Global 3D Printed Drugs Market Report 2022: Advent of Personalized Medicine Bodes Well for Sector Growth

The global 3D printed drugs market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. 3D printing as a technique is now well-established and commonly used in industries such as automotive, healthcare (particularly in dental and orthopedic fields), and retail. 3D printed drugs are used to fuel innovation and progress across pharmaceutical industries.

3D-printed drugs may be useful for orphan drugs and/or personalized medications as these drugs are produced in a small amount. However, the first FDA- approved drug was developed on a commercial scale in August 2015. Spritam (levetiracetam), the first 3D printed medication, was launched by Aprecia Pharmaceuticals. It uses a specially designed platform to manufacture quickly dissolving high-dose medications that are safe to chew.

The market for 3D printed drugs is being driven by the drawbacks of traditional pharmaceutical unit operations across the globe. For instance, traditional manufacturing unit operations such as milling, grinding, granulation, and compression can result in a wide range of final product qualities in terms of drug loading, drug release, drug stabilization, and pharmaceutical dosage form stability. 3D printed drugs are being developed in such a way that they do not alter the qualities of the final product.

Further, the high prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma, cancer, and diabetes, and integration of 3D printing with conventional pharmaceutical technologies are major factors in the growth of the market. Other factors that are contributing to the market growth include technological advancements in the healthcare sector owing to the rapidly increasing demand for medicines coupled with the government's emphasis and the geriatric population is in high demand of instantaneous soluble tablets. For instance, according to the United Nations, there were around 703 million persons aged 65 years or over across the globe in 2019 and the number of older persons is projected to double to 1.5 billion in 2050.

However, the 3D printed drugs market is projected to be hampered by factors such as antagonistic effects associated with the use of these products, a lack of federal controls related to these drugs, and the use of 3D printing to manufacture illicit drugs. Several industry participants in emerging economies are projected to introduce 3D printed drugs, as well as an increase in healthcare spending in emerging economies, is to create opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Segmental Outlook

The global 3D printed drugs market is segmented based on dosage form, technology, and region. Based on dosage form, the market is segmented into a tablet, capsules, multi-drug implant, nanoparticles, solutions, nanosuspension, encapsulated within a polymer, and implant. Among dosage forms, the tablet market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Further, based on technology, the market is classified into inkjet printing, zip dose, fused deposition modeling (FDM), and stereolithography (SLA), and others. Apart from this, based on the application, the market is classified into dental, hearing & audibility aid, medical implants, neurology, and orthopedic. In 2019, the neurology 3D printed drugs segment held a major market share.

SLA Segment is projected to hold a significant share in the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market

Among technology, the SLA segment is estimated to hold the major share in 2020 and is also anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. SLA is used to manufacture multi-layer 3D printed oral dosage form including four antihypertensive drugs including irbesartan, atenolol, hydrochlorothiazide, and amlodipine. Photopolymers are used in SLA to solidify resins or liquid materials. Drugs may be inserted into the polymer network to create pills containing active ingredients or to build continuous release medical devices using this technology. This technology is the most effective at combining several medications in a single 3D bottle. The factors that are driving the SLA technology in the 3D printing of the drugs market include its capability of producing high accuracy, isotropic, watertight prototypes, and also the advanced material used in the SLA technique to finish with a smooth surface.

