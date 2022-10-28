A Unique Opportunity to Understand the Startup Ecosystem in Tokyo

Tokyo Metropolitan Government, in collaboration with New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), is organizing the webinar 'Tokyo: Innovation is Everywhere' to encourage tech startups in various countries to explore business expansion opportunities in Tokyo.

Under the theme of "Innovation" outstanding organizations and companies that are engaging in cultivating open innovation and supporting startups around the world and NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Inc., which is well versed in business innovation in Tokyo will be invited to discuss Tokyo's attractiveness as a business city.

The Asian megacity Tokyo continues to retain its number one world ranking for its GDP as a city. An intermingling of cultures is an appeal of Tokyo. Even on the business side, Tokyo proactively receives startups from overseas, and investments are also actively carried out. To expand one's business through the shortest path amid the business customs of Tokyo, where relationships of mutual trust are essential, collaborations with local startup ecosystems are indispensable.

At this event, Mr. JF Gauthier, Founder & CEO of Startup Genome, who is well versed in the growth of startups, will be invited to introduce the evolution of Tokyo's startup ecosystem. Ms. Daria Siegel, Vice President of NYCEDC, will also talk about how to effectively use it, and disclose the secrets of business success overseas.

Furthermore, Tokyo based Program Director Mr. Komura Ryusuke from Venture Café, which provides bases for startup communities across the world, will join Ms. Fariza Abidova, the co-founder of Trusted Corporation, an international company doing business in Tokyo, to hold a panel discussion on how to really use the startup ecosystem in Tokyo.

In the second half of the seminar, a presentation will be given by NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Inc., which has been managing a corporate venture fund for over 10 years and has invested in cutting-edge companies around the world.

Mr. Kimura Yuichi, director of the company, will talk about the open innovation environment provided by Tokyo's CVC, as well as the current state of the startup investment.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government provides a wide range of support to foreign companies and entrepreneurs from Japan and abroad in order to realize “Tokyo, the most business-friendly city in the world”. If you are a foreign startup that is considering moving into Tokyo, please come and participate in this event.

“Tokyo : Innovation is everywhere”

Date: October 27th, 2022(EDT)

Time: 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM (EDT)

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6216666966021/WN_Q2AW5iYMTZicuXZoOaC3dQ

Key Sessions:

The necessary ecosystem to generate innovation (Panel Discussion)



- FUJITA Megumi, Director for Attraction of Foreign Companies, Tokyo Metropolitan Government

- Daria SIEGEL, Vice President, New York City Economic Development Corporation

- JF Gauthier (Moderator), Founder & CEO, Startup Genome

The keys to success: case studies of personnel and companies expanding business in Tokyo (Panel Discussion)

- Fariza ABIDOVA, Co-founder, Trusted Corporation

- KOMURA Ryusuke, Program Director, Venture Café Tokyo

Open-innovation by major Japanese CVCs (Presentation)



- KIMURA Yuichi, Investment & Business Development Director, NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Inc.

Media Contact

Invest Tokyo

PR Team

Japan