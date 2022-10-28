Medical Masks Market Size to Surpass US$ 6.99 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Medical Masks Market by Product Type (N95 Respirators, Full-Face Masks, Anesthesia Masks, Face Masks, Surgical Masks, Laryngeal Masks), by Application (Allergies, Infections Disease, Surgical Procedures, Respiratory Safety), and End-user (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the medical masks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to reach US$ 6.99 billion by 2030.

The medical mask has a vital presence in healthcare practice. These masks are utilized during various medical procedures and in the diagnostic or screening processes to avoid the possibility of the transmission of any infectious foreign cells or materials. These factors significantly impact the demand for medical masks in society, thereby encouraging the growth of the medical mask market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/medical-masks-market/7898

Market Drivers

Due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the medical masks market has shown tremendous development in recent years. It is anticipated to continue growing over the forecasted period. The rise in infectious and chronic illnesses increased knowledge of HAIs (health-associated infections), and increased demand for N95 respirators are all contributing factors to the expansion. Additionally, expanding surgical procedures, development in the public healthcare infrastructure, and the growing aged population contribute to the market growth.

The global medical masks market has been analyzed from four perspectives – type, application, end-users, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

The types in the medical masks market have been segmented into:

Allergies

Infectious Diseases

Surgical Procedures

Respiratory Safety

The highest market share belongs to respiratory protection. The dominance of this segment is attributed to growing medical conditions of respiratory illness and disorders in society due to the increased consumption of tobacco, regular smoking, etc. The outbreak of Covid-19 has had a significant influence on this segment, thus, propelling the demand for respiratory masks and thereby contributing to the overall growth.

Surgical operations are the second-largest stakeholder in the market due to the growing prevalence of chronic conditions like cancer, diabetic foot ulcers, cardiovascular diseases, and many others. Severe medical conditions mostly require surgical procedures for treatment purposes, raising the sales of surgical masks. Thus, these factors support the growth of this segment.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global medical masks market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America holds the largest revenue share in the market. With the largest revenue share in the medical mask market, North America has the highest position. It is expected to show its dominance in the forecast period. The presence of a large geriatric population, the high prevalence of chronic illnesses, and the advanced healthcare infrastructure anticipate market expansion. A large number of surgical operations and an increase in HAI (health-associated infections) rates are further factors contributing to the market development in North America. While Europe holds the second largest share in the market attributed to increasing chronic disease prevalence, developed healthcare infrastructure, and a rapidly growing elderly population. At the same time, the Asia Pacific holds the second-largest share of the market. This expansion may be ascribed to factors such as the growing implementation of new technology, healthcare infrastructure improvements, medical tourism, rising incidences of chronic diseases, and growth in the aging population. While Europe, on the other hand, is the fastest growing region in the market attributed to the increasing chronic disease prevalence, developed healthcare infrastructure, and rapidly growing elderly population.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the medical mask market are

GE HealthCare

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Medline Industries

Smiths Group plc.

Kindwell Medical Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hsiner Co. Ltd.

3M Company

Ambu A/S

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide Inc.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL MEDICAL MASKS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE N95 Respirators Full-Face Mask Anesthesia Masks Face Masks Surgical Masks Laryngeal Masks GLOBAL MEDICAL MASKS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Allergies Infections Disease Surgical Procedures Respiratory Safety

TOC Continued…

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Medical Masks Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=tHVgidA3EwK2Dd8RaQcITKSC9EFIhXQFo0HpXoZc&report_id=7898&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter