Glass Container Packaging Market In China to grow by USD 2.79 Bn, Rising Demand From E-commerce Industry to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glass Container Packaging Market In China by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and End-user (Food and beverage, Personal care, Pharmaceutical, and Others) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the glass container packaging market in china between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.79 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download the Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The rising demand from the e-commerce industry is one of the key drivers supporting the glass container packaging market growth in China. Consumers are increasingly spending less time in retail stores due to the comfort of shopping from their homes. In view of this, the first direct interaction that consumers have with different brands is the packaging of products that are delivered to their doors. Packaging plays a major role in the first impression that consumers have of brands. Therefore, most brands try to differentiate themselves by offering various types of packaging, such as paper and paperboard containers and specialized corrugated containers. Moreover, the major applications of glass container packaging in the food and beverage industry are the packaging of snacks, beer, and others. Thus, the growth of the e-commerce industry in China will increase the demand for container packaging, which will drive the China glass container packaging market growth in focus during the forecast period.

will increase the demand for container packaging, which will drive the glass container packaging market growth in focus during the forecast period. Market Challenges: Fluctuations in raw material prices are one of the challenges hampering China's glass container packaging market growth. The high demand for a specific raw material also leads to an increase in its price. The prices of soda ash, one of the major raw materials, which accounts for more than 50% of the total cost of raw materials in the manufacturing of glass containers, have been continuously rising since January 2018. The fluctuations in raw material prices are providing opportunities for substitutes for glass packaging such as bioplastics, aluminum, and PET. Aluminum allows the development of premium-looking containers that weigh less, are simple to manage and are less costly to ship. Thus, the use of substitutes can pose a threat to China's glass container packaging market growth during the forecast period.

Revenue Generating Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

The glass container packaging market share growth in China by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The preference for convenience stores is increasing among consumers, which is expected to drive the growth of the offline distribution channel during the forecast period. Convenience stores target consumers who are constrained for time and want to get in and out of the store quickly. Factors such as the location of the store at a convenient place, the extended hours of operation, one-stop shopping benefits, grab-and-go food service options, a variety of merchandise, and fast transactions are attracting consumers to shop in convenience stores. These factors of offline stores will drive the glass container packaging market size in China during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

East Asia Glass Ltd.



Hualian Glass Manufacturers Co. Ltd.



Huaxing Glass



Jining Baolin Glass Products Co. Ltd.



Roetell Glass Packaging Co. Ltd.



Ruisheng Glass Bottle Wholesale Co. Ltd.



Shanghai Misa Glass Co. Ltd.



Shanghai Vista Packaging Co. Ltd



Tai an Maidao Industry Co. Ltd.



Unipack Glass Co. Ltd.



Xuzhou Huihe International Trade Co. Ltd.



Zhangjiagang Guochao Glassware Co. Ltd.

Related Reports:

Glass Packaging Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The glass packaging market size is to reach an estimated value of USD 13.88 billion by 2026.

Glass Packaging Market in Americas by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The glass packaging market share in the Americas is expected to increase by USD 4.43 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Glass Container Packaging Market In China Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.79 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.33 Regional analysis China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled East Asia Glass Ltd., Hualian Glass Manufacturers Co. Ltd., Huaxing Glass, Jining Baolin Glass Products Co. Ltd., Roetell Glass Packaging Co. Ltd., Ruisheng Glass Bottle Wholesale Co. Ltd., Shanghai Misa Glass Co. Ltd., Shanghai Vista Packaging Co. Ltd, Tai an Maidao Industry Co. Ltd., Unipack Glass Co. Ltd., Xuzhou Huihe International Trade Co. Ltd., and Zhangjiagang Guochao Glassware Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on China : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on China : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 35: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9 Vendor Landscape

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 58: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 59: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 60: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 61: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 62: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 East Asia Glass Ltd.

Exhibit 63: East Asia Glass Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 64: East Asia Glass Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 65: East Asia Glass Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Jining Baolin Glass Products Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Jining Baolin Glass Products Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Jining Baolin Glass Products Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 68: Jining Baolin Glass Products Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Roetell Glass Packaging Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Roetell Glass Packaging Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Roetell Glass Packaging Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 71: Roetell Glass Packaging Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Ruisheng Glass Bottle Wholesale Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 72: Ruisheng Glass Bottle Wholesale Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Ruisheng Glass Bottle Wholesale Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 74: Ruisheng Glass Bottle Wholesale Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Shanghai Misa Glass Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 75: Shanghai Misa Glass Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Shanghai Misa Glass Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 77: Shanghai Misa Glass Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Shanghai Vista Packaging Co. Ltd

Exhibit 78: Shanghai Vista Packaging Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 79: Shanghai Vista Packaging Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 80: Shanghai Vista Packaging Co. Ltd - Key offerings

10.9 Tai an Maidao Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Tai an Maidao Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Tai an Maidao Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 83: Tai an Maidao Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Unipack Glass Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 84: Unipack Glass Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Unipack Glass Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 86: Unipack Glass Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Xuzhou Huihe International Trade Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 87: Xuzhou Huihe International Trade Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Xuzhou Huihe International Trade Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 89: Xuzhou Huihe International Trade Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Zhangjiagang Guochao Glassware Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 90: Zhangjiagang Guochao Glassware Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Zhangjiagang Guochao Glassware Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Zhangjiagang Guochao Glassware Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 93: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 94: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 96: Research methodology



Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 98: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations

