %
Loss on extinguishment of debt       (0.03 )       (0.01 )   (0.02 )  
Curtailment loss                   (0.02 )  
Severance       (0.07 )       (0.02 )   (0.02 )  
Merger expenses and transaction costs           (0.08 )       (0.47 )  
Branch restructuring           (0.14 )       (0.07 )  
Amortization of other intangible assets   (0.01 )   (0.01 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )  
Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)   1.53     1.60     1.56     1.58     1.54    


The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
       September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,  
    2022   2022   2021   2022   2021  
Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1)        44.0   %     49.1   %   54.3   %   48.1   %     65.3   %
Non-interest expense - as reported   $ 48,302     $ 51,838     $ 56,783     $ 150,028     $ 194,470    
Severance           (2,193 )           (2,193 )     (1,875 )  
Merger expenses and transaction costs                 (2,472 )           (42,250 )  
Branch restructuring                 (4,518 )           (6,177 )  
Loss on extinguishment of debt           (740 )           (740 )     (1,751 )  
Curtailment loss                             (1,543 )  
Amortization of other intangible assets     (431 )     (430 )     (715 )     (1,447 )     (1,907 )  
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)   $ 47,871     $ 48,475     $ 49,078     $ 145,648     $ 138,967    
Net interest income - as reported   $ 100,438     $ 93,512     $ 94,828     $ 283,059     $ 265,923    
Non-interest income - as reported   $ 9,362     $ 12,124     $ 9,728     $ 28,689     $ 31,889    
Gain on sale of PPP loans                             (20,697 )  
Net gain on sale of securities and other assets     (1,397 )                 (1,397 )     (710 )  
Loss on termination of derivatives                             16,505    
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)   $ 7,965     $ 12,124     $ 9,728     $ 27,292     $ 26,987    
Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   $ 108,403     $ 105,636     $ 104,556     $ 310,351     $ 292,910    
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2)     44.2   %     45.9   %   46.9   %   46.9   %     47.4   %

(1)  The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.
(2)  The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.


The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):

       September 30,       June 30,       September 30,   
    2022   2022   2021  
Reconciliation of Tangible Assets:                    
Total assets   $ 12,885,903     $ 12,347,085     $ 12,364,381    
Goodwill     (155,797 )     (155,797 )     (155,339 )  
Other intangible assets     (6,915 )     (7,346 )     (9,077 )  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 12,723,191     $ 12,183,942     $ 12,199,965    
                     
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated:                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,140,791     $ 1,140,522     $ 1,201,117    
Goodwill     (155,797 )     (155,797 )     (155,339 )  
Other intangible assets     (6,915 )     (7,346 )     (9,077 )  
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)     978,079       977,379       1,036,701    
Preferred stock, net     (116,569 )     (116,569 )     (116,569 )  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 861,510     $ 860,810     $ 920,132    
                     
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 861,510     $ 860,810     $ 920,132    
AOCI, net of deferred taxes     93,036       69,950       1,042    
Tangible common equity excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)   $ 954,546     $ 930,760     $ 921,174    
                     
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)   $ 978,079     $ 977,379     $ 1,036,701    
AOCI, net of deferred taxes     93,036       69,950       1,042    
Tangible equity excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)   $ 1,071,115     $ 1,047,329     $ 1,037,743    
                     
Common shares outstanding     38,572       38,769       40,715    
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     6.77   %     7.07   %   7.54   %
Tangible common equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     7.45       7.60       7.55    
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     7.69       8.02       8.50    
Tangible equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     8.36       8.55       8.51    
                     
Book value per share   $ 26.55     $ 26.41     $ 26.64    
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)     22.34       22.20       22.60    
Tangible common book value per share excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)     24.75       24.01       22.63    

