Single-Mode Fiber Cable Global Market Estimated To Grow At 36% Rate

Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Single-Mode Fiber Cable Global Market Report 2022”, the single-mode fiber cable market size is predicted to reach a value of $55.98 billion in 2021 to $76.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.90%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The single-mode fiber optic cable market share is expected to reach $199.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 27.20%. Rising demand for higher bandwidth and faster speed connections will enhance the single-mode fiber cable market growth.

Key Trends In The Single-Mode Fiber Cable Market

The technological advancement in the fiber optic cable act as a key trend driving the growth of the single-mode fiber optic cable market. Wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) is the recent technological improvement in the fiber cables. Wavelength division multiplexing is a technique of multiplexing the number of optical carrier signals through a single optical fiber channel by varying the wavelengths of laser lights. WDM allows communication in all directions in fiber cable. WDMs are used on a single optical fiber to blend light signals coming from different optical fibers. This is attained by using a coupler at the WDM input.

Single-Mode Fiber Cable Market Overview

The single-mode fiber optic cable market consists of sales of single-mode fiber optic cables and related services that are used in various applications such as in data centers, community antenna televisions, military, telecommunication and networking, factory automation, and industrial networking. Single-mode optical fiber is an optical fiber designed to carry a single mode of light as a carrier that is used for long-distance signal transmission.

Single-Mode Fiber Cable Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Cable Type: Quartz Optical Fiber Cables, Multicomponent Glass Fiber Cables, Plastic Optical Fiber Cables, Others

• By Application: Telecommunication and Networking, Data Centers, Community Antenna Television, Factory Automation and Industrial Networking, Military, Others

• By Type: G.652, G.653, G.654, G.655, G.656, G.657

• By Geography: The global single-mode fiber cable market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Corning, Fujikura, Sumitomo Electric, Furukawa Electric, Pirelli, Nexans, Hengtong Cable, Futong Group, Tongding Group, and CommScope.

Single-Mode Fiber Cable Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of single-mode fiber cable global market.

