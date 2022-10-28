Author Cheryl Batavia urges readers to observe animals in her engaging book "Hanging Out with Wild Animals"

With vivid photos of animals readers might not otherwise usually see, Author Cheryl Batavia brings an impressive book that seeks to heighten people's awareness, understanding, and sense of responsibility about animals.

Author Cheryl Batavia's book, "Hanging Out with Wild Animals," which was inspired by her own real-life experiences in Florida, is now available in leading digital stores globally.

Florida is host to many types of fauna, including marine mammals, reptiles, and invertebrates like carpenter ants, Africanized bees, American cockroaches, and grizzled mantis. In fact, the sole calving area for the northern right whale is off the coast of Florida.

In the book, the author states: "All of these wonderful animals, and many others, live here. Wherever you live, a lot of interesting animals live near you. There is a whole wide world to explore: beaches, mountains, zoos, parks, or your own back yard."

Cheryl urges readers to explore their places and meet some animals, and know their importance in people's lives. She calls on readers to observe animals wherever they go, take a camera along to capture their great journey ahead, and check out online platforms if they are interested in the animals to meet.

"The thing is, readers may be surprised to know that many animals living near their areas are endangered. They can find out about ways to protect animals and their habitats," says Cheryl.

In fact, knowing and observing animals is crucial in a child's learning environment. When kids interact with them, they are able to build the essential senses of connection, caring, and empathy. Children feel a sense of responsibility to discover more about an animal – where that came from, how it grows up, reproduces, and eventually dies. It helps kids learn about life and death and brings enhanced sensitivity and awareness of the feelings and needs of each other—both humans and animals.

"Hanging Out with Wild Animals" currently has a 5 out of 5 rating on global retailer Amazon. One of the top reviews on Amazon commended the author for her impressive book.

"Pull up a chair and gaze at vivid pictures of animals you might not otherwise normally see. Read the poems with memories of 3rd grade story hour where you sat on a braided rug near your teacher while she read to you. The author warns you not to touch wild animals, yet it is almost as if she pets them with the loving words of her admiration," the review states.

Cheryl Batavia is a retired teacher living on the Gulf Coast of Florida. Observing animals is an activity she has enjoyed all her life. The Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Miami Beach are some of the places she has called home.

Apart from "Hanging Out with Wild Animals," Cheryl is the author of the top-rated book "Passion, Connection, & Affection: Poems about Love & Relationships."

Those who want to grab a copy of "Hanging Out with Wild Animals" may purchase it on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Book Depository.

Inks and Bindings, a leading United States-based company, has led the pack in bringing out Cheryl Batavia’s engaging book to the public, providing many authors exclusive access to publicity.

