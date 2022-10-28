doWow brings live user-generated content to Decentraland’s Metaverse Music Festival 2022. doWow's NFT

doWow's innovative broadcast solution will provide an unparalleled immersive experience at Decentraland’s Metaverse Music Festival 2022.

doWow’s media walls offer a non-intrusive way to showcase Decentraland’s partner and landowner events and campaigns at the MVMF 2022, increasing visibility to their spaces.” — Evgeniya Panova, Co-Founder at doWow.tv

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Decentraland ’s Metaverse Music Festival 2022 (MVMF) takes place on November 10-13, 2022 in Decentraland and will bring together a stunning lineup of 100+ artists across uniquely curated community genre stages, and with newly-created, Web3-enabled, immersive music experiences. A virtual festival is expected to draw more than 100.000 users.For an unforgettable immersive experience, doWow will showcase artists, partners, engage attendees with social media feeds, performance footage, and NFTs, natively integrated into the metaverse environment, and increase the festival's visibility in the whole Decentraland ecosystem.“Decentraland’s Metaverse Music Festival is a celebration of the global Web3 community through music. We are always looking for innovative ways to make the metaverse a more enjoyable experience. The doWow solution shares this vision and offers us a way to increase engagement and interaction within Decentraland through broadcasting mixed media and user-generated content,” says Emma Mansfield, Partnerships at Decentraland.With this use case, doWow aims to provide a technical solution that enables the broadcast of mixed media in real-time to various destinations within Decentraland. The solution aims to enable anyone to broadcast content in the metaverse on their own terms.“doWow’s media walls offer a non-intrusive way to showcase Decentraland’s partner and landowner events and campaigns, increasing visibility to their spaces. We can’t wait to showcase our solution at Decentraland’s Metaverse Music Festival 2022”, says Evgeniya Panova, Co-Founder at doWow.Presented by digital asset platform Kraken, MVMF22 is free for all to attend, no VR, ticket or headset required. Event registration is currently open.About dowow.tv#doWow.tv is a Berlin-based software startup offering a mixed media broadcasting and curation solution for virtual and real world environments. Users can create interactive content, curate and broadcast it to any dimension - from websites to DOOH to metaverses. doWow’s vision is to empower all content creators to design, broadcast and monetize their content in multiple dimensions on their own terms. By providing an easy-to-use content distribution infrastructure, we offer everyone a chance to gain visibility in emerging metaverse economies and unleash their creativity.In August 2022, German startup doWow received funding from STADIEM , a piloting and acceleration programme that brings together start-ups, scale-ups, investors and media organizations to foster the development of Next Generation Media solutions, to further advance its in-metaverse content broadcasting capabilities.About DecentralandLaunched in 2020, Decentraland is a virtual social world powered by the Ethereum blockchain and the first decentralized metaverse. Within the Decentraland platform, users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications as well as socialize and attend a wide range of daily community-driven events. Decentraland is unique in that it is owned, created, and governed by the people who use it every day. Through the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) users can submit proposals and even apply for grants for the community to vote on.

doWow.tv is the world's first mixed media broadcasting and curation solution for the real world & the metaverse