Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with British Columbia Premier-designate David Eby

CANADA, October 27 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Premier-designate of British Columbia, David Eby, to congratulate him on being invited to form a new government.

The leaders discussed how they plan to build on the strong collaboration between their two governments in delivering for the people of British Columbia. They agreed to continue to advance shared priorities, such as affordable housing, addressing climate change and protecting the environment, and strengthening health care, including mental health and addictions supports.

The Prime Minister and the Premier-designate agreed to remain in close contact and look forward to working together.

