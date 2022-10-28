Manipulators Market Size Projected to Hit USD 457.6 million at a 4.3% CAGR by 2029 - Top Companies, Growth Demand, Value Chain Analysis, Key Stakeholders, Challenges and Future Business Plans | Adroit Market Research

The rising deployment of robot-based automation across a range of industry verticals is predicted to present a potential opportunity for the worldwide manipulators market.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global manipulators market estimated to reach close to USD 457.6 million by 2029 with an annualized growth rate of 4.3% through the forecast period 2021-2029. A manipulator is a tool used to move objects without the user making any direct physical contact. Initially, the applications were used to handle radioactive or biohazardous objects with robotic arms in inaccessible regions. They have been applied in a variety of more modern developments, including robotic surgery, welding automation, and space exploration. It is an arm-like device featuring a number of cross-slides that can slide or connect together to move objects with different degrees of freedom. The main reason behind this is due to the other types of machines that don't operate as well with objects that aren't reasonably light or standard in design, the manipulator's ability to move things outside of its center of mass becomes increasingly important as you start working with higher weights or irregularly shaped commodities.

Industrial manipulators are used by the automotive industry to handle body pieces and components. Industrial manipulators are used in the fabrication of concrete products, drainage pipes, paving slabs, and other bulky, heavy loads in the building and construction sectors. They are used by the chemical industry to handle and lift dangerous substances. They are used in the electronic industry to move big, sensitive loads like televisions, air conditioners, electrical appliances, refrigerators, washing machines, and numerous other delicate goods. However in the food industry, industrial manipulators are frequently employed. They transport a variety of items, including bottles, carton boxes, food bags, entire cheeses, meats, and processed food packages. Industrial manipulators are used in foundries to handle heavy objects including foundry buckets, crucibles, rims, components, molds, precision castings, and other items.

As the variety and applications of these devices proliferate around the world, the industrial manipulators market is predicted to expand at a quick CAGR in the years to come. Industrial manipulators, sometimes referred to as robotic manipulators, are mechanical devices that perform complex pneumatic tilts and rotations without making contact with anything. They use a rigid steel manipulator arm. These devices are employed across a wide range of sectors to transport heavy items and manage potentially lethal or radioactive substances. However, factors including higher capital expenditures, a lack of specialized knowledge, and limitations on the jobs that they can complete are likely to limit the employment of manipulators. As a result, the market for manipulators might suffer.

Manipulators are beginning to be employed in warehouses, distribution centers, and other facilities to carry out a variety of jobs that are low skilled, hazardous, and frequently carried out by uncooperative workers. The desire to deploy robots to automate warehouse jobs and alter operations was always present, but its fulfillment had to wait for the introduction of robots with autonomous mobility capabilities. After that, warehouses and other such facilities are hastily making AMR investments. The AMR industry is expanding as a result of the unmet need for robots that can operate autonomously without endangering the workers around. The development of the e-commerce industry, as well as the tragic global spread and prevalence of the COVID - 19 pandemic, have all contributed to this tendency. Additionally, suppliers are encouraging users to embrace AMRs. Some of them are leasing or providing pay-as-you-go AMRs.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Manipulators Market by Type, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

4.1. Omni-Directional

4.2. Non- Omni Directional

5. Manipulators Market by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

5.1. Personal Assistance

5.2. Quality control

5.3. Warehouse & Distribution

6. Manipulators Market by Region, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. France

6.2.4. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. Japan

6.3.3. India

6.3.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4. South America

6.4.1. Brazil

6.4.2. Mexico

6.4.3. Rest of South America

6.5. Middle East & Africa

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profile

9. Appendix

