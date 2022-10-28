Submit Release
Vitrolife's CEO has purchased shares

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitrolife's CEO Thomas Axelsson has today acquired 12,000 shares worth 2,124,000 MSEK. The total holdings of shares amount to 25,000.

The transaction will be reported to The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) according to current regulations.

Gothenburg, October 28, 2022
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Thomas Axelsson, CEO

This information is information that Vitrolife AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10.45 am CET on October 28, 2022.

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

