RNA Therapeutics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.68% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report: RNA Therapeutics Market , (COVID-19 Impact Analysis):- Market Segment by Type {RNA Antisense Technologies, RNA Interference (RNAi) Technologies}, Market Segment by Application {Genetic Disorders (Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Cancer, Acute Hepatic Porphyria, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Others), Autoimmune Disorders (Ophthalmology, Diabetes, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Others)}, Market Segment by End-user (Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics), plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The RNA therapeutics market was valued at US$5,876.7 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.68% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

The COVID-19 Pandemic has accelerated the Development of New Technologies

For nearly three decades, researchers have attempted to explore the possibility to utilize mRNA as a vaccine. mRNA vaccines have established their value and highlighted their advantages over traditional vaccines by winning the race for a COVID-19 vaccine. Now, all of the big pharmaceutical firms are venturing into this lucrative market opportunity by engaging in license agreements or working together with major players across the industry.

The COVID-19 epidemic has devastated the global economy and caused a great deal of illness and death. However, due to need, the pandemic has accelerated the development of new technologies, possibly most notably the mRNA technology platforms that form the backbone of the two SARS-CoV-2 vaccines that have been distributed the most broadly. Due to their efficacy in the current crisis, mRNA-based technology has a great deal of potential for preventing and controlling pandemics and other epidemics in the future.

Promising technologies like RNA interference technology (RNAi) and antisense technology are the foundation for the development of RNA therapy. The use of RNA interference (RNAi) techniques in personalized medicine and molecular diagnostics is currently changing how cancer is diagnosed and treated.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Impact on the RNA Therapeutics Market?

The capacity of biomanufacturing facilities as well as the vaccine supply chain are under extreme pressure as a result of the record demand for COVID-19 vaccines and short delivery windows. Although vaccine manufacturers impose crucial processes in-house, including mRNA formulation, speciality chemicals, like lipids and 5'-capping agents, are primarily supplied by third parties across numerous nations. In order to quickly deploy vaccine production capabilities and meet the demand for the urgent delivery necessary to save lives, mRNA vaccine producers had to put together a manufacturing supply chain under extremely tight deadlines. For instance, owing to lack of time, the manufacturers constructed brand-new specialized manufacturing facilities, and present firms got inventive in how they built up their supply chains for making vaccines at their existing production facilities. As a result, the current supply chain for mRNA manufacturing is dispersed over numerous locations in various regions.

Visiongain believes that grouping the production of the speciality chemicals and the RNA "under one roof" will increase productivity and become a more common practise, lowering the situational complexity of the current mRNA manufacturing supply chain. Innovative and individualized therapeutics have the potential to be greatly facilitated by RNA technology. For the foreseeable future, the expansion of drug candidates and licensed product portfolios at biopharmaceutical organizations around the world will be driven by the escalating demand for these kinds of therapeutic treatments.

In order to accommodate a variety of RNA-based medicines (or therapeutic candidates) created for clinical trials or commercialization, Visiongain believes that manufacturing facilities will need to be adaptable. Process, people, and material flow are the main considerations in designing facilities and layouts. When many production lines are in use, controlled manufacturing areas in a vaccine production facility must provide the environmental conditions to guarantee process and product integrity against contamination and cross-contamination. Equipment and facility design will be heavily influenced by the segregation and confinement of manufacturing processes in order to support production flexibility.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 223-page report provides 96 tables and 146 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the RNA therapeutics market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for RNA Therapeutics. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, application, end-user, and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing RNA therapeutics market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximize the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Target Precision and Choice of Treatment

RNA based drugs are a new class of safer therapeutics, which are more specific and effective. Based on the body's natural processes, or more accurately, by eliminating proteins or particular gene-types in the cell, this therapy silences genes. siRNAs have a specific binding site for the mRNA of the target protein. RNA-based treatments are attractive prospects for the treatment of chronic disorders like cancer, which call for targeted therapies due to their target specificity. The therapeutic effect of these medicines at the target region is confirmed by their selective tissue binding. Since the past decade there have been a substantial increase in interest in RNA-based treatments because of these potential advantages. Furthermore, the RNA Induced Silencing Complex, which has the fatal effect of eradicating many more copies of the target mRNA, is highly stable inside the cell environment, even over a period of several weeks.

As a result, RNA-based therapies are becoming a reliable and efficient form of treatment for a range of genetic illnesses. As a result, it is projected that the aforementioned reasons will boost sales of these RNA-based medicines globally, fueling the market's expansion.

Hospital-based RNA Therapeutics Programs Will Drive RNA-Therapeutics Market Further

A fast-developing area of biotherapeutics is RNA Therapeutics. These treatments are built on a strong and adaptable foundation that offers almost limitless potential to meet unmet clinical requirements. The standard of care for numerous diseases will change as a result of RNA Therapeutics. There have been a rise in number of RNA medicines in development and clinical studies. The rapid expansion of RNA treatments is a result of the issues with delivery, immunogenicity, and stability being resolved. Although each of these areas has potential for additional development and innovation, the solutions have advanced to the point where RNA Therapeutics is now practicable. Even though the RNA biopharma industry has seen the emergence of several dominant firms, there are still numerous small biotech start-ups and academic organizations that are competing on game-changing concepts. Hospital-based RNA therapeutics programs will also speed up the transition of transformative therapies from the lab bench to the patient's bedside and facilitate the development of RNA-based drugs.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Applications for a Wide Range of Diseases to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Following the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines' successful use of RNA technology, biopharma companies have quickly changed their pipelines to look for therapeutic prospects using RNA and mRNA treatment modalities. RNA treatments cover a wide spectrum of therapeutic compounds, from antisense oligos to guide RNA-based CRISPR complexes, RNA-based gene therapy, and mRNA vaccines. New avenues for treatment and prevention have been made possible by these molecules' special function and capacity to modify or conjugate their essential features chemically. The application of RNA-based therapies has been highly useful for the treatment of rare genetic diseases and cancer. Moreover, the pharma players who were initially reluctant for investing in rare diseases are now optimistic about investing in this segment as they can foresee the potential profit warranted by the application of RNA- based therapies for rare diseases. This is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the RNA therapeutics market are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arbutus Biopharma, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Benitec Biopharma, Biogen, Genzyme (Sanofi), Gradalis, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Orna Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., and Silence Therapeutics. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

In August 2022, HDT Bio Corp. & National Cancer Institute (NCI) announced a collaboration to develop cancer vaccines using self-amplifying RNA.

In August 2022, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. filed an application for clearance to initiate a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of ARO-MMP7. It is a potential RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

The Federal Government's Cooperative Research Centres Projects (CRC-P) Grants programs awarded BioCina, a renowned contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), a $3.0 million AUD (US$1.92 million) grant in April 2022 to support work with its industry partners to further develop RNA vaccines and therapeutics.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Pharma sector, click on the following links:



