Norsk Hydro: Primary insider purchases ADRs

Director of the Board of Directors in Norsk Hydro ASA, Peter Kukielski, has on October 27, 2022 purchased 5,000 American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Hydro at USD 6.55 per ADR.

New holding for Peter Kukielski is 8,000 ADRs.

The ADRs were purchased on OTCQX.

Line Haugetraa

Head of Investor Relations

+4741406376

line.haugetraa@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





Attachment