Christina Sims, a Mindset Coach, Energy Worker, Reader, and Spell Caster, founded BodhiSudia to Assist Individuals in realizing their Dreams.

Christina Sims, a personal and mindset expert as well as an energy worker, founded BodhiSudia, a Healing Company, to assist people in manifesting whatever they desire. Their program helps people heal, recover, and create the life they want.

Christina Sims, Mindset Coach, and Energy Worker, founded BodhiSudia to help people find meaning and purpose in their lives and realize their dreams. The first step in their program offered is to allow people to heal.  

"The first step in our program is healing. To create the life of one's dreams, one must first heal. Our program helps people recover from trauma, toxic relationships, past wounds, pain, and shame. We also assist people in overcoming narcissistic abuse and developing a money mindset. Individuals can now move on to creating the life they want after healing, and BodhiSudia will assist them along the way." Christina Sims says

Although manifestation is about making dreams come true, it does necessitate taking proactive steps toward whatever an individual desires. BodhiSudia provides a personalized and necessary program for understanding the power of the spoken word and succeeding in creating the life of one's dreams.

"When you speak something into existence, you're putting your desires and intentions out there into the universe. Speaking things into existence is important because it allows you to take control of your life and create the reality you want. We are currently in a historical feminine energy wave. This makes it easier, more than ever, for women to manifest their dreams and call into their lives anything they want." Christina adds.

Here are a few of the many services and personalized programs offered at BodhiSudia,

-  Healing Program (from Trauma Pain, Past Hurts, Abuse, etc.)
-  Mindset Coaching
-  Personal Coaching
-  Money Mindset Coaching
-  Spell Castings
-  Energy Clearings
-  Psychic Readings
-  Narcissistic Abuse Recovery

BodhiSudia also offers a VIP and BodhiSudia Academy Program to their clients.

Media Contact
Company Name:

BodhiSudia


Contact Person:

Christina Sims


Email:Send Email
Country:

United States


Website:http://www.bodhisudia.com/

