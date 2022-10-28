Organic Baby Food Market Overview, Demand, Developments and Product Scope, 2022-2031

Organic Baby Food Industry

Organic Baby Food Market by Product and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in parental concerns with respect to baby’s health and nutrition, increase in awareness about health benefits of organic products, eco-friendly farming techniques, rise in disposable income of consumers, growth in standard of living encourages the adoption of organic baby food products, and improved distribution channels in the industry drive the organic baby food market growth. However, premium price and certain government regulations for the approval of organic food & beverage may hamper the market growth. Various government initiatives and investment of government and private investors in the organic baby food industry are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for the market players. Moreover, increase in working women and growth of nuclear families have led to the adoption of organic baby food products.

Organic Baby Food Market by Product and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the global organic baby food market size is expected to reach $34,818.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The organic baby food market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to growth in urbanization, rise in birth rates, rise in women employment, and improvement in living standards of the consumers. Furthermore, continuous economic development in countries, such as India, China, and Australia, are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities to the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 resulted in a spike in the demand for the organic baby food. This sudden growth in demand is attributed to the panic buying from consumers followed by the lockdown restrictions imposed by the government to contain the spread of the virus. The closure of stores and low production owing to the lack of labor and disruptions in supply chain caused difficulties in raw materials procurement. The e-commerce channels emerged as a boon for consumers and suppliers that maintained the demand and supply for the organic baby food across the globe.”

The key players operating in the market include Abbott laboratories, Nestlé S.A., Hero Group, Amara Organics, Danone, Plum organics, The Hein celestial group, North Castle Partners, LLC. HiPP, and Baby Gourmet Foods Inc. Market estimations of each segment support to analyze the key investment pockets of the industry and prevailing organic baby food market opportunities.

Key Findings of Study:

The prepared baby food segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is expected to reach $23,268.5 by 2031.

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment accounted for the 30.8% of the total market share in 2020.

LAMEA is projected to witness the highest growth, registering a CAGR of nearly 14.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. accounted for 27.0% of the market share in the global organic baby food market in 2020.

