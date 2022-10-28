5G Infrastructure Global Market Report 2022: Rise in Demand for Mobile Broadband Services and Proliferation of M2M/IoT Connections Fuels Sector
Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Infrastructure Market By Communication Infrastructure, Network Technology, Chipset Type, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 5G infrastructure market size was valued at $2.06 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $83.62 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 45.3%. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor toward the 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period, followed by North America and LAMEA.
A 5G infrastructure provides edge computing capable services to its end user such as, industrial IoT, smart cities, live multiplayer gaming, telemedicine, autonomous driving, and immersive video-conferencing. Growth of the global 5G infrastructure market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as rise in demand for mobile broadband services and proliferation of M2M/IoT connections.
Moreover, an increase in the acceptance of virtual networking architecture in the telecom industry, lower latency in 5G, and surge in mobile data traffic fuel the growth of 5G infrastructure market. However, high initial investment acts as a major restraint for the global market. On the contrary, high demand from Asia-Pacific especially in consumer electronics and industrial automation segment is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the 5G infrastructure industry.
Moreover, developing nations tend to witness high penetration of 5G infrastructure products, especially in healthcare, and retail segment, which is anticipated to augment the market growth. Factors such as rise in demand for mobile broadband services accelerate the 5G infrastructure market growth.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
- This study comprises analytical depiction of the global 5G infrastructure market size along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets
- The overall 5G infrastructure market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold
- The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis
- The current 5G infrastructure market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency
- Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the 5G infrastructure market share of key vendors
- The report includes the market trends and the market share of key vendors
Key Market Segments
By Communication Infrastructure
- Small Cell
- Macro Cell
- Radio Access Network (RAN)
- Distributed Antenna System (DAS)
By Network Technology
- Software Defined Networking (SDN)
- Network Chipset Type Virtualization (NFV)
- Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)
- Fog Computing (FC)
By Chipset Type
- Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)
- Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)
- mmWave Integrated Circuit
- Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)
By Application
- Automotive & Transportation
- Energy & utilities
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial Automation
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
- AT&T
- Huawei Devices Co Ltd
- Ericsson
- Intel Corporation
- Mediatek Inc
- Nokia Corporation
- Qualcomm Technologies Inc
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
- Verizon
Key Findings Of The Study
- The small cell segment is projected to be the major communication infrastructure, followed by macro cell
- Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for more than 62% of the 5G infrastructure market share in 2020
- India is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period
- U.S was the major shareholder in the North America 5G infrastructure market, accounting for approximately 64% share in 2020
- Depending on application, the consumer electronics segment generated the highest revenue in 2020 However, the industrial automation segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the future
- Region wise, the 5G infrastructure market was dominated by Asia-Pacific
- The key players profiled in the report include AT&T, Huawei Devices Co. Ltd., Ericsson, Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc., Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon These players have adopted various strategies such as partnership, acquisition, and product launch to strengthen their foothold in the industry
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Landscape
Chapter 4: 5G Infrastructure Market, by Communication Infrastructure
Chapter 5: 5G Infrastructure Market, by Network Technology
Chapter 6: 5G Infrastructure Market, by Chipset Type
Chapter 7: 5G Infrastructure Market, by Application
Chapter 8: 5G Infrastructure Market, by Region
Chapter 9: Company Profiles
