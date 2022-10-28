MP Home Collection Sets the Highest Sales Record Sold for Single Family Home in Bogota New Jersey

MP Home Collection has garnered several accolades in the real estate profession. Through the years, the company has managed to break records and shatter ceilings in the world of real estate. Built with a solid team of renowned real estate professionals, the esteemed real estate firm recently bagged yet another achievement in the books by selling the highest-sold single-family home in Bogota, New Jersey, up to 2021.

MP Home Collection is led by its firebrand team leader Maikol Puebla. Much of the premier real estate group’s success can be attributed to Maikol’s unrelenting passion for his craft and his seasoned tenure in the market. With over seven years of experience in the real estate industry, the prestigious team leader has sold over $100 Million worth of real estate through a breadth of industry knowledge that has allowed him to serve both sellers and buyers.

Maikol Puebla has won the prestigious Realtor’s circle of excellence award for three years running. He is a Certified Christie’s luxury specialist who has led his team to set sales records in Hudson County, Bergen County, and Essex County. Building a pristine reputation for his team and himself, Maikol is well-known for being the hardest-working realtor in Hudson County.

Hyperfocused on high-quality service and client satisfaction, the visionary entrepreneur is guided by a simple principle that Christie's International Real Estate's CEO Ilija Pavlovic passed on: “luxury is a level of service, not a price point.” Maikol Puebla's real estate group, MP Home Collection, has achieved a massive 5-star Zillow review rating of 100%, further proving that every client who has trusted their services has received successful results.

“Being knowledgeable is the foundation of my business. I take pride in walking in a room full of agents and being the most knowledgeable about my industry. I am also a results-driven individual. The numbers me and my team have been able to accomplish, in particular in North Bergen, New Jersey, are record-breaking and are a testament to our commitment to perfection,” proudly shared Maikol Puebla.

Potential home sellers and buyers in Northern New Jersey have greatly benefited from the remarkable services MP Home Collection offers. Setting the gold standard for realtors everywhere, Maikol Puebla has achieved so much in the industry, and he isn’t showing signs of slowing down any time soon.

Other notable achievements made by MP Home Collection include the 2021 sales record for highest residential sales in North Bergen, New Jersey, which was valued at $1.7 Million and $2.2 Million, the #3 Highest sold volume at their Hoboken Office, and the 2021 sales record for highest sold single family home in Bogota, New Jersey.

Ultimately, passion, dedication, and commitment are the key factors contributing to the remarkable success of Maikol Puebla and his team of experts. “I do not take it lightly when someone gives me an opportunity to assist with selling or purchasing their property. It is a monumental task, and I treat it as such.”

