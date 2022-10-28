Global Televisions Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Televisions Global Market Report 2022-Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Televisions Global Market Report 2022”, the TV market grew from $80.14 billion in 2021 to $82.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The televisions market size is expected to grow to $86.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.3%. The rise in disposable incomes was a major driver of the televisions market.

Key Trends In The Televisions Market

The demand for Ultra HD televisions is increasing rapidly, as they are energy efficient and offer high quality images. Ultra HD televisions include 4K and 8K UHDs that have an aspect ratio of 16:9 or wider, and also present a minimum resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. The transition from traditional CRT and LCD TVs to ultra-HD TVs has been fast owing to brisk pace in technological advances.

Overview Of The Televisions Market

The televisions market consists of sales of televisions and related services used for entertainment, information and education purpose. A television is a visual image and sound transmission system replicated on screens, primarily used to broadcast entertainment, data, and education programs.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type: Smart, Traditional

By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Others

By Technology: LCD, LED, OLED, QLED

By Screen Size: Below 32 Inches, 32 to 45 Inches, 46 to 55 Inches, 56 to 65 Inches, Above 65 Inches

By Geography: The global TV market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Samsung, LG, Sony, Hisense, TCL, Philips, Vizio, Toshiba, Skyworth, RCA, and Magnavox.

