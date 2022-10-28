OnlineBookClub Chairman, Scott Hughes, Picks "Reconfigurement: Reconfiguring Your Life at Any Stage and Planning Ahead" by E. Alan Fleischauer as November's Chairman Choice

Experienced financial advisor and award-winning author shares a wealth of insights and strategies for creating a rewarding next chapter, especially ahead of retirement.

Minnetonka, MN - October 28, 2022 - E. Alan Fleischauer, financial advisor and president of Fleischauer Financial Management (FFM) has just released Reconfigurement, his first non-fiction book. Fleischauer is an award-winning poet and the author of numerous best-selling Western novels and contemporary mystery thrillers. Reconfigurement and his other titles are available on Amazon and through his website, ealanfleischauer.com.

Fleischauer has more than four decades of experience in the financial services industry. Among his numerous degrees and certifications, he holds a master’s degree in financial services with a focus on retirement planning from the prestigious American College of Financial Services. As a financial advisor, Fleischauer finds great joy in helping his clients reconfigure their lives at any stage, but especially ahead of retirement. “Given the great resignation epidemic in the last few years, I wanted to write Reconfigurement to help more people plan ahead, find work they enjoy — and have fun!” says Fleischauer.

A fast, engaging read, Reconfigurement is peppered with Fleischauer’s professional and often humorous observations and guidance on retirement and financial planning, long-term care alternatives, 401(k), IRA, and Social Security strategies (including a section where he debunks common Social Security myths), career testing with personal reviews of a dozen common aptitude exams and more.

“Reconfigurement provides valuable insight into how we can more effectively — and more thoughtfully — plan for the road ahead,” says Dan Arnold, president and CEO of LPL Financial. “In addition, Fleischauer offers pragmatic strategies for retirement planning. As a result, the readers will feel better equipped to plan for the future, and better prepared to bring the plan to life.”

